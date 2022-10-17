The 15 Best Concealers Ever, According to Marie Claire Editors and Makeup Artists

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to makeup heroes, there’s no beauty product that works harder than your favorite concealer. Any time we get an angry and annoying red pimple, we use the best acne-covering concealers to mimic a flawless complexion. And when we stay up way too late scrolling through TikToK, undereye concealers come to the rescue to hide our dark circles. The best concealers ever can cover acne, shadows, and other imperfections like a champ, never crease, are long-lasting, and waken your face just like a morning cup of coffee. But finding a concealer that hits on all of these points is easier said than done—right?

Wrong. We beauty lovers at Marie Claire have searched high and low to bring you this list of the best concealers on the market. Ahead, you’ll find the tried-and-true concealers our team keeps well-stocked in our makeup bags. From drugstore concealers like the E.l.f. Camo Concealer to more luxurious finds like the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, these products are set to solve all of your complexion woes. We even picked the brains of pro makeup artists for their favorites, so you better believe this list has the best of the best.

What to Look For in Concealer

Of course, your definition of the “best” concealer really depends on your beauty needs. “Brands do a great job of really laying out what to expect from their formulas,” pro makeup artist Ehlie Luna tells Marie Claire. “What you should look for depends on your skin type, concerns, and the look you’re going for.”

For example, if your under-eyes are dry, Luna says to make sure your concealer is a hydrating formula. Or, go with a full coverage concealer if hiding spots is your priority. As a last tip, Luna says, “When concealing around the face you may even want to opt for a cream concealer, while a liquid texture can work better under the eyes.”

The Best Concealers

Best Medium-Coverage Concealer Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer "Thanks to late nights and early mornings, dark circles are my personal arch nemesis so my concealer needs to be high coverage. Of course, I'm also burdened with dry under eyes so not just any concealer will do it for me. Enter: Rare Beauty's Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer. This concealer has just the right amount of coverage to rescue me from pesky dark circles, yet doesn't get cakey as the day goes on. It also doesn't dry out my skin and sets perfectly with a touch of setting powder. I like to use a shade lighter than my natural skin tone for extra bright under eyes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

Best Do-It-All Concealer NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer $14 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $26 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $26 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) "I've tried more concealers in my career than I care to admit and without fail I always go back to this NARS formula. It covers up my dark circles, never, ever separates, and makes me look like I got a full night's sleep despite the fact that I most definitely did not. I love to also do a swipe on the top of my nose and around my mouth to brighten up my entire complexion." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best Cult-Favorite Concealer (opens in new tab) Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer $28 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I finally bought into the hype around this product over the summer and yes, it's worth the hype. The texture is super lightweight, and the coverage is virtually undetectable on the skin. I have dry skin so I avoid powders at all costs, but if you're on the oilier side, I would recommend setting this one down to stop it from moving around your face. For extra staying power and a touch more coverage, I let it sit under my eyes for a minute or so before I blend it in—made such a difference!" — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

Best Luxury Concealer (opens in new tab) Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27 $75 at Clé de Peau Beauté (opens in new tab) "I know this pick is on the pricier side but hear me out—this concealer stick saved me during a major breakout. All of my redness from acne magically disappeared with a few dabs of this concealer, which blends seamlessly. I love how I can count on this concealer to last me throughout the day, too. Plus, the extra sun protection is never a bad thing. Rather than applying the stick directly to my skin, I like to use a small concealer brush to pack on the product on problem areas." — B.K.

Best Concealer for Undereyes (opens in new tab) Dior Backstage Concealer $29 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "The Dior Beauty Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer is my favorite right now in my kit and for personal use. It's the perfect balance of hydration and waterproof long wear full coverage that never looks cakey. Because it's infused with caffeine I like to use it under eye to help with puffiness. Also, I love that I never have to worry about it creasing or giving flashback when worn at night during flash photography. Recently worn here. — Jonet Williamson, Pro Makeup Artist

Best Concealer Foundation Hybrid (opens in new tab) Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch $65 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) "When I first opened this Chanel “Complexion Touch” (I'm hesitant to call it a foundation or a concealer, because it's technically both?) I had no idea what to expect, but I'm thrilled to report that my confusion was met with instant delight. The formula consists of a water-based gel and concentrated pigment drops, which, when blended together (I recommend applying the product directly to your face, and blending it with your hands), applies smoothly, evenly, and without appearing cakey. While it can be used as a foundation, I like to blend a small amount separately (on the back of my hand) and apply it to my under eyes and spots as a concealer. It's easily layerable and holds firm throughout the day, but doesn't have the unpleasant thickness of a traditional concealer." — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

Best Concealer for Every Skin Type (opens in new tab) Pink Lipps Cosmetics 5-Star Soft Matte Concealer $16 at Target (opens in new tab) "The formula is a soft matte texture for all skin types and has a color matching technology that doesn’t oxide into the skin. It’s waterproof once it sets. What you see is what you get. These concealers also work well for acne coverage by color correcting and working as a 2-in 1 as both a concealer and foundation." —Kenyata Gant, Kansas City-based Makeup Artist

Best Multi-Use Concealer (opens in new tab) Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer $34 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I'm a huge fan of Too Faced's Born This Way Collection, and this product is one of the main reasons why. Not only does it work well for under-eye bags, but it's also highly effective for red spots and hyperpigmentation." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

Best High-Coverage Concealer (opens in new tab) E.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer $7 at Ulta (opens in new tab) $4 (opens in new tab) at e.l.f. cosmetics (opens in new tab) $6 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) "This pick has 'camo' in the name for a reason. E.l.f.'s Camo Concealer is a champ at covering up dark circles, scars, and redness. Its incredible staying power means you won't have to touch up in the middle of the day. A little goes a long way here, meaning one tube is going to last you a long while. And if your skin tends to be on the drier side, there's a hydrating (opens in new tab) formula for you." — B.K.

Best Lightweight Concealer (opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer $33 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "As a makeup artist who specializes in complexion, I appreciate high-performing products that offer a second skin finish. Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer lives up to that standard, making it a kit essential. I love the multifaceted applicator, as it holds an accurate amount of product for a quick fix to “wake up” the under-eye area. Although this formula feels lightweight, it also provides enough pigment to conceal any discoloration on other areas of the face. Even if you’re not a makeup artist, you will feel like a pro using it!" — Mali Thomas, Pro Makeup Artist (opens in new tab)

Best Concealer for a Natural Finish (opens in new tab) Lawless Conseal The Deal Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer with Caffeine $26 at Lawless (opens in new tab) "With Conseal the Deal concealer by Lawless, I can basically go without foundation and rely solely on this lightweight formula for even and natural coverage. To correct and polish, I choose one shade that matches my skin tone, then use the Lawless concealer brush (opens in new tab) to apply and blend. For days I want to add a little highlight to my face, I also buy a separate tube that is one shade lighter and use a beauty sponge to apply to my cheekbones, chin, and wherever else that needs brightening." — Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor

Best Brightening Concealer Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Under-Eye Concealer $38 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) $38 (opens in new tab) at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) $38 (opens in new tab) at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "Ah, Touche Éclat—a classic in 2008, then known to me and my friends as "Touch Ek-lat" (we were not very sophisticated); a classic now, in 2022, since my thirties call for face-brightening concealer more than ever. Not only is the gold bottle exquisite and has stood the test of time—there's nothing like patting it onto your face in a vanity to make you feel fancy, even if you're applying it in your run-down college bathroom (and I did)—but it works magic on dark circles and any other parts of your face that need brightening. I think of it like a Highlighter Lite." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

Best Concealer for Dark Circles Tarte Shape Tape Concealer "As someone with perpetual dark circles regardless of how well-rested, hydrated, or stress-free I am, I expect a lot from my under-eye concealers. I need a product that offers full yet never cakey coverage and effectively brightens my, at times, raccoon-like appearance. And I can say, without question, that Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer exceeded every one of my lofty expectations. Its dermatologist-tested formula delivers tenfold on its promise of crease-free 16-hour wear, and I was astounded by how masterfully it lightened my purple-hued under-eyes. In short, the product strikes me as magic." — Emma Childs, Style Editor

Best Illuminating Concealer (opens in new tab) Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer $36 at Hourglass (opens in new tab) $15 (opens in new tab) at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) $16 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) "For a light, yet illuminating and flawless, date night look I turn to Hourglass. It’s Ambient Lighting Foundation and recently launched Ambient Lighting powder palette (for fall I go with the six-Pan Tiger option for its warmer tones). But the true key to achieving that lit-from-within glow is its Airbrush Concealer that evens everything out and eliminates any blemishes or Blotchiness. This concealer along with the Ambient products make a powerful, yet weightless, trio for evening beauty." — T.K.

Best Drugstore Concealer (opens in new tab) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Concealer $9 at Target (opens in new tab) "Of all the drugstore formulas out there, this Maybelline pick may be my favorite. On days when I'm in a rush, I dab a little bit of this concealer on my under eyes to look instantly awake. It also has a natural finish, so it's perfect for that no-makeup look. The spongy top of the tube is a nice addition as it makes application super easy and oddly fun." — B.K.

Meet the Expert