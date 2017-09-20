"People Wake Up": Lena Waithe on Being the First Black Woman to Win a Comedy-Writing Emmy

I think every first is a step in the right direction. Donald Glover being the first African American to win for Best Directing in a Comedy Series [for Atlanta on Sunday night], he's gonna inspire somebody to follow their dream, inspire somebody to tell their story. There is a huge weight that comes with it—but ultimately I feel light like a feather, because it feels like we've done our job, we've inspired others to follow in our footsteps, and it's those moments when the industry changes. People wake up. I'm just honored to be a vessel and honored to be a part of it."

Ansari pushed Waithe to co-write the episode, rather than just share her experiences with him and co-creator Alan Yang.

"In the past, I would go talk to Al and Aziz about my life and things that were going on, and they would take it and turn it into episodes, so I didn't think this would be any different. But when I told them about my coming out, they were like 'no, we kind of want you to co-write this, we can't get it right without you'. The only reason I was a little apprehensive was because I had such a full plate—that's not me being like 'oh, I'm this big shot', but I had booked a movie that I had to go to London to film [Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One], I had this TV show I was trying to get picked up at Showtime. I had a lot going on, so I just didn't want to half-ass it.

We ended up writing it in London where I was filming. Aziz came out and we made it work, we took three days, locked ourselves in a hotel room and knocked it out. We went back and forth, took walks around London, watched YouTube videos, and we really pumped this thing out. I'm glad he pushed me, I'm glad he had the integrity to say 'look, this is a story about a black queer woman coming out to her family, based on you, we gotta have your hands in it.' I told him the story, and we just figured out a way for [Aziz's character] Dev to be a part of it, and it came together so beautifully and organically.

I'm a big fan of Nora Ephron who believed everything is copy, and I agree. My life is a template for my art, and I don't like doing surface-y things. I enjoy being vulnerable, I don't mind pouring my soul and spirit onto the page, so Aziz and I really connect in that way."

"Thanksgiving" opens with Denise's mother, aunt, and grandmother discussing the OJ Simpson trial, which Waithe remembers as being pivotal to her understanding of race.

"The OJ Simpson conversation was very specific to my grandmother, who has just passed away. As a kid I learned about race, and what race meant, from listening to my mom and my grandmother talk about the OJ Simpson trial. I didn't really know who OJ Simpson was as a child, but I knew he was a black man, I knew he was accused of killing a white woman, and I knew that my family was not happy about the fact that he was being blamed for it. The roles that black men play in America, and the dynamics of interracial relationships, I just learned so much by listening to them talk about it, and hearing how passionate they were about it. Aziz really took to that, and was like 'yeah, you should totally write that in.'

Later in the episode we talk about Sandra Bland, and the story that Aziz's character shares [about an elderly Indian man being beaten by police], because those are the conversations we have around our dinner table. We really wanted to let people be a fly on the wall to us, and the conversations that we have and how we deal with what's going on in the world, and how we rationalize and make sense of it all. We didn't want to be too preachy, but we just wanted to shed light on what it means to be a person of color, in this world, and to feel like you're a target."

Denise's line about coming out—"It's more intense for black folks. Everything's a contest for us and your kids are like trophies"—was drawn from Waithe's own experience.

"That's how I felt, because I am othered already, I'm black and I'm a woman, and there are things that come along with that. That's one reason I was so nervous to tell my mom, because I think she was really worried and scared for me, like okay, you're a black woman, and now you're gay as well, so you're really gonna have a hard time out in the world. I didn't want that to be seen [in the show] as a criticism or her being a villain, I wanted to see it as her wanting me to have as normal and happy of a life as I can. I think that's every parent's wish. What's so exciting is that I got to grow up in a world where, as I got older, the world started to embrace me almost because of that, rather than shun me because of it. My mom's fear was that I would be ostracized, so for me to be on that Emmys stage and get a standing ovation because of an episode I wrote about what it means to be a queer black woman, was just a huge moment—not just for the industry and the world, but for me and my family."