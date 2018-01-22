Today's Top Stories
In Response to #MeToo and #TimesUp, Screen Actors Guild Announces New Code of Conduct

Talk about effecting change.

Jan 22, 2018
Getty

A lot of naysayers and cynics like to argue that all the #MeToo hashtags and #TimesUp pins are just lip service. But now, in addition to the $16 million raised for the Times Up legal defense fund, Hollywood is proving the industry is taking the stories of women very seriously.

There will be a new code of conduct to ensure that there is safety on set.

Last night at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o came out to present the night's highest honor (Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture). But before they did so, they had a big announcement:

"It gives us joy to celebrate portrayals...that show human nature with all its imperfections, and to do so with a union whose job it is to protect actors as they do that job," began Nyong'o.

"Which is why were so excited to say that—with collaborations with Times Up and your union members here in this room—there will be a new code of conduct to ensure that there is safety on set," said Larson, adding, "so we can continue to be vulnerable, continue to be emphatic, and do the strong and great performances that we've seen brief glimpse of here tonight."

Hopefully this is just the beginning of real, tangible changes for women across the country.

