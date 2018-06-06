15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Won't Hesitate to Rush Order

Totally worth the extra shipping $$$.
Let's not say you procrastinated—rather, you forgot that Father's Day is less than two weeks away because you've been so caught up in what to get the OG guy in your life. Save yourself some stress with these 15 last-minute gift ideas that are totally worth the two-day shipping fee.
Bacardi, $30
If he's a rum guy, get dad this Bacardi Reserva Ocho that barrel-ages for a minimum of eight years. It's filled with a sweet taste of butterscotch, nutmeg, and dried apricots.
Baxter of California, $18
TFW you help dad get into his first beauty routine. This exfoliating scrubbing bar is filled with cedar wood and oak moss extracts that will leave his skin feeling smooth and refreshed.
E2 Concepts, $149
Consider this bi-level bar cart a gift for both of your parents—your dad now has a place to stash his liquor collection and your mom now has the piece of decor that's been missing from her home.
Esquire Grooming, $20
When he complains about his hair (or lack thereof), give him this strong-hold styling cream that will give his hair a little oomf.
Master Dynamic, $399
Wave goodbye to the sweat-filled earbuds that fall out every time he goes for a run. These on- or over-the-ear premium leather headphones are equipped with interchangeable ear pads, so he can determine what fits him best.
Herschel, $80
He already packs light, but at least he can do it in style. For commuters, this backpack has the perfect amount of room to stash all of the essentials, including his gym clothes, wallet, and phone.
Shiatsu, $100
Enter his dream gift: an electric foot massager with three intensity levels. Use it to thank him for all of that time he spent running around coaching your soccer games.
S'well, $35
Help him live a more sustainable lifestyle with a reusable water bottle he won't mind carrying to work or the gym.
Snowe, 4 for $48
They're not regular beer glasses, they're cool beer glasses. This four-piece, break-resistance set will come in handy the next time he invites the guys over.
Oculus Go, $199
When he finally stops checking office emails, he can have some fun with this virtual reality headset. It features more than 1,000 games, experiences, and apps—we're talkin' sitting courtside at the NBA Finals, rollercoaster rides, and space explorations.
Amazon, $19
If your dad's a political buff, Ronan Farrow's newest novel, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, will be right up his alley. The tome explores the collapse of American diplomacy and the evolution of U.S. foreign policy. Ten out of 10 recommend.
Amazon, $38
Thanks to you, poker night at the house with his best buds is now a weekly tradition.
Polaroid, $167
For the hi-tech dad who still lives for a good ol' fashioned camera, this polaroid comes equipped with an instant printer, so he can capture and print your memories together in real-time.
Cole Haan, $180
Dad, is that you? Get him a pair of comfortable, lightweight sneakers that show off his style. They're versatile enough for dinner, meetings, or a low-intensity gym sesh.
Culture Carton, $35
If you can't decide between any of the gifts above, treat your old man year-round with this monthly Culture Carton subscription box. A new book, socks, sunglasses, and more will be sent straight to his door. Receive a special 20 percent off discount with the code: MARIECLAIRE.