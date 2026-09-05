A nearly black, cherry-chocolate polish feels right on schedule, and rich jewel tones are popping up alongside animal print. Silver, meanwhile, is already everywhere, and it's in the running for the color of the season. One manicure is covered in tiny metallic stars; another goes all in on liquid chrome. Colorful crystal charms on Kylie Jenner's nails even make barely-there nails look like jewelry.
Not ready to dive headfirst into fall? There’s still a French manicure in the mix, but warm brown tips keep it from feeling too summery. I may not be ready to brace the New York City tundra, but I am certainly ready to play up my nails.
Starry Eyed
A scattering of silver stars gives this barely-there manicure a little sparkle. Look closely, and there’s a whole constellation happening. And for an extra glam moment? Coordinate your shimmer shadow to match.
Holo Taco
Nail Topper - Shooting Star Taco
French Roast
The first fall coffee order has officially reached our fingertips, courtesy of glossy brown French tips. To make it a little interesting, though, go for an ombré effect.
Kylie Jenner broke the internet with this crystal-studded set by her OG nail artist, Zola, and I can see why. Each bare nail holds a different oversized gem, turning the manicure into a jewelry box—and outdoing any other accessory.
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Dior
Nail Glow Polish
Chocolate-Covered Cherry
J.Lo has entered her chocolate-covered-cherry era. Tom Bachik paired the deep red with her signature extra-long shape. If you can’t decide between brown and burgundy, you’ve found your answer.
Aprés
Blood Moon - 252
Sterling
These nails are a subtle silver chrome from the cuticle to the tip, with tiny accent constellations. The finish is so reflective that the nails practically double as tiny mirrors.
LONDONTOWN
Starry Chrome
Moo-dy
The varying-sized black spots give this extra-long white set a very chic cow print moment. No two nails follow quite the same pattern. Moo-dy, indeed.
Côte Beauty
Belle Noire Nail Polish
Prints Charming
Apparently, tigers and zebras do play nicely together. The cobalt blue and chrome only add to the very fun chaos.
Essie
Butler Please
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.