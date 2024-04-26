Janet Jackson Says She Almost Played An Iconic Movie Role That Ultimately Went to Halle Berry

Jackson had to turn the part down because she was heading out on tour.

published

Janet Jackson has starred in five films—from Poetic Justice in 1993 to 2010’s For Colored Girls—but almost had one more film credit to add to her roster: 2000’s X-Men, where Jackson was offered the role of Storm for the franchise. That role eventually went to Halle Berry, and Jackson said she had to turn it down because of tour obligations, she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Jackson, seen here on her current tour, said tour obligations back in 2000 prevented her from taking on the role of Storm in "X-Men."

Jackson offered up this detail after she was asked if she was almost cast in 1999’s The Matrix—the question stemming off of a photo of her from the same year where she wore an all-black ensemble, leather trench coat included, evoking the movie. That’s when Jackson revealed that it was X-Men (and not The Matrix) that she was almost a part of, but couldn’t do it “because I was just embarking on the Janet tour,” she said.

Jackson has starred in five films, including her movie debut "Poetic Justice" in 1993, directed by John Singleton.

Berry went on to play Storm in not just the 2000 film but also 2003’s X2, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. “I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm,” Berry told Vanity Fair in 2021, adding that she would revisit playing the role “if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.”

The role of Storm ultimately went to Berry, and she starred in four films for the franchise.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, as Jackson revealed a part she didn’t take, so did the show’s host—Barrymore revealed that she was in the running for a role in 1997’s Boogie Nights, starring Mark Wahlberg and Julianne Moore. “I think that’s when I went and did Ever After,” she said, adding, “I went in a very different direction.”

Jackson said she'd be open to starring in another film.

Barrymore’s co-host Ross Matthews told Jackson “I love you in movies” before asking her “Would you ever do another one?”

Jackson smiled and responded, “Sure, I would. For sure.”

Jackson is currently in rehearsals for her Together Again tour.

It might have to wait, though—earlier this month, Jackson confirmed on The Tonight Show to host Jimmy Fallon that she’s in rehearsals for the upcoming dates of her global Together Again tour.

