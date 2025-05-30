May's 23 Best New Beauty Launches Are Beach Day Staples
Bring on the glow.
If you've been in or anywhere near New York City in May, then you know it hasn't exactly felt like we're on the cusp of summer. However, I've been getting through the month's dreariness with the help of May's best new beauty products. From a citrus-smelling hairspray to a summery body mist, this month's beauty launches are sure to put you in a sunshine state of mind.
With this month's beauty launches, it's clear summer is on the way, despite the cooler-than-average temps. I, for one, have tested plenty of products that enhance my glow and simplify my beauty routine. For instance, Merit Beauty's new tinted sunscreen is now my go-to for a natural, dewy complexion and sun protection. Then there's Supergoop's new scented SPF Glow Oils—a multitasking holy grail for those wanting a new summery scent (hi, it's me!) and the prettiest glow.
The sheer amount of new beauty products launched in May is enough to make anyone's head spin. For a rundown on the launches actually worth adding to your summer beauty routine, keep scrolling for the products myself and the rest of the Marie Claire team tested and love.
"Merit can do no wrong in my eyes, even with a tricky formula such as tinted sunscreen. The brand really did deliver on its promise to make a sunscreen so perfect, you'll want to wear it every day. This waterproof formula feels weightless on skin and has a buildable, light coverage. Truth be told, it leaves my skin looking better than before with its smoothing and blurring finish. The fact that it's so easy to apply, blends in seamlessly, and leaves no white cast makes it a new holy grail in my makeup bag. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Phlur's perfumes never miss, especially its body mists, and the brand's latest launch proves it. As the name suggests, Phlur was able to replicate the scent of sun-kissed skin in Beach Skin. It's salty, warm, and just a touch sunscreen-y—just like you would expect to feel after a day lounging at the beach. It's great to layer with, too, as it adds a tropical warmth to any fragrance. Don't mind me if I wear this on repeat for the next three months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Okay, I'm never quite a matte girly, but the plush whipped texture of this balm delivers the most stunning flush of color. It cushions my lips while staining them with a rich wash of color that lasts a surprisingly long time, especially for a balm. I only needed a slight touch-up in the center after finishing my iced latte. And for $9? It's a no-brainer for my summer beauty routine." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"My colorist, Ryan Pearl, worked wonders to give me the cherry cola hair of my dreams, and I'll do everything I can to prolong my dye job. L'Oreal's new Vitamino Spectrum Color line does just that. While I love the shampoo and conditioning mask, the hair serum left me floored after just one use. It instantly gave my hair a glass-like shine that lasted until I went to wash my hair again. What's more, it protects hair against both heat and UV damage, so it's the perfect addition to my summer haircare routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm incredibly lazy with my body care routine, but this summer, I'm not playing around when it comes to sun protection. It's like Supergoop had me in mind when they created this scented body oil. Not only is it ultra-moisturizing, but it leaves my skin glowing. The best part, however, is its coconut scent. It reminds me of old-school sunscreen, but all grown up with the addition of tonka bean, vanilla, and lemon zest. Think of it as a yummy summer perfume in a body oil with SPF 50." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I am not a hairspray girl. Like, ever. I find them crunchy, and sticky, and smelly. But! Let there be hope! Dae's new launch cancels out every pain point I've ever had with hairspray. It doesn't leave my hair stiff or dry, but rather gives my blonde a subtle shine. I also could not be more obsessed with the citrus smell if I tried. It's a summer boost that instantly perks up my senses." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"Clambake is back, baby! Sure, this isn't technically new, but it's been eight years since the iconic shade was discontinued. The nail brand has partnered with Meredith Hayden of Wishbone kitchen to re-release the tomato red polish just in time for summer and I could not be more thrilled. Cue me ordering as many bottles as I can fit in my bathroom cabinet before it sells out." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I love a good blush, and this one from Kylie Cosmetics is a feast for the senses. Not only is it a hybrid between a powder and a cream, but the shades are so delicious. The color Sienna in particular has become my go-to." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"I didn't think Sol de Janeiro could top its cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream, but lo and behold, the brand's just-released body lotion did, at least in my book. This lightweight formula absorbs so quickly and leaves my skin feeling hydrated and smooth without any stickiness. I love how easy it is to apply with the pump, and the pistachio and caramel scent is as obsession-worthy as the Bum Bum Cream." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I have been loving playing with these new multipurpose sticks from Make Up For Ever. They come in some of the brands most popular shades like Limitless Brown, and the majority of colors can be used all over the face. I've used them for everything from lip stick to eyeshadow and even blush, and have been loving pretty much every shade I've tried. As always, Make Up For Ever has another hit on their hands." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"I've seen this leave-in conditioner all over TikTok, and I understand the hype. It's creamy, multitasking formula nearly does it all—it leaves hair silky smooth and with a glass-like shine, all while hydrating, detangling, and protecting against heat damage. If that wasn't enough, it also has a delicious vanilla scent that lingers all day long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I adore a cleansing oil as the first step in my face wash routine, especially in the summer when I'm loading up on mineral SPF. This new formula absolutely blew me away with its ability to remove makeup and lingering sunscreen while also leaving my skin soothed and supple. There's also zero greasy residue so if I'm in a rush I don't even feel like I need another cleanser afterwards." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I was shocked, yet immediately intrigued to find the same combo and concentration of active ingredients in this launch as a famous $182 vitamin C serum. Its antioxidant-packed formula works to visibly brighten, even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of dark spots, smooth texture, and add an overall glow to the skin. It comes as no surprise that the TikTok girls are obsessed with this serum." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I take recommendations from MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, very seriously, so when I heard she was obsessed with Ellis Brooklyn's new Milkshake body mists, I immediately got my hands on them. She did not steer me wrong, either. While each one is yummy in its own right, Lychee Milkshake is the one I've been reaching for the most. It's a delicious fruity scent of creamy lychee, cassis, and sugar cane. My go-to summer combo now is this in my hair and Phlur's Beach Skin all over my body and clothes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Pat McGrath can do no wrong in my eyes, and she only further proved her mastery of makeup with the release of this glass skin setting spray. It can be built up to give a glass-like shine on the skin (similar to that look she did for the viral Margiela show), but I've personally been using it to blend my powders in between makeup step,s and the way my skin looks like butter should be illegal. Regardless of skin type, this is a must-have product in any makeup routine." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"This lip liner is pure genius for a couple of reasons: For starters, its contour side, which is a cool-toned, darker nude, instantly sculpts and makes my thin lips look twice the size, without any injections involved. The other side is a creamier, lighter nude matched to your skin tonethat you use to fill in your lips. The final result is a sculpted, plumped-up pout reminiscent of the '90s supermodel era." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This new perfume is proof that great scents can come with affordable price tags. I'm not one for floral fragrances, but one spray of this had me sniffing my wrist all day long. Its combination of orange blossom, white peach, and musk is nothing short of warm, sweet, and sensual. It becomes even more special in the creamy, musky dry down. Color me obsessed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I know some people are over the gourmand trend, but I'm simply not one of them. If you're in the same boat, this latest release from Kheir Fragrance House needs to be on your radar. Notes like cardamom, vanilla cream, and baklava combine to create the most mouthwatering dessert scent that I have been loving recently. Be warned: this is a pretty sweet perfume, but on days when I want to tone it down, I pair it with a fresh, softer scen,t and the combination is always so good. This perfume will be in my collection for a long, long time." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"My lip product collection is embarrassingly large, but not one gloss or balm has sun protection, until now. This Supergoop lip balm changed the game for my summer routine. It has the yummiest vanilla flavor, so I would have never guessed it contains SPF 40 sun protection. It's hydrating, smooth formula never feels sticky, either, and I'm obsessed with the subtle pink tint it leaves. Essentially, it's everything I could want in a lip balm, and then some." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Skinceuticals is a brand I'll always count on for innovative formulas and mind-blowing results. It's latest launch does not disappoint on either fronts. This lightweight moisturizer tackles six signs of aging and skin tone damage like redness, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's all thanks to a formula inspired by the regeneration caused by in-office laser treatments, so you can expect a similar result, whether you use it in conjunction with laser treatments or on its own." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Benefit released new shades of the cult-classic Benetint formula and Dark Cherry is my newest obsession. It's a deep red shade that I would typically wear in the fall, but the formula is so sheer that it just leaves a kiss of color behind, making it wearable year round. It's such an easy throw on and go product, I will be bringing it around with me in my summertime makeup bag without a doubt." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"Treatment mists are having a serious moment, and Sofie Pavitt nailed it with this new acne-fighting spray. I've been using this right after cleansing to impart some moisture into my skin while also gently addressing lingering breakouts. I want a bottle in every bag I own for powerful skincare on the go." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I've got my self-tanner routine down for my body, but I'm helpless when it comes to my face. Thankfully, Dr. Dennis Gross is here to save the day with its new peel pads. The pads have the same exfoliating formula as its original Universal Daily Pads but with encapsulated DHA for long-lasting, natural-looking tanner. Basically, it takes the guesswork out of applying self-tanner, and for that I'm so grateful." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
How We Tested
Our team of editors receives hundreds of new beauty launches every month, which we personally test and evaluate based on wear, effectiveness, and formula. We only chose products to include on this list that we would personally recommend.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.