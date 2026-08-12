Fall may be just around the corner, but Sterling Point has us dreaming of an epic lakeside summer. Prime Video's new series from My Old Ass writer/director Megan Park is a coming-of-age drama centered on the titular small Canadian island. When N.Y.C. twins Annie (Ella Rubin) and Connor (Keen Ruffalo) inherit an idyllic cottage from their estranged grandfather, Annie sets out to visit Sterling Point, which was her late adoptive mother's favorite place in the world. But once she arrives, Annie finds that a secret sister (played by Amélie Hoeferle) is just the start of an avalanche of secrets surrounding their late mother.

Since its debut on August 5, Sterling Point has won the hearts of critics and fans, becoming the streamer's latest beloved word-of-mouth hit. The eight-part original series may have viewers wondering when they can book a seaplane to the small-town island. Below, read on for a guide to the filming locations of Sterling Point, from the stand-in for the titular island, to the show's surprising connection to Heated Rivalry.

Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) and Annie (Ella Rubin) bond while unraveling family secrets in Sterling Point. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

All About the Real 'Sterling Point' Locations

Where Was 'Sterling Point' Filmed?

According to star Ella Rubin, Sterling Point was filmed entirely in southeastern Ontario, Canada, "half in Toronto and half in Muskoka." The latter is a district two hours north of Toronto that comprises multiple villages and towns, as well as over 1,600 lakes. While Muskoka has plenty of rentals for visitors, most of the cottages are privately-owned, especially the ones that have been maintained for decades by the same families.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

As seen on Sterling Point, Muskoka is part of "cottage country," one of Canada's most-popular summer enclaves for wealthy families. (If that doesn't give you Hamptons vibes, Summer House's Canadian spinoff will be set in Muskoka.) The region regularly hosts celebrity couples from David and Victoria Beckham to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, so Oona’s Kaia Gerber name-drop in episode 1 actually wasn't that far off.

Annie (Ella Rubin), Maple (Mabel Strachan), Oona (Bo Bragason), and Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) enjoy the summer. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

Another reason that "cottage country" may sound familiar? Heated Rivalry put the vacation locale on the map late last year, as the cottage (of "I'm coming to the..." fame) is a real-life Muskoka rental property.

As for specifics, the Prime Video series filmed in several locations around the region's three major lakes: Lake Muskoka, Lake Joseph, and Lake Rosseau. Per Streets of Toronto, some of the local haunts featured include the family-run Mortimer's Marina, and the Sparrow Lake Camp, a real-life summer camp that also offers nightly tent stays.

Connor (Keen Ruffalo) and Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye) lounge by the pool. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime Video)

Is 'Sterling Point' a Real Place?

The town of Sterling Point may be fictional, but it's based on personal history. Creator Megan Park was inspired by her own childhood summers in Muskoka in the '90s while writing both Sterling Point and her 2024 coming-of-age film My Old Ass. Park explained to CBC that the series is a love letter to the rapidly-changing region.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There is tension up there that's very real with people who have had these cottages in their families for [generations], and new people coming in ... environmental challenges," she told the outlet. "Muskoka is stunning, and I'm so glad that the world gets to see it."

There's also a sweet connection hidden within the show's name. According to a blog from the rental company Jayne's Cottages, one of their properties, a "century-old traditional cottages," was the filming location for Elliot's childhood home in My Old Ass. The name of the cottage? Sterling Point.