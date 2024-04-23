21 Spring Essentials in Madewell, Banana Republic, and Shopbop's Flash Sales

Is it just me, or is spring weather magically here? I was wearing ankle boots and sweaters to work just last week, but this morning the same ensemble left me overheated. It's time I got serious about finding my spring essentials, and I'm using the great sales at Madewell, Banana Republic, and Shopbop to fill the holes in my wardrobe.

There are a few seasonal pieces I need, like office-friendly tank tops, spring shoes, and versatile button-down shirts. I'm looking for anti-trend staples you can turn to time and time throughout the entire season. I'm not building a capsule wardrobe, per se—just a wardrobe that works no matter the weather.

Luckily for my wallet (and yours), three of my favorite retailers I regularly turn to for quality basics are currently running sales that are too good to pass up. Keep scrolling to get the need-to-know details on each sale and to shop all of the spring essentials I found.

Shop Madewell On-Sale Spring Essentials

With the promo code SPRING30, you can score an additional 30 percent off on over 1,400 items currently on sale at Madewell. That means you can save up to 70 percent off select items. Don't wait on this deal, though—you only have through April 24 to shop.

Madewell Button-Front Denim Jacket (Was $138) $80 at Madewell A great denim jacket like this one will carry you not just through the warm weather months but well into fall. Wear it over pretty spring dresses now or with your favorite denim for a modern twist on the Canadian tuxedo look.

Madewell Cropped Utility Button-Up Shirt (Was $75) $24 at Madewell When it's simply too hot for long-sleeved button-downs, a short-sleeved version will work just as well. Wear this one with linen pants for your commute to work and you'll look cool while staying cool.

Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Pure White (Were $128) $70 at Madewell I'm a big fan of wearing all-white in the spring—it feels fresh and clean. I love the idea of pairing these jeans with an off-white top for a cool, yet easy monochromatic look.

Madewell Open-Crochet Straw Packable Tote (Was $88) $56 at Madewell Even if a trip to the beach isn't on your spring agenda, I'd argue a basket bag is still essential. It fits the breezy vibe better than your leather tote bag, and it's easier to pack in case you do find yourself with travel plans.

Madewell Side-Slit Mockneck Tank (Was $48) $24 at Madewell A high-neck tank top like this is my secret for staying stylish in extra-hot temperatures. It looks more elevated than a basic ribbed top, and it pairs beautifully with an easy updo and chunky hoop earrings.

Madewell Supima® Rib '90s Tank (Was $38) $21 at Madewell You need at least one or two ribbed tank tops in every neutral color in your wardrobe. Case in point: this pick from Madewell. It's the ultimate layering piece underneath button-down shirts and light spring jackets.

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants (Were $118) $35 at Madewell These best-selling trousers work in so many different ways for the spring. You can pair them with a fun graphic tee and trendy sneakers for a more casual look, or they work just as well with loafers and an elevated top for a summer work outfit.

Shop Banana Republic On-Sale Spring Essentials

Just when I thought Banana Republic's sale was great, it got even better. From now through April 24, the retailer is offering an additional 20 percent off its sale section, meaning you could save up to 60 percent off spring finds.

Banana Republic Demi Cotton-Silk Cardigan (Was $120) $76 at Banana Republic Just because the weather is starting to heat up doesn't mean you won't need a summer cardigan at some point. Keep one in your office for when the air conditioner blasts, or tie one around your shoulders like all the cool fashion girls do for chilly mornings.

Banana Republic Oversized Shirt (Was $90) $36 at Banana Republic This top is a quiet luxury staple and works with everything in my wardrobe, and I really do mean everything. Linen pants, jean shorts, slip skirts, trousers—you name it and I've probably worn it with a white button-down.

Banana Republic Reigh Denim Shirt (Was $90) $33 at Banana Republic I have Beyoncé and "Cowboy Carter" to blame for my current fascination with double denim. This shirt is at the top of my spring wishlist so I, too, can rock a Canadian tuxedo like Queen Bey.

Banana Republic Barrel Pants (Were $110) $44 at Banana Republic Barrel-legged pants are a relatively new silhouette, and this pair feels like a refreshed version of cargo pants. I consider them a must-buy for spring. For those days jeans don't cut it, these pants offer a trendy alternative.

Banana Republic Bond Leather Mules (Were $180) $81 at Banana Republic For some professionals, the thought of open-toed shoes in the office is a big no-no. So what are you to do when it's hot and you must head to work? With an easy slip-on style, these mules offer the perfect balance between professional and spring-ready.

Banana Republic Nezha Merino Sweater Shell (Was $80) $30 at Banana Republic This sweater tank is already sitting in my cart because its thick knit feels especially luxurious. It also comes in a few other neutral colorways that I can see myself wearing constantly.

Shop Shopbop On-Sale Spring Essentials

Shopbop's sale section is truly great right now. Thousands of items are up to 70 percent off, no promo code necessary. The only catch is that you have to shop quickly—this sale ends on April 25.

A.L.C. Aster Top (Was $395) $277 at Shopbop Why wear a basic T-shirt when a top like this exists? The neckline on this top is so chic, but the fun fluttery sleeves take it to the next level. I would wear it with jeans and ballet flats for a French girl inspired look.

Mansur Gavriel Dream Pumps (Were $495) $347 at Shopbop Mansur Gavriel chose the right name for these heels because they certainly are dreamy. They take ballet flats to a new height (literally). It's only a matter of time before Katie Holmes is spotted in these (she loves the brand), so grab them on sale while you still can.

Leset Zoe Wide Leg Pants (Were $460) $276 at Shopbop Butter yellow is shaping up to be one of the top spring 2024 color trends, so choose this pair over your usual gray sweatpants. They offer a more put-together look with a chic wide-leg and soft knitted material.

IRO Kalou Sweater (Was $325) $195 at Shopbop Sweater vests take the mental work out of getting dressed in the spring. Simply pair this one with baggy jeans or a long denim skirt, and you're set to hit the door with minimal effort involved.

AGOLDE Nyx Denim Shirt (Was $218) $131 at Shopbop With how many denim pieces I deem essential for the season, can you tell it's a major spring 2024 trend? This frayed shirt is one I'm coveting for its fresher take on the classic denim jacket. Just imagine how cool it'll look with a matching pair of jeans.

MARA HOFFMAN Blair Dress (Was $325) $228 at Shopbop An easy dress like this can work for every occasion you have lined up for spring. Got a wedding on your agenda? Pair this with heels and simple jewelry for a sophisticated look. Heading to the beach for vacation? Add some strappy sandals and call it a day.

Malone Souliers Perla Twist 70mm Sandals (Were $770) $385 at Shopbop I love these metallic sandals, full stop. I'm obsessed with the subtle silver sheen, especially for daytime wear, but these would also pair perfectly with my favorite summer wedding guest dresses. And as someone who stumbles a lot in heels, I appreciate the sensible height.