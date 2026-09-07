I’m a creature of habit when it comes to blush. I rely on the same two or three formulas—in the general shade family—and just restock them when I hit bottom. (For inquiring minds: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks, Haus Labs Color Fuse Hydrating Longwear Blush, and Victoria Beckham Blush Stylus are my go-tos.) I’ll try all the new launches—obviously. It’s my job after all. But very few make it through the initial testing week and into my permanent rotation. A new exception to the status quo? The Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick.
I got a sneak preview of the product, along with the brand’s Line + Fill, earlier in the summer, and have had to keep the gorgeousness of the formula hush-hush. But now that they’re officially available for purchase, I’m able to share my newest obsession with the world. I’ll get into all the nitty-gritty details below, but here’s the gist: These sticks don’t just have the necessary markers of an exceptional blush formula like a gorgeous pigment and long-lasting wear; they actually have a blurring, diffusing finish that I’ve yet to experience with a blush product. I’ve been wearing the shade Werk, a dusty rose, over my Westman Atelier Bio Supreme foundation, and I swear my pores look invisible. As an added bonus? I can swipe it on my lips and my makeup meshes beautifully together.
For my full honest review, to see the product in action, and to shop Milk Makeup’s latest drops, keep reading. I’m getting into it all ahead.
How Many Shades Are There of the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick?
For starters, there are 16 shades: eight are matte, and eight are satin. I’ve had the luxury of trying just about every single one—the selection really excels at targeting cooler undertones and the berry range that’s poised to be one of fall’s biggest makeup trends. I’m loyal to my pinky-peaches (always have been, always will be), so I’ve been using Werk, a dusty rose, and Perk, a coral with shimmer, most frequently. Although I have to give an honorable mention to Ether, a rich berry. Even though it’s a bit outside of my comfort zone, it’s pretty tame, easily diffused, and shockingly natural on my fair skin.
What Does the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick Look Like On the Skin?
Regardless of whether you reach for a matte or a satin, the formula itself is nearly the same. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which give it a very hydrating, nourishing slip, as well as pomegranate flower and jojoba seed oil, which are ideal for creating smooth, blendable finish. The real distinction between this formula and other blushes, though, is the finish—it has a blurred, almost airbrushed dry down that makes it look like I somehow have a poreless complexion. (For what it’s worth, there’s no way to actually get rid of pores; we all have ‘em.)
How Do I Apply the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush?
I might be a beauty editor, but I am no makeup artist. I know a good amount of technique (working with professionals every day has its perks), but I feel the most comfortable with some good old-fashioned finger application. After applying my foundation with a sponge, I go in with about three dots of the Milk Makeup blush stick on the high points of my face, and an additional one on my nose. I blend ‘em out with my fingertips and typically go in for a second layer for added pigment. It blends out beyond easily—there are never any streaks or harsh lines. The depth of the color is ideal; it’s not so intense that I look like I have blush blindness, but it’s 100 percent visible.
To finish it off, I use the stick on my lips, too. It’s a no-brainer afterthought. It leaves me with a blurred pinch of color that perfectly matches my blush. Then, because the stick is so compact and easy to use, I toss it in my bag and call it a day.
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Is the Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Worth It?
I’m the queen of justifying beauty purchases, but this really is a no-brainer. The majority of my go-to formulas err on the luxury end of the spectrum, but this Milk Makeup product is pretty reasonable at $28, and comes with a formula that feels just as luxe. I've been gravitating towards the satin finishes, which I think I’ll appreciate even more as my skin starts to dry out in the fall and winter, but picking between the two finishes is a matter of personal preference. And, it’s a two-for-one deal. You’re getting a blush and a lipstick—both of which have pigment that lasts for hours. I’m clearly a big fan, so I highly recommend adding the formula—and some of Milk Makeup’s other new launches—to your cart. Happy shopping.
MILK MAKEUP
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick With Hyaluronic Acid - Cloud 9
The buildability here is truly remarkable. One layer is a soft pinch, two is noticeable, and three is undeniable. I’ve even been using a little on my lids when I want a true monochromatic look.
Shop More Milk Makeup Products I Love
MILK MAKEUP
Line + Fill Lip Liner and Lip Color - Valid
If you’re looking for a matchy-matchy lip combo, this is the way to go. It has a pointed tip that allows for precision lining, but is chunky enough to color in between the lines, too.
MILK MAKEUP
Quick Sculpt Creamy Matte Contour Stick With Hyaluronic Acid - Toasted
For those who love the Lip + Cheek Cream Blush, you’ll love this, too. It’s the same creamy, blurring formula in contour form. For what it’s worth, the shades run on the cooler side.
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