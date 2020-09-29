52 New Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
Every single one is a game-changer.
Our editors are ever-diligent in their search for skincare, makeup, and hair care that will revolutionize their routines—and yours. After testing thousands of new products and tools, we're pleased to announce that this year's offerings have exceeded expectations. From a splurge-worthy hairbrush that creates legit goddess waves to a cheap-but-chic face serum that will leave you glowing all year long, there's something for every desire, budget, and taste in our picks. Here, the beauty game-changers that will make you text your friends: "You guys have got to try this."
Herbal Essences Aloe + Eucalyptus Shampoo
Kudos to this drugstore line for making clean, cruelty-free, plant-based hair products that lather nicely and smell great (care of a calming blend of menthol and white musk)—at prices accessible for all.
Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo
For cool brunettes, brassiness can appear just weeks after a dye job, making strands look dull. Matrix’s green-tinted formula (which comes as both a shampoo and conditioner) neutralizes these red undertones to keep color fresh.
Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner
If heat, mistreatment, and chemical processes have left your hair looking lackluster, the argan oil and amino acids in this spray will nourish it and add back a healthy sheen
Pattern Leave-In Conditioner
Made especially for curl types ranging from 3B to 4C, this lightweight cream uses a blend of botanical oils and honey to hug hair with hydration.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum
Apply a couple droppers’ worth to your scalp each night. Hyaluronic acid and panthenol help treat dryness, while calming purslane keeps inflammation and itchiness in check.
Pantene Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask
For curly hair that needs some extra TLC, this argan-oil-infused mask works overtime to return moisture and health to each strand.
R + Co Zig Zag Root Teasing + Texture Spray
Texturizing products can leave an incriminating white cast on darker strands, but this workable volume spray adds lift and grit without any of the evidence.
Chrstophe Robin Regenerating Hair Serum
This serum is the hair equivalent of no-makeup makeup. Try it as a heat protector on all textures before styling or run through damp strands to improve the texture of air-dried waves. It leaves hair softer and smoother, without adding weight.
The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
If dry shampoo and leave-in products have your scalp feeling itchy and flaky, a pump or two of this massaged into the roots will alleviate discomfort and reduce oiliness.
Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint
Stale breath? Pop a Tic Tac. Same idea here: A few spritzes of this minty, absorbent spray will renew a greasy scalp and refresh limp strands so you can push wash day (again).
Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Nourishing Oil
A few drops of this oil instantly calms and rehydrates dry, course tresses. The relaxing scent puts minds at ease, too.
Revlon Total Color Hair Color Dye
This long-lasting at-home cream color is made without ammonia or parabens and infused with hemp seed oil to keep strands supple and vibrant. Botanicals like cranberry and sesame oil in its conditioning gloss maintain hair health between touch-ups.
Shea Moisture Papaya & Vitamin C Brighter Days Ahead Serum
The Brightening Serum
Full of vitamin C, papaya, and lemon, this daily serum offers instant skin hydration and helps even out skin tone in the long term.
& Vitamin C Brighter Days Ahead Serum
EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35
This fast-absorbing mineral-based serum sunblock is loaded with soothing prickly pear and invisible zinc oxide to ensure all skin tones are covered.
EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35
This fast-absorbing mineral-based serum sunblock is loaded with soothing prickly pear and invisible zinc oxide to ensure all skin tones are covered.
Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Golden Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer
Complexion makeup works best on a smooth canvas, and this golden illuminating formula creates that. It has anti-aging benefits too: Papaya enzymes and black-tea ferment help fight wrinkles and diminish pores.
Lancôme Absolue Overnight Repairing Bi-Ampoule Concentrated Anti-Aging Serum
The Barrier Builder
With restorative ingredients like French roses and tri-ceramides, this concentrated serum wards off environmental damage and repairs even the most disrupted skin barrier.
Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water
The Nourishing Cleanser
Consider this micellar water 2.0. Sure, it cleanses as promised, but it’s also packed with ceramides, vitamin E, and plant oils, leaving skin refreshed and nourished.
ilki Micellar Water
True Botanicals Moisture Lock Overnight Mask
True Botanicals Moisture Lock Overnight Mask
Our skin repairs itself best while we sleep, and this formula hustles the process along by imbuing the complexion with a plumping, hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid, mango butter, and squalene.
True Botanicals Moisture Lock Overnight Mask
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
This updated classic holds scores of hardworking ingredients, like yeast extract and a peptide, that help restore baby-like bounce and smoothness to your skin while you snooze.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
Kiehl's Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Under-Eye Smoother
For chronic dark-circle sufferers, this serum is pumped with vitamin C to brighten your skin gently but effectively—minus the greasy, heavy aftereffects typical of many eye creams.
ducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Olay Regenerist Wrinkle Serum MAX
The Wrinkle Prodigy
The original Olay Regenerist was one of the first anti-aging lines in drugstores to offer line-smoothing peptide technology. This version ups the concentration of said peptides and pairs them with vitamins B3 and B5 to improve moisture levels and texture. Translation: better skin.
nkle Serum MAX
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
This mineral sunscreen blends seamlessly and creates a great canvas for makeup. No white casts, no dry feeling, and no UV damage.
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
Fresh Sugar Blood Orange Hydrating Lip Balm
Fresh Sugar Blood Orange Hydrating Lip Balm
Fresh’s lip hydrators have long been staples in editors’ purses; their newest flavor ups the ante with a zingy citrus bite and jammy tint.
Fresh Sugar Blood Orange Hydrating Lip Balm
Neutrogena Stubborn Marks PM Treatment
Post-acne dark spots can be stubborn, but they’re not unbeatable. This retinol formula fades the off-color evidence of blemishes without zapping your skin’s moisture.
Photography by Jeff Westbrook. Design by Hanna Varady and Susanna Hayward.
A version of this story appears in the Fall 2020 issue of Marie Claire.
