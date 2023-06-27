Pink Calls Gwen Stefani "The Coolest, Kindest" After Their Joint Concert Appearance

Picture it: 2004. You've got your first gen MP3 all fired up, and you're bopping along to a steady stream of Gwen Stefani's "Rich Girl" and Pink's "Get the Party Started." Life is good, things feel simple, and you start to daydream: What would it be like if these two bleach-haired icons were to perform together?

Well, my friend, your dreams have come to fruition at last, because Stefani opened for Pink for two nights in a row at British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park over the weekend. And although you may not have experienced it in person, you at least get to witness the joy and love that came out of these performances now.

Pink posted a sweet photo of herself with her very famous supporting act on Instagram, and captioned it, "@gwenstefani I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover

"I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

Keeping up with the good vibes, Stefani commented, "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this"

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) A photo posted by on

As Pink continues her world tour, she's likely missing her kids, Willow and Jameson. Recently, she opened up about parenting her daughter in particular, and said about balancing her music with her family, "I told [Willow], 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!'"