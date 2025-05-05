The Best 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

The first Monday in May is finally here and with it, the 2025 Met Gala is officially underway! This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will inevitably produce some of the most talked-about, swoon-worthy fashion and beauty looks on any red carpet all year, and we'll be here to provide you with the most up-to-date beauty news on your favorite stars.

The glam teams have been prepping for months to ensure that their clients are ready to hit the infamous carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking drop dead gorgeous. Think ultrasound facials, customized spray tans, yards upon yards of hair extensions, and so many false lashes you could create a bonafide art project. It only feels fitting that in order to honor the late great André Leon Talley—a true fashion dandy—we'll see no "famine of beauty" during fashion's most glamorous celebration.

Stay tuned here for live Met Gala 2025 updates from Marie Claire, including exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of your favorite celebrities, brands, and stylists.