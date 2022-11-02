Taylor Swift Beat the *Actual* Beatles With Her New Billboard Chart Rankings

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've ever found yourself saying, "no artist is more successful than Taylor Swift," I'm here to tell you there may be more truth to that statement than you might have thought.

As Swifties will well know, our fave workaholic released her album Midnights on Oct. 21, and her entry into the Billboard Hot 100 is nothing short of historical.

For the week of Nov. 5, songs from Midnights occupy 10 out of 10 top spots on the chart, making Swift the first artist to do that ever. Also, also, also, the other 10 songs from the album also made the ranking. This is... insane?

Drake came the closest to Swift's success, with nine out of 10 tracks in the top 10 in 2021, per Billboard. With this milestone, Swift also beats the literal Beatles for most tracks in the chart at any one time. Nabbing the top spot, "Anti-Hero" is the singer's ninth number one on the Hot 100. You can't see me, but I am currently giving her a standing ovation. It's getting weird looks.

Learning the news, Swift understandably lost her cool and tweeted, "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYAOctober 31, 2022 See more

Fans predictably rallied behind the artist. One wrote, "YES TAYLOR I’ve been waiting for this news to come out for the last week! HISTORY IN THE MAKING." Another said, "i will literally be buying TS100 when it’s released I’D DO ANYTHING FOR YOU QUEEN." Someone else said, "THAT’S A REAL F***ING LEGACY!!!"

Absolutely incredible.