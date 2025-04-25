It’s no surprise that Demi Moore has landed a top spot on the annual Time100, a list published by Time Magazine recognizing the most influential people across the world. The Golden Globe-winning actress and Oscar nominee is an inspiring force, most recently using her platform on screen to explore beauty standards and ageism in the body horror filmThe Substance.

On Thursday, April 24, at the Time100 Gala, Moore celebrated her achievement in a custom GapStudio gown designed by the atelier’s executive vice president and creative director, Zac Posen , in collaboration with former Dior Mens designer Kim Jones . Stitched with satin-faced chiffon, the creamed-colored design featured a crossed neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a revealing slit. Stylist Brad Goreski paired Moore’s draped gown alongside a matching wool gabardine tuxedo jacket that boasted a double-face silk duchess lapel.

Demi Moore champions a custom GapStudio gown on the Time 100 Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore elevated her graceful gown with dangling drop earrings, bold rings, and an intricate bangle—all cut from scintillating diamonds.

As for her glam, the actress decided to ditch her rich-looking lob cut for a lengthy hairstyle that practically fell to her waist. She finished things off with a radiant makeup look consisting of deep-toned eyeliner, sun-kissed bronzer, and soft nude lipstick.

A closer look at Moore's gleaming glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day before making heads turn in her GapStudio gown, Moore slipped into another praise-worthy getup for the Time100 Summit. She posed in a head-to-toe Thom Browne outfit, featuring a tailored gray cap-sleeve dress adorned with a floor-sweeping collar that hung over her shoulder. She coordinated her corporate-inspired uniform with glossy black pumps and shimmering gold jewelry.

Moore poses on the Time 100 Summit red carpet in a pared-down Thom Browne outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GapStudio has trickled out onto red carpets over the past year, beginning with a custom shirtdress Anne Hathaway wore to a Bulgari event and a denim corset gown for Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala. Demi Moore was another of the first celebrities to wear the mall brand's elevated sister label last year, when Zac Posen created a draped jersey dress and matching jacket for her Substance awards season promo. An expanded version of the collection arrived in stores earlier this month–including Moore's exact dress.

Demi Moore was one of the first celebrities to wear GapStudio, Zac Posen's red-carpet addition to the brand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore’s influence stretches far beyond the big screen: she’s a style icon trusted with bringing a beloved brand into a new era. Scroll on to shop a curated list of dresses inspired by Moore’s covetable Time100 looks.

