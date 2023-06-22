Harry Styles Stopped His Concert So a Pregnant Fan Could Go for a Pee and "Not Miss a Thing"

If for some reason you don't already believe Harry Styles is the cutest popstar in the game, his latest concert antics should convince you.
While playing a Love on Tour gig at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, recently, the One Direction alum started chatting to a pregnant fan named Sian, who apparently asked him to name her baby for her. After a while, Sian admitted she really needed to pee, and Styles decided to stall the concert so that she could go to the bathroom without missing out on the action.
Another fan filmed the interaction and posted it to TikTok, and it's honestly so wholesome and funny.
"That's a lot of pressure, Sian!" the "Watermelon Sugar" singer said. "You don't really want me to name it. 'Yeah, name it, yeah!' I can't! I simply cannot take it."
He continued, "Do you know what you're having? No? OK. Ooh, this could be quite fun, though, couldn't it? The mystery child! What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?!"
It then became clear that Sian had "four options" for names for the baby, which made Styles feel a bit better about potentially naming it, but in the end, he didn't commit to making that decision.
Sian then started coming towards the front of the crowd, and Styles teased her, saying that if she wasn't really pregnant and was using it as an excuse to come to the front, it was quite the power move. It's at this point that Sian admitted she really needed to pee.
"You need a wee? You wanna go for a wee? Yeah, you should go for a wee!" Styles told her.
"I think we all agree it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we? Do you know what I'm gonna do this one time? If you go for a wee, I'm gonna stall. So if you go for a wee ... Elliot, take her for a wee, will ya?
"Alright, make some noise for Sian everybody! Sian, Sian! You won't miss a thing..."
After a pause, Styles then corrected himself: "If you hurry up, you won't miss a thing," he said.
LOLOLOL, oh Harold.
