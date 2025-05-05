The first Monday in May, also known as the Met Gala, is perhaps my favorite day of the year. (It beats my birthday and that's saying something.) The energy in Manhattan has been building all week—paparazzi are stationed outside every hotel on the Upper East Side, you never know if you'll casually bump into a celeb while running errands (peep Kendall Jenner at Café Panna), and every major hairstylist and makeup artist has descended upon NYC determined to flex their creativity to the maximum degree.

With the year's theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style and an accompanying dress code "Tailored for You," the beauty looks were almost pre-determined to be an exercise in embracing individuality. Which, candidly, is exactly what beauty should always be. That being said, it's The Met. So the glam packed an extra (very dramatic) punch.

Soft, smoky eyes and slicked-back buns were overwhelmingly swapped in for bright colors and bold hairstyles. Manicures featured both inches and intricate designs. Hair transformations (cough cough Emma Chamberlain) and extravagant hair accessories occasionally outstaged the outfits themselves.

But these looks have been weeks in the making. Stars have spent the past few days visiting famed facialists like Ivan Pol of The Beauty Sandwich, Georgia Louise (known to use SK-II and Biologique Recherche), or celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Rivas. More bobby pins have been purchased and poked into updos than I care to count, and cocktailing the *perfect* lipstick shade has been at the top of every makeup artist's to-do list.

As celebrities, singers, socialites, and fashion fixtures make their way to The Met, the Marie Claire Beauty Team will be here—reporting on the best beauty looks of the evening and sharing product breakdowns. Make sure to check in all night, too, as we'll be updating this story in real time.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Biles arrive on the carpet with kiss curl (one of the biggest hair trends of the night!), but her lashes we're also looking particularly fabulous. Want to get her look for yourself? Her makeup artist used Lilly Lashes Milan in 3D Faux Mink falsies.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer beauty trend incoming. Chamberlain, who worked with makeup artist Gucci Westman, brought heavy blush to the red carpet. Note the pink's position, dusting right up to her under-eyes for an intentionally purple dark circle. And lest we not forget to mention this incredible platinum blonde pixie.

Coleman Domingo

Colman Domingo leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a co-chair for this evening's Met Gala, it's no surprise that Domingo, who is dressed in archival Valentino, brought out all the stops—including but not limited to a taper fade and soft, smoky eye. This is good grooming in action.

Mona Kosar Abdi

Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hair accessories have had a huge moment for the entirety of 2025. But for an event the scale of the Met Gala, a jumbo scrunchie just won't cut it. Abdi's pearl-embellished bob is a work of art—and likely required a heavy dose of hair glue.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have come to expect intricate manicures from Taylor. While I'm sure there's a stunning set under those red leather gloves, this smoky red eye is enough to satiate my beauty appetite.

Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm candidly not sure what aspect of Nwodim's beauty look I like more: this incredible, sculptural updo or the fact that her manicure matches the buttons on her blazer.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This peak-a-boo pony cuff on La La Anthony adds some sparkle to triple bun situation. Bonus: this look is super easy to DIY—just secure the three buns with a lot of bobby pins and you're good to go.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's glam team pulled out all the stops between these two kiss curls (courtesy of Glen Oropeza) and falsies on the bottom lash line.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one place a five foot long braid belongs, it's the Met Gala steps.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sink may have worn this embellished messy bun on the year's biggest red carpet, but I'll be bookmarking this look for summer days spent on the beach.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for the bedazzled eyebrows, please and thanks. Zoom in and you'll see that Nyong'o has black rhinestones diligently placed across her arches.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a new pixie cut and a new Westman Atelier Lip Liner (it comes out on the 16th), Kidman's Met Gala beauty look was one for the books.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldaña attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing hits quite like a hair transformation at the Met Gala. Saldana, who works with hairstylist Mara Roszak, arrived on the carpet with a new blunt bob and bangs.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A bob-aissance is upon us! With a short chop and baby bangs, Anderson decided to air dry her style tonight. Her makeup, she said on the red carpet, only took "a couple of minutes."

Clairo

Clairo attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Want skin like Clairo? Use First Aid Beauty’s Facial Radiance Pads and First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration.