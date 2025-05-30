If you've been in or anywhere near New York City in May, then you know it hasn't exactly felt like we're on the cusp of summer. However, I've been getting through the month's dreariness with the help of May's best new beauty products. From a citrus-smelling hairspray to a summery body mist, this month's beauty launches are sure to put you in a sunshine state of mind.

With this month's beauty launches, it's clear summer is on the way, despite the cooler-than-average temps. I, for one, have tested plenty of products that enhance my glow and simplify my beauty routine. For instance, Merit Beauty's new tinted sunscreen is now my go-to for a natural, dewy complexion and sun protection. Then there's Supergoop's new scented SPF Glow Oils—a multitasking holy grail for those wanting a new summery scent (hi, it's me!) and the prettiest glow.

The sheer amount of new beauty products launched in May is enough to make anyone's head spin. For a rundown on the launches actually worth adding to your summer beauty routine, keep scrolling for the products myself and the rest of the Marie Claire team tested and love.

Best New Tinted SPF Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 $38 at MERIT "Merit can do no wrong in my eyes, even with a tricky formula such as tinted sunscreen. The brand really did deliver on its promise to make a sunscreen so perfect, you'll want to wear it every day. This waterproof formula feels weightless on skin and has a buildable, light coverage. Truth be told, it leaves my skin looking better than before with its smoothing and blurring finish. The fact that it's so easy to apply, blends in seamlessly, and leaves no white cast makes it a new holy grail in my makeup bag. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Overall Phlur Beach Skin Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $38 at PHLUR "Phlur's perfumes never miss, especially its body mists, and the brand's latest launch proves it. As the name suggests, Phlur was able to replicate the scent of sun-kissed skin in Beach Skin. It's salty, warm, and just a touch sunscreen-y—just like you would expect to feel after a day lounging at the beach. It's great to layer with, too, as it adds a tropical warmth to any fragrance. Don't mind me if I wear this on repeat for the next three months." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Tinted Lip Balm NYX Professional Makeup Smushy Matte Lip Balm $9 at Ulta Beauty "Okay, I'm never quite a matte girly, but the plush whipped texture of this balm delivers the most stunning flush of color. It cushions my lips while staining them with a rich wash of color that lasts a surprisingly long time, especially for a balm. I only needed a slight touch-up in the center after finishing my iced latte. And for $9? It's a no-brainer for my summer beauty routine." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Hair Serum L'Oréal Professionnel Vitamino Color Spectrum Glass Shine Hair Serum $36 at Sephora "My colorist, Ryan Pearl, worked wonders to give me the cherry cola hair of my dreams, and I'll do everything I can to prolong my dye job. L'Oreal's new Vitamino Spectrum Color line does just that. While I love the shampoo and conditioning mask, the hair serum left me floored after just one use. It instantly gave my hair a glass-like shine that lasted until I went to wash my hair again. What's more, it protects hair against both heat and UV damage, so it's the perfect addition to my summer haircare routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

