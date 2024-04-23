21 Spring Essentials in Madewell, Banana Republic, and Shopbop's Flash Sales

Is it just me, or is spring weather magically here? I was wearing ankle boots and sweaters to work just last week, but this morning the same ensemble left me overheated. It's time I got serious about finding my spring essentials, and I'm using the great sales at Madewell, Banana Republic, and Shopbop to fill the holes in my wardrobe.
There are a few seasonal pieces I need, like office-friendly tank tops, spring shoes, and versatile button-down shirts. I'm looking for anti-trend staples you can turn to time and time throughout the entire season. I'm not building a capsule wardrobe, per se—just a wardrobe that works no matter the weather.
Luckily for my wallet (and yours), three of my favorite retailers I regularly turn to for quality basics are currently running sales that are too good to pass up. Keep scrolling to get the need-to-know details on each sale and to shop all of the spring essentials I found.
Shop Madewell On-Sale Spring Essentials
With the promo code SPRING30, you can score an additional 30 percent off on over 1,400 items currently on sale at Madewell. That means you can save up to 70 percent off select items. Don't wait on this deal, though—you only have through April 24 to shop.
A great denim jacket like this one will carry you not just through the warm weather months but well into fall. Wear it over pretty spring dresses now or with your favorite denim for a modern twist on the Canadian tuxedo look.
When it's simply too hot for long-sleeved button-downs, a short-sleeved version will work just as well. Wear this one with linen pants for your commute to work and you'll look cool while staying cool.
I'm a big fan of wearing all-white in the spring—it feels fresh and clean. I love the idea of pairing these jeans with an off-white top for a cool, yet easy monochromatic look.
Even if a trip to the beach isn't on your spring agenda, I'd argue a basket bag is still essential. It fits the breezy vibe better than your leather tote bag, and it's easier to pack in case you do find yourself with travel plans.
A high-neck tank top like this is my secret for staying stylish in extra-hot temperatures. It looks more elevated than a basic ribbed top, and it pairs beautifully with an easy updo and chunky hoop earrings.
You need at least one or two ribbed tank tops in every neutral color in your wardrobe. Case in point: this pick from Madewell. It's the ultimate layering piece underneath button-down shirts and light spring jackets.
These best-selling trousers work in so many different ways for the spring. You can pair them with a fun graphic tee and trendy sneakers for a more casual look, or they work just as well with loafers and an elevated top for a summer work outfit.
Shop Banana Republic On-Sale Spring Essentials
Just when I thought Banana Republic's sale was great, it got even better. From now through April 24, the retailer is offering an additional 20 percent off its sale section, meaning you could save up to 60 percent off spring finds.
Just because the weather is starting to heat up doesn't mean you won't need a summer cardigan at some point. Keep one in your office for when the air conditioner blasts, or tie one around your shoulders like all the cool fashion girls do for chilly mornings.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: You need a pair of straight-leg jeans for every season. From loafers to strappy sandals and kitten heels, this classic denim silhouettte works with nearly every shoe.
This top is a quiet luxury staple and works with everything in my wardrobe, and I really do mean everything. Linen pants, jean shorts, slip skirts, trousers—you name it and I've probably worn it with a white button-down.
I have Beyoncé and "Cowboy Carter" to blame for my current fascination with double denim. This shirt is at the top of my spring wishlist so I, too, can rock a Canadian tuxedo like Queen Bey.
Barrel-legged pants are a relatively new silhouette, and this pair feels like a refreshed version of cargo pants. I consider them a must-buy for spring. For those days jeans don't cut it, these pants offer a trendy alternative.
For some professionals, the thought of open-toed shoes in the office is a big no-no. So what are you to do when it's hot and you must head to work? With an easy slip-on style, these mules offer the perfect balance between professional and spring-ready.
This sweater tank is already sitting in my cart because its thick knit feels especially luxurious. It also comes in a few other neutral colorways that I can see myself wearing constantly.
Shop Shopbop On-Sale Spring Essentials
Shopbop's sale section is truly great right now. Thousands of items are up to 70 percent off, no promo code necessary. The only catch is that you have to shop quickly—this sale ends on April 25.
Why wear a basic T-shirt when a top like this exists? The neckline on this top is so chic, but the fun fluttery sleeves take it to the next level. I would wear it with jeans and ballet flats for a French girl inspired look.
Mansur Gavriel chose the right name for these heels because they certainly are dreamy. They take ballet flats to a new height (literally). It's only a matter of time before Katie Holmes is spotted in these (she loves the brand), so grab them on sale while you still can.
Butter yellow is shaping up to be one of the top spring 2024 color trends, so choose this pair over your usual gray sweatpants. They offer a more put-together look with a chic wide-leg and soft knitted material.
Sweater vests take the mental work out of getting dressed in the spring. Simply pair this one with baggy jeans or a long denim skirt, and you're set to hit the door with minimal effort involved.
With how many denim pieces I deem essential for the season, can you tell it's a major spring 2024 trend? This frayed shirt is one I'm coveting for its fresher take on the classic denim jacket. Just imagine how cool it'll look with a matching pair of jeans.
An easy dress like this can work for every occasion you have lined up for spring. Got a wedding on your agenda? Pair this with heels and simple jewelry for a sophisticated look. Heading to the beach for vacation? Add some strappy sandals and call it a day.
I love these metallic sandals, full stop. I'm obsessed with the subtle silver sheen, especially for daytime wear, but these would also pair perfectly with my favorite summer wedding guest dresses. And as someone who stumbles a lot in heels, I appreciate the sensible height.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
