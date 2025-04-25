Demi Moore Proves Her Style Icon Status in a Custom GapStudio Gown
The actress championed an affordable look on the Time100 Gala red carpet.
It’s no surprise that Demi Moore has landed a top spot on the annual Time100, a list published by Time Magazine recognizing the most influential people across the world. The Golden Globe-winning actress and Oscar nominee is an inspiring force, most recently using her platform on screen to explore beauty standards and ageism in the body horror filmThe Substance.
On Thursday, April 24, at the Time100 Gala, Moore celebrated her achievement in a custom GapStudio gown designed by the atelier’s executive vice president and creative director, Zac Posen, in collaboration with former Dior Mens designer Kim Jones. Stitched with satin-faced chiffon, the creamed-colored design featured a crossed neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a revealing slit. Stylist Brad Goreski paired Moore’s draped gown alongside a matching wool gabardine tuxedo jacket that boasted a double-face silk duchess lapel.
Moore elevated her graceful gown with dangling drop earrings, bold rings, and an intricate bangle—all cut from scintillating diamonds.
As for her glam, the actress decided to ditch her rich-looking lob cut for a lengthy hairstyle that practically fell to her waist. She finished things off with a radiant makeup look consisting of deep-toned eyeliner, sun-kissed bronzer, and soft nude lipstick.
A day before making heads turn in her GapStudio gown, Moore slipped into another praise-worthy getup for the Time100 Summit. She posed in a head-to-toe Thom Browne outfit, featuring a tailored gray cap-sleeve dress adorned with a floor-sweeping collar that hung over her shoulder. She coordinated her corporate-inspired uniform with glossy black pumps and shimmering gold jewelry.
GapStudio has trickled out onto red carpets over the past year, beginning with a custom shirtdress Anne Hathaway wore to a Bulgari event and a denim corset gown for Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala. Demi Moore was another of the first celebrities to wear the mall brand's elevated sister label last year, when Zac Posen created a draped jersey dress and matching jacket for her Substance awards season promo. An expanded version of the collection arrived in stores earlier this month–including Moore's exact dress.
Moore’s influence stretches far beyond the big screen: she’s a style icon trusted with bringing a beloved brand into a new era. Scroll on to shop a curated list of dresses inspired by Moore’s covetable Time100 looks.
Shop Dresses Inspired by Demi Moore's Time100 Looks
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
