52 New Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life

Every single one is a game-changer.

Our editors are ever-diligent in their search for skincare, makeup, and hair care that will revolutionize their routines—and yours. After testing thousands of new products and tools, we're pleased to announce that this year's offerings have exceeded expectations. From a splurge-worthy hairbrush that creates legit goddess waves to a cheap-but-chic face serum that will leave you glowing all year long, there's something for every desire, budget, and taste in our picks. Here, the beauty game-changers that will make you text your friends: "You guys have got to try this."

The Clean-Hair Hero

Herbal Essences Aloe + Eucalyptus Shampoo

Kudos to this drugstore line for making clean, cruelty-free, plant-based hair products that lather nicely and smell great (care of a calming blend of menthol and white musk)—at prices accessible for all.

The In-Shower Colorist

Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo

For cool brunettes, brassiness can appear just weeks after a dye job, making strands look dull. Matrix’s green-tinted formula (which comes as both a shampoo and conditioner) neutralizes these red undertones to keep color fresh.

The Lightweight Hydrator

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner

If heat, mistreatment, and chemical processes have left your hair looking lackluster, the argan oil and amino acids in this spray will nourish it and add back a healthy sheen

The Curl Whisperer

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Made especially for curl types ranging from 3B to 4C, this lightweight cream uses a blend of botanical oils and honey to hug hair with hydration.

The Scalp Smoother

Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum

Apply a couple droppers’ worth to your scalp each night. Hyaluronic acid and panthenol help treat dryness, while calming purslane keeps inflammation and itchiness in check.

The Hair Therapist

Pantene Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask

For curly hair that needs some extra TLC, this argan-oil-infused mask works overtime to return moisture and health to each strand.

The Brunette Beautifier

R + Co Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray

Texturizing products can leave an incriminating white cast on darker strands, but this workable volume spray adds lift and grit without any of the evidence.

The Natural Wonder

Chrstophe Robin Regenerating Hair Serum

This serum is the hair equivalent of no-makeup makeup. Try it as a heat protector on all textures before styling or run through damp strands to improve the texture of air-dried waves. It leaves hair softer and smoother, without adding weight.

The Build-Up Buster

The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment

If dry shampoo and leave-in products have your scalp feeling itchy and flaky, a pump or two of this massaged into the roots will alleviate discomfort and reduce oiliness.

The Instant "Ahhh"

Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint

Stale breath? Pop a Tic Tac. Same idea here: A few spritzes of this minty, absorbent spray will renew a greasy scalp and refresh limp strands so you can push wash day (again).

The Aromatherapy Oil

Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Nourishing Oil

A few drops of this oil instantly calms and rehydrates dry, course tresses. The relaxing scent puts minds at ease, too.

The Gentle Color Keeper

Revlon Total Color Hair Color Dye

This long-lasting at-home cream color is made without ammonia or parabens and infused with hemp seed oil to keep strands supple and vibrant. Botanicals like cranberry and sesame oil in its conditioning gloss maintain hair health between touch-ups.

The Brightening Serum

Shea Moisture Papaya & Vitamin C Brighter Days Ahead Serum

The SPF for Everyone

EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35

This fast-absorbing mineral-based serum sunblock is loaded with soothing prickly pear and invisible zinc oxide to ensure all skin tones are covered.

The Makeup Optimizer

Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Golden Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer

Complexion makeup works best on a smooth canvas, and this golden illuminating formula creates that. It has anti-aging benefits too: Papaya enzymes and black-tea ferment help fight wrinkles and diminish pores.

The Barrier Builder

Lancôme Absolue Overnight Repairing Bi-Ampoule Concentrated Anti-Aging Serum

The Nourishing Cleanser

Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water

The Witching-Hour Facial

True Botanicals Moisture Lock Overnight Mask

The Smart Sleeping Serum

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

The Under-Eye Smoother

Kiehl's Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Wrinkle Prodigy

Olay Regenerist Wrinkle Serum MAX

The Sensitive SPF

Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

The Balm With an Edge

Fresh Sugar Blood Orange Hydrating Lip Balm

The Overnight Overhaul

Neutrogena Stubborn Marks PM Treatment

Post-acne dark spots can be stubborn, but they’re not unbeatable. This retinol formula fades the off-color evidence of blemishes without zapping your skin’s moisture.

