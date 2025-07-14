Wimbledon's Best Courtside Beauty Moments Are Unexpectedly Grungy
Short black nails against summer whites? Game, set, match.
At this point, Wimbledon is more than a tennis tournament—it’s one of the social events of the year. From the off-court fashion to the countless celebrity appearances, tournament attendees are often dressed to the nines as they watch the battles for one of the sport's most coveted trophies. Still, there’s nothing like the last day of the event—the gentlemen's singles title— when celebrities really step it up, and the accompanying beauty moments are always worth noting.
For the final day of the tournament, blowouts, short hair, and even black nails made an appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. If some of our favorite celebrities are proof, the bob haircut is simply never going out of style. Soft, skin-like complexion makeup and blurred, blotted lip colors also seemed to be the running theme for glam.
Whether you’re a massive tennis fan or simply drawing inspiration for the upcoming U.S. Open, I’ve curated some of the best beauty looks from the Wimbledon final for easy reference. Keep these hair, makeup, and nail ideas from the final's biggest stars in your back pocket for all your summer sporting event needs.
Keira Knightley's Low Ponytail
After turning heads at the Bal D'Ete in Paris, Keira Knightley was back in Europe for the final Wimbledon match. For the occasion, she wore an effortless low ponytail, pairing the hairstyle with a chic all-white outfit. For a bit of edge, she also had a black manicure, which paired beautifully with her black and white bag.
Lily Collins's Black Nails
Lily Collins was spotted with a short black manicure as she arrived at the tournament. She paired the look with a bob haircut and white shirt dress.
Nathalie Emmanuel's Curly Bob
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have stood firm in their love of the trendy bob haircut, and Nathalie Emmanuel is proof that curly girls can get in on the fun, too. The actress’s hair featured a deep side part and super-defined curls, courtesy of what I presume to be hair gel and mousse. This allowed her blonde highlights to be front and center.
Nicole Kidman's Blotted Red Lip
The queen of barely-there glam, Nicole Kidman, struck again on day 14 of the Wimbledon finals. A defined brow and matte skin offset her blotted red lip color. Paired with her classic blowout? Elegance personified.
Daisy Edgar-Jones's Curtain Bangs
Speaking of blowouts, Daisy Edgar-Jones has perfected the ‘70s curtain bang as well as the perfect styling technique to show off her layers. Paired with a pair of vintage-looking sunglasses and a seersucker dress, the hairstyle is perfect for people who have fine hair but want a bit of volume.
Lila Moss's Slicked-Back Bun
There’s Keira Knightley’s bun and then there’s Lila Moss’s. Two sides of the same coin, Moss’s version of the updo is super slicked-back, allowing her simple monochromatic lip and cheek color to pop against her navy dress. A white clutch highlighted her sheer pink manicure.
Naomi Campbell's Voluminous Bangs
Naomi Campbell blended into the crowd (as much as she could with those stunning cheekbones) with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a simple white top. Still, I couldn’t help obsessing over her voluminous hairstyle, which featured flippy curtain bangs and layers, each framing the sides of her face perfectly, thanks to a precise middle part.
