Over the past month, Zendaya has served a bevy of tenniscore outfits inspired by her now-released film, Challengers. The actress spent weeks in literal tennis motifs and on-court-inspired style ahead of the premiere. But with the movie officially out in theaters and the press circuit at an end, Zendaya and her trusty stylist, Law Roach, are also giving the wardrobe that fueled it all a rest (somewhat). In her latest sighting on Thursday, April 25, she switched from Tashi Duncan to just Zendaya in a classic trench coat.
The 27-year-old walked around Manhattan on Thursday, April 25, in a light trench coat belted at her waist. Underneath, she wore another all-time understated classic: a plain white T-shirt.
The Dune actress also wore straight black pants and chunky white sneakers from athleticwear company, On, which custom-designed one of her tennis looks earlier on the tour. She completed her low-key look with a large Louis Vuitton hobo bag (not yet released in the U.S.) and a red cap with white tennis rackets embroidered at the center. Even when she's off-duty, she can't resist referencing Tashi Duncan and Challengers quite yet.
Zendaya's relaxed off-duty fashion follows a whirlwind of outfits she presented earlier this week. Wednesday marked an all-time record for Zendaya with the most outfit changes in one day (and a grand total of eight outfits in 48 hours). She sported a total of four drastically different looks mid-week, including a flow white jumpsuit and a custom Alaïa hooded gown.
Four fierce looks aside, Z teased the return to her IRL wardrobe before then. On Monday, the Euphoria star attended a private screening for Challengers in Manhattan wearing what appears to be the same neutral trench coat and black trousers. She also wore white mesh flats and another T-shirt. For the occasion, it was a graphic "I Told Ya" tee straight from the movie, created by Challengers costume designer and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson.
Zendaya and Law Roach might (finally) be done with the Challengers press tour, but this isn't the end to the duo's sartorial takeover just yet. For now, it seems the actress is taking a much-needed break from the glitz and glam before her return to the Met Gala in less than two weeks—her first appearance in five years. She'll also serve a co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.
While fashion lovers count down the days until the industry's "Super Bowl," shop similar styles to recreate Zendaya's very casual outfit ahead.
Shop Zendaya's Low-Key Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
