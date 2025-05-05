The Best 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates

Follow along for can't miss it hair and makeup during fashion's biggest night

Hannah Baxter's avatar
By
published
in News

The first Monday in May is finally here and with it, the 2025 Met Gala is officially underway! This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" will inevitably produce some of the most talked-about, swoon-worthy fashion and beauty looks on any red carpet all year, and we'll be here to provide you with the most up-to-date beauty news on your favorite stars.

The glam teams have been prepping for months to ensure that their clients are ready to hit the infamous carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City looking drop dead gorgeous. Think ultrasound facials, customized spray tans, yards upon yards of hair extensions, and so many false lashes you could create a bonafide art project. It only feels fitting that in order to honor the late great André Leon Talley—a true fashion dandy—we'll see no "famine of beauty" during fashion's most glamorous celebration.

Stay tuned here for live Met Gala 2025 updates from Marie Claire, including exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of your favorite celebrities, brands, and stylists.

Coco Jones and her delectable kiss curl (sensing a theme here!) arrive at the Met Gala and I couldn't be more thrilled about this high-impact look.

Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala

Coco Jones at the 2025 Met Gala.

Gina Alice Redlinger shows us how to make the half-up half-down hairstylev work for the red carpet.

gina alice redlinger at the met gala 2025

Gina Alice Redlinger at the 2025 Met Gala.

Pharrell is here! The king of radiant, ageless skin (and gala co-chair) looks better than ever as he struts up the Met steps.

Pharrell Williams, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City

Pharrell Williams at the 2025 Met Gala.

Sydney Sweeney is serving serious dandy at the Carlyle Hotel before heading to the Met Gala. Those kiss curls are so divine!

Sydney Sweeney at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala

Sydney Sweeney at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala.

Leah Faye Cooper, the digital style director at Vogue, is the picture of elegance with her bare radiant skin, mauve lipstick, and sublime brows. The jaunty, undone bowtie? Perfection!

leah faye cooper at met gala

Leah Faye Cooper at the 2025 Met Gala.

Lewis Hamilton, 2025 Met Gala co-chair, looks painfully dapper as he preps to walk the carpet. The perfectly groomed beard, the diamond earring, the white-on-white-on-white hat/suit/tie...swoon!

Lewis Hamilton, 2025 Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the met gala

Bee Carrozzini at met gala 2025

Bee Carrozzini at the 2025 Met Gala.

Bee Carrozzini, daughter of Anna Wintour, gave a subtle nod to the dandy theme with a soft pompadour hairstyle.

Henry Golding at Mark Hotel

Henry Golding preparing to leave The Mark Hotel in NYC.

Actual Disney prince, Henry Golding, preps to leave The Mark hotel and head to the Met Gala looking quite dapper with his kiss curl—a trend that we predict will be very popular this evening.

anna wintour at met gala

Anna Wintour at 2025 Met Gala.

In what has become the only day of the year that we see Vogue EIC Anna Wintour's face sans iconic sunglasses, the queen of the Met Gala kept her glam understates and her signature blunt bob as sharp as ever.

emma chamberlain at met gala

Emma Chamberlain at the 2025 Met Gala.

Emma Chamberlain hit the red blue carpet with some fashionable dark circles this year.

lala anthony at 2025 met gala

Lala Anthony at the 2025 Met Gala.

Lala Anthony took her classic French mani to the Met this year, with an ultra slicked-back updo.

Ego Nwodim at met gala 2025

Ego Nwodim at the 2025 Met Gala.

It would be hard to steal focus from a diamond necklace that large, but Ego Nwodim's sculptural updo manages to do exactly that.

Teyana Taylor at met gala 2025

Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor's dark fluttery lashes almost steal the show from her stunning top hat and crimson feather plume.

coleman domingo at the met gala

Colman Domingo at the 2025 Met Gala.

Colman Domingo with the taper fade and a soft smoky eye.