I give my skin credit for treating me nicely most of the time, but if there's one thing I'd complain about, it'd be dark spots. Small dots of hyperpigmentation are the bane of my existence, and finding a dark spot treatment that works has proven...difficult, to say the least. In my case, these spots are the aftermath of the occasional pimple that I mutilate, which has its revenge by scarring, darkening, and never truly going away.

Why do I have dark spots?

There are a number of other reasons you might have dark spots. Perhaps the most common is sun damage, which, after a prolonged period, can cause hyperpigmentation as a guilty reminder of that time (or times) you didn't wear SPF. Hormonal changes, irritation, and certain diseases can also churn out these marks.

Can I get rid of dark spots?

Dark marks can be tough to prevent and even tougher to lift. While pricey dermatologist-conducted treatments can yield good results, there are also effective at-home products you can use to minimize and reduce the appearance dark spots. Enter: dark spot correctors. They contain highly concentrated ingredients that are designed to target and lift unwanted pigment with precision, and some have other complexion-boosting benefits. Here, we've compiled a master list with options for all skin types, tones, and occasions.

The Corrective Serum SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense $98.00 at dermstore.com This cult-favorite serum can be used on both the face and neck to treat dark spots. Packed with kojic acid and vitamin B3, it's gentle enough for daily use, even if you have sensitive skin.

The Age-Spot Serum Murad Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum $25.00 at nordstrom.com This powerful serum minimizes signs of age spots and hyperpigmentation. Its ingredients not only even out skin tone overall, but also lighten areas that have been heavily affected by dark spots.

The Hyperpigmentation Reducer The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA $8.90 at SkinStore US $8.90 at Sephora $15.79 at Amazon Alpha arbutin and hyaluronic acid work together in this concentrated serum to reduce hyperpigmentation. For those with dry skin, hyaluronic acid also helps retain moisture for a brightened, hydrated appearance and feel.

The Brightening Serum Kiehl's Since 1851 Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution $84.00 at nordstrom.com With vitamin C, birch and peony extract, this treatment will help brighten uneven skin tones over time. It can be applied on the entire face as an all-over brightening serum, or in specific areas as a spot treatment.

The Vitamin C Spot Corrector Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Dark Spot Corrector $27.99 at ulta.com With a high concentration of vitamin C—an ingredient praised for its ability to brighten and repair discoloration—this spot corrector works hard to eliminate dark spots. This product works fast, so you can see clear, even skin ASAP.

For All-Over Dullness Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate $42.00 at revolve.com Antioxidants are key for a clear complexion, and this 20% vitamin C offering from Wander Beauty is full of 'em. A pea sized amount will help lift discoloration and uneven tone, while plant-derived squalane, niacinamides, and seven different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid add much needed bounce back to dull, sleepy-looking skin.

For Specific Spots Lumene Time Freeze Dark Spot Corrector $65.00 at amazon.com Who knew the secret to brighter skin can be found in the Finnish forest? Ok, we did, but now you do too. This targeted formula contains antioxidant-rich wild lingonberry that'll help clear an uneven skin tone.

For Beauty Sleep Peach Slices Microdart Patches for Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation $8.99 at amazon.com You know how microneedling and dermarolling can help skin heal itself and products to absorb better? Same idea here with these cute patches, which boast 176 microdarts each to help its vitamin C, licorice, and cica-infused serum treat skin fast. Best of all, you can wear them while you hit the sheets or under makeup.

For Stubborn Marks 111SKIN Vitamin C Brightening Booster $155.00 at dermstore.com Just because those spots have been there for a long time doesn't mean they're permanent. Just mix one or two drops of this highly concentrated formula into your favorite moisturizer and watch those age spots fade.

For a Budget Burt's Bees Renewal Dark Spot Corrector with Bakuchiol Natural Retinol Alternative, 1 Oz (Package May Vary) $14.96 at amazon.com Bakuchiol is a plant-based, powerful substitute for retinol, and it can help even out skin tone on even the most sensitive complexions. Even better, the formula is 98.6% natural if you like to keep your routine as green as possible.

The Dark Spot Interrupter Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter $54.50 at nordstrom.com This "interrupter" works in two ways: First, it works hard to heal dark spots with brightening ingredients. Secondly, it shields the skin from future marks from appearing. Be sure to wear SPF while donning this product, which you should be doing anyway.

The Exfoliating Spot Corrector Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector $100.00 at ulta.com Using the help of vitamin C and E, and a gentle exfoliating acid, this spot corrector exfoliates while promoting healthy, spot-free skin. It's gentle enough to be used twice a day, with SPF.

The Organic Oil Blend Mary Louise Miracle Serum $35.00 at mymarylouise.com This serum definitely warrants its name. This blend of organic oils has churned out some of the most hope-inducing before-and-after images you've likely ever seen.

The Defensive SPF Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $42.00 at dermstore.com This SPF-filled product not only protects your skin from fun, which can worsen dark spots, but also contains key ingredients that will heal the marks already occupying your face. With vitamin C, glycolic acid and healing peptides, you can enjoy the sun without worrying about impending dark spots.

The Gentle Brightener Dr. Brandt Bright Biotic™ Dark Spot Minimizing Serum $44.00 at dermstore.com This face serum utilizes fruit enzymes to create even skin tones while targeting and minimizing dark spots. It can be used twice a day all over the face for gentle yet effective brightening.

The Organic Treatment Éminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Targeted Dark Spot Treatment $65.00 at dermstore.com This product uses only natural and organic ingredients to gently treat dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It can be used twice a day all over the face for an overall glow-boost.

The Acne-Scar Saver Dermalogica AGE Bright Spot Fader $45.00 at sephora.com For acne-sufferers who tend to see the lingering ghosts of a pimple on their faces, this product works in two stages. Not only does it help fade dark marks leftover from a breakout, but it also helps treat acne as it's occurring.

The Spot Treatment Cream Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C™ Vitamin C Targeted Spot Brightener $58.00 at sephora.com This product should be used as a spot treatment on dark marks caused by aging and sun damage. It can be used twice a day with sunscreen to heal existing spots and prevent the worsening of developing marks.

The Lifting Treatment Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Dark Spot Correcting Cream SPF 30 $109.00 at sephora.com This SPF-infused moisturizer has anti-aging properties that also corrects dark spots. For women who are concerned about fine lines, loss of firmness, and aging spots, this is the cream for you.

The Nighttime Refresher Estée Lauder Enlighten Dark Spot Correcting Night Serum $66.00 at Saks Short-term, this night serum refreshes the look of dull skin. Long-term, dark spots, redness, and uneven areas are treated for a smooth and even complexion.

The Algae Gel Peel Algenist Blue Algae Vitamin C™ Dark Spot Correcting Peel $85.00 at sephora.com This gel peel smooths uneven textures while the vitamin C treats dark spots. This algae-infused product is also vegan and works hard to combat signs of aging and dark spots.

The Overnight Worker REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream $52.00 at dermstore.com This night cream uses the natural powers of algae to lighten dark spots. It's incredibly hydrating, which helps smooth rough skin patches and provide an ultra glowy morning dew look.