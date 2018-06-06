Today's Top Stories
1
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Being "Naked" in Speech
2
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
mobile phone street style
3
This iOS Feature Will Break Your Twitter Addiction
art-with-me-tulum
4
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together
5
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Won't Hesitate to Rush Order

Totally worth the extra shipping $$$.

Design by Travis McHenry

Let's not say you procrastinated—rather, you forgot that Father's Day is less than two weeks away because you've been so caught up in what to get the OG guy in your life. Save yourself some stress with these 15 last-minute gift ideas that are totally worth the two-day shipping fee.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 A Bottle of Booze
Courtesy

Bacardi, $30

SHOP IT

If he's a rum guy, get dad this Bacardi Reserva Ocho that barrel-ages for a minimum of eight years. It's filled with a sweet taste of butterscotch, nutmeg, and dried apricots.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 An Exfoliating Body Bar
Courtesy

Baxter of California, $18

SHOP IT

TFW you help dad get into his first beauty routine. This exfoliating scrubbing bar is filled with cedar wood and oak moss extracts that will leave his skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 A Sleek Bar Cart
Courtesy

E2 Concepts, $149

SHOP IT

Consider this bi-level bar cart a gift for both of your parents—your dad now has a place to stash his liquor collection and your mom now has the piece of decor that's been missing from her home.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 A Strong-Hold Hair Styling Cream
Courtesy

Esquire Grooming, $20

SHOP IT

When he complains about his hair (or lack thereof), give him this strong-hold styling cream that will give his hair a little oomf.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 2-in-1 Headphones
Courtesy

Master Dynamic, $399

SHOP IT

Wave goodbye to the sweat-filled earbuds that fall out every time he goes for a run. These on- or over-the-ear premium leather headphones are equipped with interchangeable ear pads, so he can determine what fits him best.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 A Travel Backpack
Courtesy

Herschel, $80

SHOP IT

He already packs light, but at least he can do it in style. For commuters, this backpack has the perfect amount of room to stash all of the essentials, including his gym clothes, wallet, and phone.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 An Electric Foot Massager
Courtesy

Shiatsu, $100

SHOP IT

Enter his dream gift: an electric foot massager with three intensity levels. Use it to thank him for all of that time he spent running around coaching your soccer games.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 A Stylish Water Bottle
Courtesy

S'well, $35

SHOP IT

Help him live a more sustainable lifestyle with a reusable water bottle he won't mind carrying to work or the gym.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Happy Hour Beer Glasses
Courtesy

Snowe, 4 for $48

SHOP IT

They're not regular beer glasses, they're cool beer glasses. This four-piece, break-resistance set will come in handy the next time he invites the guys over.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 A Virtual Reality
Courtesy

Oculus Go, $199

SHOP IT

When he finally stops checking office emails, he can have some fun with this virtual reality headset. It features more than 1,000 games, experiences, and apps—we're talkin' sitting courtside at the NBA Finals, rollercoaster rides, and space explorations.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 A Smart Read
Courtesy

Amazon, $19

SHOP IT

If your dad's a political buff, Ronan Farrow's newest novel, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, will be right up his alley. The tome explores the collapse of American diplomacy and the evolution of U.S. foreign policy. Ten out of 10 recommend.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 A Poker Set
Courtesy

Amazon, $38

SHOP IT

Thanks to you, poker night at the house with his best buds is now a weekly tradition.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 An Instant-Print Digital Camera
Courtesy

Polaroid, $167

SHOP IT

For the hi-tech dad who still lives for a good ol' fashioned camera, this polaroid comes equipped with an instant printer, so he can capture and print your memories together in real-time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 Cool Dad Sneakers
Courtesy

Cole Haan, $180

SHOP IT

Dad, is that you? Get him a pair of comfortable, lightweight sneakers that show off his style. They're versatile enough for dinner, meetings, or a low-intensity gym sesh.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 A Culture Subscription Box
Courtesy

Culture Carton, $35

SHOP IT

If you can't decide between any of the gifts above, treat your old man year-round with this monthly Culture Carton subscription box. A new book, socks, sunglasses, and more will be sent straight to his door. Receive a special 20 percent off discount with the code: MARIECLAIRE.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
How Well Do the Ocean's 8 Stars Know Each Other?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Harry and Meghan Want to Have Kids Very Soon
Selena Gomez Has the Song of the Summer, Finally
art-with-me-tulum
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' Season Two
The 13 Best Romantic Movies of 2018
Meghan and the Queen Plan Time Alone Together
Harry Makes a Huge Announcement During Honeymoon
All the Most WTF Moments in the New 'Westworld'