Leave it to Generation Z, the most socially connected and tech-savvy group that ever lived, to figure out the art of self-isolating without being isolated: Houseparty, the app that's a little like Snapchat, a little like Skype, and already a beloved fixture on phones of Gen Z-ers in the States and millennials in Britain. Described as "the only thing that will keep me sane in the coming weeks" by British Vogue, Houseparty isn't technologically groundbreaking, but it lends itself well to low-key, organic, face-to-face chats. It's designed to be easy for you to start chatting to someone you'd never suggest a FaceTime with—as though you were making the rounds at a house party (get it?).

More so than classic video chat apps like Zoom, Houseparty is uniquely suited to the time we're in. It facilitates low-effort, face-to-face communication—the kind, researchers say, that is crucial to our mental health. It also strengthens your "weak ties," a.k.a. those people you know and engage with regularly but aren't part of your social circle, but that improve your well-being more than you realize. Which is all a long way of saying that you should video chat from isolation, and this app is well-designed for that.

How does Houseparty work?

The interface is a lot like Snapchat: bold, Comic Sans-esque writing and no single "home page." Instead, the home page is your face staring back at you. As with Snapchat, you pick a username, connect your contacts, and boom, you're off.

When you're logged into the app, your friends get a notification that you're "around" (if they're in the app) and that you're "in the house" (if they're not)—it's deliberately casual language with the effect of making you feel like you're next door. When you're in the app and see that your friends are online, you tap a little hand-waving emoji to say hi, and a phone-call emoji to video call.

What can it do that's different from other apps?

In many ways, Houseparty is similar to Snapchat, Skype, Zoom, FaceTime—group video calling apps that have filters, sound effects, etc. Where it differs is its gaming platform, which sets it apart from both video calling apps and in-game calling apps, and gives it an advantage by marrying the two concepts. If you're a gamer, you're probably familiar with Discord and Xbox Live, which are developed for socializing but are game-first (video calling can lag, for example, because the game screen is prioritized). Skype, Zoom, etc., by comparison, are video chat-first. Houseparty has no specific focus, which adds to the app's low-key feel.

Last year, it added Heads Up—you know, the family-friendly game that you've probably played both at Thanksgiving and with your friends after a few drinks. Unlike games like Fortnite, Heads Up doesn't require much in terms of data, and it's a good fit for Houseparty, because it doesn't overload the app so it freezes or lags. You can also play equally low-data, party-friendly games like trivia and Quick Draw!, a drawing game.

How many people can you have in one video chat?

That's the catch: You can only have eight people in a single video chat. This is significantly down from Skype or Zoom, where you can have dozens of people at once (in Zoom's case, you can have 100 people in a call at one time). That said, you can have several "rooms" open at a time in Houseparty—the idea is that you can hop from one to the other, much like you might go to room to room at a party.

