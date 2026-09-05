The 8 Best Nail Looks of the Week Have Gone to the Dark Side for Fall

Think chrome, cow print, and chocolate cherry manicures.

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the best nail looks of the week feature six images with three polishes and three fall nail designs
(Image credit: IG @panthega | @m.o.n.a.j | @bw.nails)
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Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Before you get too upset and hibernate for the season, though, take a look at what’s waiting on the fall beauty docket. The best nail looks of the week have already brought the deeper, moodier colors back out to play, and they’re making it very difficult to mourn the end of bright summer manicures.

A nearly black, cherry-chocolate polish feels right on schedule, and rich jewel tones are popping up alongside animal print. Silver, meanwhile, is already everywhere, and it's in the running for the color of the season. One manicure is covered in tiny metallic stars; another goes all in on liquid chrome. Colorful crystal charms on Kylie Jenner's nails even make barely-there nails look like jewelry.

Not ready to dive headfirst into fall? There’s still a French manicure in the mix, but warm brown tips keep it from feeling too summery. I may not be ready to brace the New York City tundra, but I am certainly ready to play up my nails.

Starry Eyed

close-up of short nude nails scattered with tiny silver stars

(Image credit: IG @panthega)

A scattering of silver stars gives this barely-there manicure a little sparkle. Look closely, and there’s a whole constellation happening. And for an extra glam moment? Coordinate your shimmer shadow to match.

French Roast

Sheer pink nails ombre chocolate-brown French tips

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

The first fall coffee order has officially reached our fingertips, courtesy of glossy brown French tips. To make it a little interesting, though, go for an ombré effect.

Red Eye

deep burgundy cat-eye manicure on short square nails

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

Burgundy is back. The cat eye finish gives this deep red polish a velvety shift that’s impossible to ignore.

Full Carat

kylie Jenner&amp;rsquo;s nude almond nails covered in oversized colorful gemstones

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Kylie Jenner broke the internet with this crystal-studded set by her OG nail artist, Zola, and I can see why. Each bare nail holds a different oversized gem, turning the manicure into a jewelry box—and outdoing any other accessory.

Chocolate-Covered Cherry

long coffin nails on J.Lo painted a glossy chocolate-cherry red

(Image credit: IG @tombachik)

J.Lo has entered her chocolate-covered-cherry era. Tom Bachik paired the deep red with her signature extra-long shape. If you can’t decide between brown and burgundy, you’ve found your answer.

Sterling

silver chrome polish on short rounded nails

(Image credit: IG @diananailedit)

These nails are a subtle silver chrome from the cuticle to the tip, with tiny accent constellations. The finish is so reflective that the nails practically double as tiny mirrors.

Moo-dy

black cow-print spots scattered across extra-long pointed white nails

(Image credit: IG @bw.nails)

The varying-sized black spots give this extra-long white set a very chic cow print moment. No two nails follow quite the same pattern. Moo-dy, indeed.

Prints Charming

tiger and zebra nail art mixed with cobalt blue, olive green, and silver chrome

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

Apparently, tigers and zebras do play nicely together. The cobalt blue and chrome only add to the very fun chaos.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.