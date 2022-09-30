Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don't know about you, but when it comes to trying out beauty looks, I love to change it up. This applies not only to makeup, but also to new hair looks that venture beyond the monotony of my favorite shampoos and conditioners, leave-ins, and tried-and-true hair wraps. And while there are a variety of hair cuts and styles out there that can facilitate giving you a new look every day, the adventurous among us may also be interested in trying out semi permanent hair colors, which can be applied from the comfort of your own home!

But how do you find the right temporary hair dye for you, and how do you go about applying it? We got in touch with Desirae Blais (opens in new tab)—a professional hair stylist, licensed cosmetologist, and DIY Vivid Color Expert for Sally Beauty—in order to familiarize ourselves with all things at-home temporary hair color. Read on for your easiest, hair-healthiest dye experience yet.

What To Look for in a Semi Permanent Hair Color

Considering the wide range of temporary hair colors on the market, it can be difficult to understand which one is the right one, and even more impossible to decipher the long lists of ingredients on the backs of the packages. To ease this shopping process, we had Blais break it down.

"I always suggest vegan/cruelty free products for temporary hair colors since these are made from natural ingredients like shea butter and vegetable dyes," she advises. "This will cause no damage and help moisturize your hair."

And when it comes to ingredients you should stay away from? Blais suggests "staying away from any temporary color that has hydrogen peroxide or ammonia, as these products will affect the cuticle and be a more permanent color, shifting your natural hair chemistry."

How to Apply Temporary Hair Color

Blais says that when it comes to temporary hair color, the safest way to proceed is on clean, damp hair. "This allows you a little leeway during application to make sure everything is fully saturated," she explains. "Always follow manufacturer instructions on processing time to make sure you maximize your results!"

How Long Does Temporary Hair Color Last?

Once the temporary hair color has successfully been applied, Blais says that it typically lasts "10-12 washes, depending upon how often you wash your hair or how light the canvas of hair they were applied to. Vivid color always lasts best on hair lifted to pale blonde or what I like to tell people—the color inside of a banana."

To make your color last as long as possible, she says you should "always wash with cold water, using color safe products. Also, use low heat and heat protection while styling where high heat will also result in color fading."

And when it's time to wash that dye out completely? She advises uses a clarifying shampoo, and adds that "hot water is the safest way to remove without damage to the hair canvas."

Best Temporary Hair Dyes

Hair Color for Vivid Results (opens in new tab) Strawberry Leopard Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color $17 at Sally Beauty (opens in new tab) Blais specifically recommends Strawberry Leopard for stand-out color that pops. She explains, "Strawberry Leopard has a hair care line specifically catered to vivid color hair and includes a shampoo, conditioner, heat protector, and color sealing spray to maintain the life of your new vivid hue."

Moisturizing Hair Color (opens in new tab) Iroiro Premium Natural Semi Permanent Hair Color $15 at Sally Beauty (opens in new tab) Blais says that this is one of her favorite temporary hair color lines, calling it "super moisturizing" and praising its large selection, vegan formula, and cruelty-free ethics.

Hair Color for Mixing (opens in new tab) Manic Panic Semi Permanent Cream Hair Color $12 at Sally Beauty (opens in new tab) This is another of Blais' favorite options, which she loves for its "large color selections that can be mixed together to create custom colors." She also adds that, like her other favorites, it's vegan and cruelty free.

Hair Color for a Natural Look (opens in new tab) Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Dye $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This formula includes aloe and coconut oil, which, per Blais' recommendation, are great for ensuring that your hair doesn't become damaged by the dye. The product is also designed to look and fade naturally, so your new 'do doesn't need to look jarring.

A Sweet-Smelling Hair Color Splat Conditioning Color Mask $8 at Splat Hair Color (opens in new tab) Countless reviewers rave about the great smell of this product, but rest assured that it's also quite effective—and nourishing to boot! "What I really love about this product is that it's great for refreshing my color and it's a really great moisturizing hair mask at the same time," writes one customer. "It's killing two birds with one stone."

Hair Color for Light Hair (opens in new tab) Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint Semi-Permanent Hair Color $17 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $17 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $17 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This product works best on blonde hair, and those users love the ease with which it washes out. It's also great for those with a creative, ever-changing mind: One pleased customer writes, "There [are] so many color choices and you can change it up without damaging your hair."

Hair Color for Added Shine (opens in new tab) dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner $37 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $37 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) $37 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) This product is formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, so you don't need to worry about drying out your strands. It's also a great option if you're looking to turn heads: Reviewer after reviewer marvels online about the shine that this delivers!

A Spray-On Hair Color L'Oréal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup Temporary 1-Day Hair Color Spray $10 at L'Oreal Paris (opens in new tab) Looking for a temporary hair color that's easy to apply? Consider this spray-on option from L'Oreal, which is great for very temporary looks (think: a music festival, a costume party, etc.). Plus, one reviewer helpfully adds that if you're dealing with a greasy scalp, this also doubles as a "fabulous dry shampoo."

The Hair Color and Conditioner Combo (opens in new tab) Keracolor + Clenditioner Semi Permanent Hair Color Depositing Conditioner $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reviewers love this option, citing it as a low-maintenance way of maintaining the hair color of their choice. Plus, customers say that it doesn't stain their tub, clothes, or towels.

The Hair Color for Curly Girls (opens in new tab) Curlsmith Hair Makeup Temporary Color Styling Gel $20 at Ulta (opens in new tab) This hair color is designed to sit on top of the hair shaft rather than penetrating strands, thereby preventing damage. It also promises to help hold and scrunch curls, and customers say it works! One raves, "The product holds curls really well! It worked great for my hair type and I think it honestly helped with frizz too."

