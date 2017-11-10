Woah, Taylor Swift Wrote the Dirtiest Sex Song About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation, is out and it's definitely ~sexier~ than her previous records. But the most overtly sexy song on the album? "Dress," which appears to literally be about having sex with Joe Alwyn. And sex with Joe Alwyn is apparently pretty good, because the song comes complete with orgasm sounds.

The chorus is full of imagery about bedpost notches and stripping off clothes.

"Say my name and everything just stops / I don't want you like a best friend

/ Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off / Carve your name into my bedpost / Cause I don't like you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off, take it off."

Then, there are lyrics about wine-fueled sexy baths. (We went ahead and bolded the most R-rated part for easy reading.)

"I'm spilling wine in the bathtub / You kiss my face when we're both drunk / Anyone thinks that they know us / But they know nothing about / All of this silence and patience, panic, and anticipation / My hands are shaking from holding back from you (ah, ah, ah) / All of this silence and patience, panic, and desperately waiting / My hands are shaking from all this (ha, ha, ha, ha)."

And, in case there is any question that the song is about Joe, behold these telling lyrics:



"Nights back when you met me / Your buzzcut, and my hair bleached."

When Taylor and Joe met in the fall of 2016, she was still sporting bleached hair:

And Joe rocked a buzzcut in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, which he was promoting at the time (Taylor reportedly attended a screening in November):

New Taylor is definitely owning her sexuality, that's for sure. Listen to "Dress" right over this way.