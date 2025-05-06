While we were all tuned in to the fashion and beauty looks that adorned the Met Gala’s navy carpet last night, I was most looking forward to the after-party festivities. For the unfamiliar, here's the gist: Celebrities take over New York City post-Gala with even more glam moments, including new makeup , hair , and nail details for us to feast our eyes on.

Cardi B transformed her asymmetrical afro into long, blonde tresses. Heidi Klum was the embodiment of "brat summer" with her beachy waves and stiletto manicure . Doja Cat let her natural curls fall free in lieu of her updo, and her Met Gala gold nails were freshly painted a pastel purple to match her after-party winged liner. The vibes were at an all-time high last night across the city, and as the celebrities' Instagram stories began flooding our feeds in real time, my summer beauty mood board expanded.

Keep reading for the best of the best Met Gala beauty looks, after-party edition.

Doja Cat's Colorful Eyeliner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Doja Cat let her curls out to play, she also switched up her makeup to match her floral blazer. I will be replicating the green eyeshadow and purple eyeliner look in her honor this summer.

Tracee Ellis Ross's Barbie Ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross traded in her finest Dandy threads for a graphic t-shirt and a leather mini skirt. In the process, she switched her low bun hairstyle from earlier in the evening to a ponytail with flipped ends, á la Barbie.

Myha'la Herrold's Fresh Face

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her makeup was minimal for the fundraiser (that sparkly silver eyeshadow was so gorgeous), Myha'la Herrold decided to keep it fresh for the afters, opting out of wearing barely any makeup at all. From what I can tell, she is likely only wearing a touch of concealer, allowing the rest of her skin to breathe.

Megan Thee Stallion's Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan The Stallion swapped her intricate crystal-embellished ponytail for a short bob with bumped ends.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kiersey Clemons's Monochromatic Lip and Cheek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiersey Clemons wore a monochromatic lip and cheek color, opting for sculpted brows and a fresh, radiant complexion to finish the look.

Heidi Klum's Brat-Inspired Waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether she was taking a page out of Charli XCX's book or simply feeling the vibes at the afterparty, Heidi Klum looked like the brat in charge thanks to her loose waves and dark sunglasses.

Ayo Edebiri Vintage-Inspired Makeup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her hair remained the same for the afters, Ayo Edebiri's makeup looked like a vintage dream. A deep purple lipstick, shimmery silver eyeshadow, and best of all, grillz, made an appearance for her second look of the evening.