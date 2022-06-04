Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spotted Leaving Prince Charles’ Home Yesterday

After attending the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving yesterday at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Clarence House, The Daily Express reports, per OK! .

The visit came directly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the church service and didn’t publicly interact with either Charles and Camilla or Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Sussexes sat in the second row beside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and behind Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Across the aisle and on the front row were the more senior royals, like Charles and Camilla and William and Kate.

According to OK!, Harry and Meghan opted to skip the reception after the church service at Guildhall, perhaps to finalize plans for daughter Lilibet Diana’s first birthday, which is today.

At some point, according to the outlet, the Sussexes made their way to Clarence House for a chat with Charles and Camilla. After Harry and Meghan were driven out, Charles and Camilla left their London home as well.

Harry and Meghan are keeping such a low profile this week that it remains unclear whether they’ve interacted with William and Kate at all. Since arriving in the U.K. earlier this week, we’ve seen the Sussexes at Trooping the Colour, watching the festivities from the Major General’s Office with other non-working members of the royal family. It was also reported that the Queen met namesake Lilibet that evening at Windsor. We haven’t seen Harry and Meghan since the Service of Thanksgiving, as they’ve likely been preparing for today, Lili’s first birthday.

Because of a pre-planned visit to Wales, we know William and Kate won’t be in attendance for any of Lili’s birthday festivities, though they did send well-wishes on social media (as did Charles and Camilla).

“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” an insider told Page Six, per OK!. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”