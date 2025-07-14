At this point, Wimbledon is more than a tennis tournament—it’s one of the social events of the year. From the off-court fashion to the countless celebrity appearances, tournament attendees are often dressed to the nines as they watch the battles for one of the sport's most coveted trophies. Still, there’s nothing like the last day of the event—the gentlemen's singles title— when celebrities really step it up, and the accompanying beauty moments are always worth noting.

For the final day of the tournament, blowouts, short hair, and even black nails made an appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. If some of our favorite celebrities are proof, the bob haircut is simply never going out of style. Soft, skin-like complexion makeup and blurred, blotted lip colors also seemed to be the running theme for glam.

Whether you’re a massive tennis fan or simply drawing inspiration for the upcoming U.S. Open, I’ve curated some of the best beauty looks from the Wimbledon final for easy reference. Keep these hair, makeup, and nail ideas from the final's biggest stars in your back pocket for all your summer sporting event needs.

Keira Knightley's Low Ponytail

Keira Knightley attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After turning heads at the Bal D'Ete in Paris, Keira Knightley was back in Europe for the final Wimbledon match. For the occasion, she wore an effortless low ponytail, pairing the hairstyle with a chic all-white outfit. For a bit of edge, she also had a black manicure, which paired beautifully with her black and white bag.

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies $45 at Blue Mercury If you find yourself constantly putting your hair up, keep no-damage hair ties like these silk scrunchies on hand.

Lily Collins's Black Nails

Lily Collins arrives at day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Collins was spotted with a short black manicure as she arrived at the tournament. She paired the look with a bob haircut and white shirt dress.

OPI Nail Lacquer Black Onyx $11.99 at Amazon To get Collins's grungy manicure, opt for a dark polish like OPI's Black Onyx.

Nathalie Emmanuel's Curly Bob

Nathalie Emmanuel attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have stood firm in their love of the trendy bob haircut, and Nathalie Emmanuel is proof that curly girls can get in on the fun, too. The actress’s hair featured a deep side part and super-defined curls, courtesy of what I presume to be hair gel and mousse. This allowed her blonde highlights to be front and center.

Virtue Curl-Defining Whip $40 at Blue Mercury Juicy, defined curls like Emmanuel's are just a few applications of this styling mousse away.

Nicole Kidman's Blotted Red Lip

Nicole Kidman attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The queen of barely-there glam, Nicole Kidman, struck again on day 14 of the Wimbledon finals. A defined brow and matte skin offset her blotted red lip color. Paired with her classic blowout? Elegance personified.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYX Professional Makeup Smushy Matte Lip Balm $9 at Ulta Kidman's faded lip color is super easy to achieve and less than $10 if you use this matte balm from NYX.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Curtain Bangs

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of blowouts, Daisy Edgar-Jones has perfected the ‘70s curtain bang as well as the perfect styling technique to show off her layers. Paired with a pair of vintage-looking sunglasses and a seersucker dress, the hairstyle is perfect for people who have fine hair but want a bit of volume.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Digital Straightening Iron $76.99 at Ulta $99.99 at Ulta Beauty One of my go-to hair tools will forever remain the BaBylissPRO Straightening Iron—it's just that good. Make sure to apply a heat protectant beforehand to mitigate any damage.

Lila Moss's Slicked-Back Bun

Lila Moss, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s Keira Knightley’s bun and then there’s Lila Moss’s. Two sides of the same coin, Moss’s version of the updo is super slicked-back, allowing her simple monochromatic lip and cheek color to pop against her navy dress. A white clutch highlighted her sheer pink manicure.

Briogeo Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick $23 at Blue Mercury Recreating Moss's sleek bun at home? Make sure to keep flyaways in place using this styling stick.

Naomi Campbell's Voluminous Bangs

Naomi Campbell attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell blended into the crowd (as much as she could with those stunning cheekbones) with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a simple white top. Still, I couldn’t help obsessing over her voluminous hairstyle, which featured flippy curtain bangs and layers, each framing the sides of her face perfectly, thanks to a precise middle part.

BondiBoost Infrared Heated Thermal Hot Round Brush $125 at Sephora Need to touch up your bangs but don't want to redo all of your hair? Get a hot round brush for targeted styling that will leave you with volume like Campbell's.