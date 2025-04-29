Kate Middleton's Bronde Hair Transformation Is Setting the Tone for Summer

Warmer weather is finally here (at least in the NYC area), and it's that time of year when women start craving lighter, brighter hair colors. It seems like Kate Middleton—who kicked off a two-day visit to Scotland on April 29—is no exception, debuting a new sun-kissed shade just in time for the approaching summer months.

During an appearance on the Isle of Mull on her 14th wedding anniversary with Prince William, the Princess of Wales debuted a gorgeous new brown Holland Cooper blazer along with a fresh bronde hair color. Her usual brunette color was replaced with a honey blonde shade mixed in with darker brown roots.

Hairstylist Jennifer Korab tells Marie Claire that the royal's new bronde color "is a stunning and timely transformation" along with an easy way to brighten up hair for spring.

The princess showed off a much-lighter shade on April 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's hair color features darker roots with a honey blonde color mixed in. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo for their anniversary. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

"This blend of brunette and blonde tones is one of the biggest trends right now because it adds soft dimension, a sunlit glow, and natural brightness, perfect for the warmer months," Korab says.

She adds that instead of making a dramatic transformation to full blonde, Kate's shade "is a chic, low-maintenance way to go lighter while still looking polished, sophisticated, and effortlessly modern."

Along with her new bronde hair, which she wore down in soft curls, the Princess of Wales showed off a new blue Boden blouse during her trip to the Isle of Mull. The royal added an old pair of super-skinny Massimo Dutti pants to the look and her go-to See By Chloé combat boots—a perfect choice while visiting a local farm with Prince William later in the day.

As for their anniversary getaway, the Prince and Princess of Wales showed off a sweet photo on Instagram that also happened to perfectly reveal the back of her new hairstyle. "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull," they wrote. "Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome ❤️ W&C."

