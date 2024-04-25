After a Toddler Named Tyler Says “Beyoncé Is My Friend” In a Viral TikTok, She Reaches Out with Flowers, Gifts, and a Confirmation of Their Friendship

One can never have too many friends, right? After a two-year-old Beyoncé fan named Tyler went viral for calling her his friend in a heartwarming TikTok, the superstar sent the toddler and his family gifts that fully cemented and confirmed their new friendship. (Seriously, the sweetness is on another level here—and where are the tissues?)
In the TikTok clip, Tyler and his mom, Bea Fabregas, are enjoying a pizza date together when little Tyler asks where Beyoncé is and if he can visit her. When his mom attempts to clarify that Tyler doesn’t actually know Beyoncé personally, “he adorably affirms that he knows her and would like to meet her,” Entertainment Weekly reports.
“She’s our friend,” Tyler adorably said to his mom. “Beyoncé is my friend.”
Well, somehow, Beyoncé and her team saw the TikTok, and reached out to make sure that just as Tyler considered her a friend, Bey considered him a friend, too. Yesterday, Fabregas posted a collection of photos on Instagram “that featured Tyler smiling while sitting next to a bouquet of blue flowers and a blue unicorn stuffed animal,” Entertainment Weekly writes.
“For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” the proud mom captioned the post. “Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure.”
Bey’s note started out with (sorry, wiping tears) “To my friend Tyler” and continued “I see your halo, Tyler.” Fabregas also posted a screen-recorded video of a conversation that she had with Beyoncé’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure, telling Fabregas that Bey “loved the video” and “would love to send something” to Tyler.
“Thank you so much for thinking of our little family @yvettenoelschure @beyonce,” Fabregas continued. “I mean with the amount of mentions and videos Beyoncé gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over. My mama heart.” She concluded her post by thanking those who had liked, commented, and shared the video online: “Tyler [is] maybe too young to remember all this, but I’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!!” she wrote. “Beyoncé sent my baby flowers!!!!”
This is what the world needs more of. A legendary performer? Sure. But, at the end of the day, Beyoncé, too, is a mom of three—and a friend to many.
