The Best 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

The first Monday in May is finally here and with it, the 2025 Met Gala is officially underway! This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will inevitably produce some of the most talked-about, swoon-worthy fashion and beauty looks on any red carpet all year, and we'll be here to provide you with the most up-to-date beauty news on your favorite stars.
The glam teams have been prepping for months to ensure that their clients are ready to hit the infamous carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking drop dead gorgeous. Think ultrasound facials, customized spray tans, yards upon yards of hair extensions, and so many false lashes you could create a bonafide art project. It only feels fitting that in order to honor the late great André Leon Talley—a true fashion dandy—we'll see no "famine of beauty" during fashion's most glamorous celebration.
Stay tuned here for live Met Gala 2025 updates from Marie Claire, including exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of your favorite celebrities, brands, and stylists.
Coco Jones and her delectable kiss curl (sensing a theme here!) arrive at the Met Gala and I couldn't be more thrilled about this high-impact look.
Gina Alice Redlinger shows us how to make the half-up half-down hairstylev work for the red carpet.
Pharrell is here! The king of radiant, ageless skin (and gala co-chair) looks better than ever as he struts up the Met steps.
Sydney Sweeney is serving serious dandy at the Carlyle Hotel before heading to the Met Gala. Those kiss curls are so divine!
Leah Faye Cooper, the digital style director at Vogue, is the picture of elegance with her bare radiant skin, mauve lipstick, and sublime brows. The jaunty, undone bowtie? Perfection!
Lewis Hamilton, 2025 Met Gala co-chair, looks painfully dapper as he preps to walk the carpet. The perfectly groomed beard, the diamond earring, the white-on-white-on-white hat/suit/tie...swoon!
Bee Carrozzini, daughter of Anna Wintour, gave a subtle nod to the dandy theme with a soft pompadour hairstyle.
Actual Disney prince, Henry Golding, preps to leave The Mark hotel and head to the Met Gala looking quite dapper with his kiss curl—a trend that we predict will be very popular this evening.
In what has become the only day of the year that we see Vogue EIC Anna Wintour's face sans iconic sunglasses, the queen of the Met Gala kept her glam understates and her signature blunt bob as sharp as ever.
Emma Chamberlain hit the
red blue carpet with some fashionable dark circles this year.
Lala Anthony took her classic French mani to the Met this year, with an ultra slicked-back updo.
It would be hard to steal focus from a diamond necklace that large, but Ego Nwodim's sculptural updo manages to do exactly that.
Teyana Taylor's dark fluttery lashes almost steal the show from her stunning top hat and crimson feather plume.
Colman Domingo with the taper fade and a soft smoky eye.