10 Beauty Looks From the Platinum Jubilee That Left Us Royally Inspired
I’ll be copying Princess Charlotte’s double braid for the rest of summer.
Don’t get us wrong: Prince Louis’s meme-worthy facial expressions stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee. But the beauty looks? They didn’t disappoint either. With repeat appearances from Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, a little dose of Meghan Markle, and surprise arrivals from Kate Moss and Phoebe Dynevor, the weekend-long celebration across the pond offered up endless hair and makeup inspiration.
While each royal or celebrity in attendance brought their own flair to the festivities, hair accessories were a constant. We’re talking about headbands, classic fascinators, and even little ribbon bows. In the makeup department, petal pink lips were trending—everyone from Zara Tindall to Princess Eugenie got in on the trend.
Want more royal beauty inspiration? Keep scrolling because we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks from the Platinum Jubilee, ahead.
Princess Charlotte’s Bow-Embellished Braid
It doesn't get any better than the little royal’s braids at the parade. I mean come on, she even matched a little blue ribbon to her dress.
Pippa Middleton’s Beachy Waves
Pippa had quite the headline-making appearance at the Platinum Party. Not only did she debut her baby bump (she’s expecting her third child with husband James Matthews!), but she also rocked beachy waves that are super easy to recreate. Just use a one-inch curling iron throughout and leave the ends out.
Kate Middleton’s Monochromatic Makeup
For a visit to Cardiff castle, the Duchess of Cambridge matched her makeup to her Eponine London Wool Cape Coat, which was a repeat wear. Her lips and cheeks took up a rosy-meets-coral tone. And can we talk about the brows?! So bold, so defined, and so good.
Princess Eugenie’s Pink Lip
It was all about simplicity for the royal at the National Service of Thanksgiving. She kept her skin soft and glowy (it looks like she used barely any powder), kept her eye makeup to a minimum, and popped on a petal pink lip.
Kate Middeton’s Chignon
Don’t let the *gorgeous* fascinator distract you from the Hold Still author’s intricate updo at the National Service of Thanksgiving. Her long brown hair was tucked and pinned into a chignon that was just as stunning as her typical blowout. Her makeup fell to the more dramatic side: she embraced a smoky eye, bright lip, and bronzed cheek.
Princess Beatrice’s Glowy Glam
This whole look is filled with beauty inspo. From her bouncy ponytail (she had hair wrapped around the elastic) to her dewy complexion, the Princess of York looked gorgeous at the National Service of Thanksgiving. Her pink lip, which erred more bubblegum than mauve, worked perfectly with her blue ensemble.
Meghan Markle’s Blush
While the Duchess of Sussex took a back seat for the majority of the weekend’s festivities, she did deliver a gorgeous look at the National Service of Thanksgiving. The mom of two, who works with makeup artist Daniel Martin, opted for a soft and timeless beauty look. Think: nude lips, a bronzed complexion, and a soft smoky eye. She played up her blush, with a pink dusting on the apples of her cheeks.
Zara Tindall’s Tucked-Under Updo
Princess Anne's daughter gave the illusion of an updo at the start of the weekend’s festivities. While she normally wears her shoulder-length hair down in waves, here she pinned her strands to the nape of her neck. That said, she did leave one face-framing curl out in front.
Kate Moss’ Boho Vibe
Leave it to Charlotte Tilbury, the official beauty sponsor of the Platinum Parade, to give the supermodel the perfect makeup. Obviously, she used her K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Nude Kate. When it came to hair, Moss committed to a bohemian aesthetic. She showed up with crimped curls and a beaded hair accessory.
Phoebe Dynevor’s Berry Lip
The Bridgerton actress mixed two lip shades: Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat in Crazy in Love and the Matte Revolution in Walk of No Shame. Her cat eye was also *chef’s kiss.*
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
21 Asian Films to Watch on Netflix
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Steal Someone's Heart With One of These Luxury Getaways
Find love in all the right places.
By Sara Holzman
-
Current Gun Control Policies Are Ableist
"Solutions" like active shooter drills and arming more people put the rights of gun owners above the rights of America's most vulnerable, including disabled people like myself.
By Heather Tomko
-
The 30 Best Honey Blonde Hair Ideas for 2022
Golden and buttery blonde tones are trending for summer.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 30 Best Protective Hairstyles for Natural Hair
Hair inspo for every natural texture and shape.
By Chelsea Hall
-
The 12 Best Summer Hair Colors You'll Want to Copy
Including Hailey Bieber's "Expensive Brunette" and Emma Chamberlain's bleach blonde.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
50 Layered Haircuts and Hairstyles for Every Face Shape
Low-maintenance, high style.
By Samantha Holender
-
50 Pixie Cuts for Every Hair Type and Texture
Go short or go home.
By Chelsea Hall
-
The 50 Best Hairstyles for Thin, Fine Hair That Never Fall Flat
Fake-it-'til-you-make-it volume.
By Tatjana Freund
-
Camila Cabello Wore Custom-Made Flowers in Her Hair to the 2022 Met Gala
Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons coordinated the updo with Cabello's Prabal Gurung dress.
By Samantha Holender
-
How to Style Curtain Bangs: A Hairstylist-Approved Guide
Get your round brush ready.
By Tatjana Freund