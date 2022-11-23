Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

If you loved the fun chemistry between Haley Dunphey and Andy on Modern Family, then you’re in for a treat. Stars Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine have reunited on screen, but this time around things are much more rhythmic between the two. The pair star in the new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, in which Devine reprises his role of the Treblemaker alum, Bumper. Meanwhile, Hyland is joining the franchise as Bumper’s quirky new assistant, Heidi, who helps him on his path to becoming an international pop sensation.
We sat down with Devine and Hyland to test their knowledge of one another in a little trivia challenge we call “How Well Do You Know Your Co-star?” It should've been easy considering the two played love interests on Modern Family for over three seasons, right? Well, turns out one person is a much more attentive listener on set than the other...
From the game, we learned what Devine was a pro at selling when he was a telemarketer; that Hyland can not speak German; and Devine’s favorite college football team (Go Big Red!). In between pulling funny faces and a rendition of the Full House theme song, Devine effortlessly glides through the challenge while Hyland hilariously struggles. At one point Devine asks, “You just don’t listen when I talk do you?” To which Hyland jokingly responds, “Probably not, honestly.”
All in all, it’s clear the two actors still have adorable chemistry, even years later. To catch Devine’s incredible memory and Hyland’s bursts of giggles, watch the video above. Then catch them together again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (opens in new tab), streaming on Peacock now.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from books and celebrities to fashion and beauty. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. Brooke is a proud St. Louis native and is currently living in New York City. Outside of work, you can find her either jamming out to Drake, reading a Sarah J. Maas novel, or shamelessly online shopping.
-
Princess Kate Looked "Regal" and "Frighteningly Similar" to Princess Diana at State Banquet: Body Language Expert
It's hard to disagree.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 'Love Actually' Cast Is Reuniting And To Me, This News Is Perfect
*loud shriek*
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Aubrey Plaza Channels Marilyn Monroe With Dramatic Hair Transformation
WOW.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 78 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
Super Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth as a Young Woman
From childhood snapshots to portraits as a young princess, beautiful and rare photos of the late Queen Elizabeth as a young woman.
By Mehera Bonner
-
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.
By The Editors
-
Who Is Next in Line for the British Throne, Explained
And yes—Harry and Archie are still in the line of succession.
By Andrea Park
-
Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Fiancé Riley Roberts?
AOC's husband-to-be is an "easygoing redhead" who lives with her in D.C.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
68 Times the Kardashians Posed Fully Nude and Owned It
And we mean fully nude—as in, not a shred of clothing.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Who Is Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles's Fiancé and NFL Player?
"The easiest yes!" Simone wrote about the couple's engagement.
By The Editors
-
Surprise! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Are Parents
They welcomed a baby via surrogate.
By Neha Prakash