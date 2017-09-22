Kate and Laura Mulleavy Break Down 'Woodshock'—the Most Stunning Movie You'll See This Year

When I sat down to watch Woodshock, the new film from Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, I was expecting a very pretty movie about Kirsten Dunst going on a drug trip. What I got was one of the most beautiful, existential, and introspective films of the year—full of songs by my favorite musicians (hi, Wire!), references to brilliant authors and artists, and subtle moments of symbolism.

Woodshock might not be for everyone (it takes its time, definitely doesn't follow traditional modes of plot, and has received some iffy reviews), but it's a feat of visual storytelling—and is definitely much more than a pretty movie with pretty fashion. The film is open to interpretation, but at its core it's a story about female agency and the female thought process—which is one of the reasons it feels so special.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

MarieClaire.com spoke to the Mulleavy sisters about their debut movie, which basically involved a mutual nerd-out session about about Ulysses and Galaxie 500.

Most Popular

On the insanely gorgeous aesthetics in the film:

Laura: "We wanted to achieve a stream of conscious narrative for our character. We had references like Gerhard Richter and his smearing of paintings, because we wanted the film to feel like a watercolor and feel textural. The visual language developed when we got up to Humboldt. We were amongst those redwoods, and thought, 'How can we bring nature into this film and make it feel like you're in someone's mind?' We wanted to imbue emotion into the image as much as Kirsten would bring it into the performance. We wanted it to feel like we were part of her experience not just watching her experience."

A24

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On breaking the traditional rules of storytelling:

Laura: "Every film I love uses aesthetics as a way for storytelling. That's what filmmaking is. I feel like there's a little homogenization within the culture of filmmaking now. Maybe because of how much product we have to put out, or how much money everything needs to make. Artistic sacrifices are being made that don't need to be made. We didn't have a large budget, but we knew we could achieve really grand statements in aesthetics by having a visual viewpoint.... You're really making choices in narrative and plot to leave behind certain rules of storytelling. But those rules of narrative have been broken so many times—if you look at James Joyce, the poems of T.S. Eliot—this is how you communicate stream of conscious narrative."

On the movie's incredible songs (Galaxie 500 and Wire, anyone?!):

Kate: "When we featured music that wasn't composed, we associated it with the character Keith [played by Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk] and his world. He's a character that is, in a way, mysterious. The movie is really about Theresa's journey, so as she becomes increasingly isolated, there's only so much we can know about these other characters. But Keith's music, and the music we associate with him, kind of captures the mystery of his character. Galaxie 500, I've always loved. At a certain point while working on the film, Linda Cohen—our music supervisor—was pulling different songs and we tried Galaxie 500. It's one of those things where we said, 'This is the world of this movie.' It just made sense. You know what it was? It just seemed right."