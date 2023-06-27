Pink Calls Gwen Stefani "The Coolest, Kindest" After Their Joint Concert Appearance

Picture it: 2004. You've got your first gen MP3 all fired up, and you're bopping along to a steady stream of Gwen Stefani's "Rich Girl" and Pink's "Get the Party Started." Life is good, things feel simple, and you start to daydream: What would it be like if these two bleach-haired icons were to perform together?
Well, my friend, your dreams have come to fruition at last, because Stefani opened for Pink for two nights in a row at British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park over the weekend. And although you may not have experienced it in person, you at least get to witness the joy and love that came out of these performances now.
Pink posted a sweet photo of herself with her very famous supporting act on Instagram, and captioned it, "@gwenstefani I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover
"I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."
Keeping up with the good vibes, Stefani commented, "i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this"
A photo posted by on
As Pink continues her world tour, she's likely missing her kids, Willow and Jameson. Recently, she opened up about parenting her daughter in particular, and said about balancing her music with her family, "I told [Willow], 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!'"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Why the Creator of Hill House Home Can't Wear a Nap Dress to WFH
The Hill House Home creator has never followed a dress code in her life.
By Sara Holzman
-
Lace Clothing Is the Summer Trend That’s Enchanting All My Fashion Editor Friends
The sweet-yet-sultry style is summer’s answer to the sheer clothing craze.
By Emma Childs
-
Greta Lee on How Filming 'Past Lives' Felt Like Skydiving
The actress, who has a career-defining performance in one of the year's best movies, breaks down the challenges she faced while filming the existential romance, her views on what ifs, and how she thinks Nora's story plays out.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Harry Styles Stopped His Concert So a Pregnant Fan Could Go for a Pee and "Not Miss a Thing"
I'm DYING.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus Heartbreakingly Admits That She Carried "Guilt and Shame" After Her 2013 Twerking Controversy
She's let those feelings go now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus' Song 'Flowers' Was Originally Going to Have VERY Different Lyrics, She Reveals in 'British Vogue' Interview
This is unexpected.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus' New Song Is Packed With References to Ex Liam Hemsworth, And People Are Obsessed With Her "Queen Behavior"
Exhibit A: She released it on his birthday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Fans Have Big Feelings About Ticketmaster Crashing Due to "Historically Unprecedented Demand"
There was heartbreak.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Beat the *Actual* Beatles With Her New Billboard Chart Rankings
I am shaken to the very core.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Removes "Fat" Scale Scene From Music Video Following Backlash
The discussion rages on.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Britney Spears and Elton John Have Recorded a Song Together, Apparently
It's Britney, b*tch!
By Iris Goldsztajn