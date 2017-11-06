If You Have a Netflix Account, You Might Be a Target for Scammers

If you got an email to fix your billing information on Netflix recently, don't take the bait. More than 110 million Netflix subscribers were targeted by an email scam posing as a request from Netflix to update their information, Deadline reports.

According to a blog post from the security company MailGuard, scammers are sending out scarily convincing emails that appear to be from Netflix. The email claims that the target’s Netflix account was suspended because of problems with billing information. The scammers prompt the reader to click a button to “restart” their membership.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A well designed Netflix email targets some of the 110 million Netflix subscribers worldwide! Check out the steps: https://t.co/kUK2o4WR3S pic.twitter.com/LBV6WLuSbP — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) November 6, 2017

If you click that link, you’re taken to what appears to be the Netflix login page, but it has a different URL. The page has fields for you to enter your login, personal information, and even credit card information. It’s enough information for a criminal to steal your identity and get access to your bank account. If you enter all that information, you get sent a “reactivation” screen with a green check mark. But if you’ve done that, you’ve fallen for their scheme.

In a statement to Mashable, Netflix said:

"We take the security of our members' accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members' accounts secure. Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Members who want to learn more about how to keep their personal information safe against malicious online activity can go to netflix.com/security or contact Customer Service directly."

MailGuard urges people to always hover your mouse button over a link within an email before you click on it. If the URL that pops up doesn’t seem like the site you want to go to, don’t click. And if you’re ever taken to a site that has a different URL than the one you want, steer clear.