We've all been there: You woke up with absolutely zero time to even run a comb through your hair and you have to be somewhere in a flash. Or maybe you simply want no part of getting into a wrestling match with your hair. Don't sweat it—just try one of these crazy-fast (and chic!) hairstyles, and you'll be out the door in no time. Okay, if you haven't done them before, they might take a couple of minutes, but practice makes perfect, right? Below is a comprehensive list of YouTube tutorials for each style. Trust us, the results will save you so much time and energy.

In just a few simple steps, you can quickly transform your limp, frizzy, or bedhead hair into a non-basic beauty look. From various takes on a topknot to a super easy crown braid, the effortless style options are endless. Ahead, watch these these beginner-friendly style, suitable for every hair texture and length, that'll be sure to make you look put-together even when your hair decides to wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Welcome to your week of really great hair days.

The Slicked Back Pony

How come everybody else looks good in a simple pony, but you look like you just completed your Peloton century ride? In under 10 minutes, you can unlock the secrets to a sleek and streamlined pony for good.

The Loose Dutch Braids

Facts: This vlogger has a headful of extensions, so your braids won't look exactly like this. Also fact: The simple and straightforward technique still applies.

The Messy Half-Up

Funny how a few peek-a-boo braids and a little teasing and tugging can elevate the always-easy half updo.

The Braided Space Buns

You may not even need to watch the tutorial on this one—just take it as a great idea. Split a half updo into two braided pieces and twist them into buns. Smart, right?

The Braided Pony

It looks like a regular old French braid, but watch the vid. A simple tweak makes it bigger and better.

The Sleek Top Knot

Bad hair day? Not to worry. Quickly pull yourself together with this classic top knot.

The Modern Messy Bun

Wearing an off-duty messy bun will make even the most knotted hair look instantly polished, with very little effort required.

The Braided Headband

Keep crazy layers or out-of-control bangs in place with this easy crown braid.

The Twisted Halo

Quickly tuck away your curls and coils until you are able to get around to wash day with this beautiful twisted halo style.

The Low Bun

Forgo your bedhead frizz with this simple, slicked-back style.

The Half-Up French Twist

Switch up your typical half-up, half-down by securing your strands into a French twist.

The High Puff

On days you just can't be bothered, sweep your hair into a voluminous high puff. This is the perfect style for days-old hair.

The Half-Up Top Knot

If your bangs or layers are too grown-out or getting in your way, simply gather the front half of you hair into a top knot.

The Inverted Half Updo

Repurpose last night's messy texture with an easy, out-of-your-face inverted style.

The Textured Ponytail

With just a little added texture, a voluminously tousled ponytail is anything but ordinary.

The Scarf Style for Curly Hair

No time to refresh your curls? Simply style your hair with a beautiful scarf or head wrap.

The French Twist Pony

Trust, this hybrid of a low ponytail and a modern chignon is actually way easier than it looks.

The Low Pony for Short Hair

Trying to style your hair in its in-between stage can be difficult. So opt for this sleek low pony for short hair.

The Scarf Style for Straight Hair

Take the attention away from your three-day old hair by incorporating a scarf into your long pony.

The Space Buns

If you're dealing with frizz, deviate from a top knot or a messy bun with these cute little space buns.

The Side-Swept Curls

Quickly switch up your wash-and-go or twist-out by sweeping one side of your hair into a clip.

The Bobby Pin Style

If you have fine hair and want an easy upgrade that won't fall flat, secure your strands away from your face by pinning your hair with styled bobby pins.

The High Bun With Curly Bangs

Have fun with your top knot by incorporating curly bangs. A little fringe never hurt nobody!

The French Braided Bun

Revamp a childhood classic by gathering your French braids into an effortless bun.

The Braided Ponytail

Give your basic pulled-back pony a bit of personality with a no-nonsense braid or a bubble ponytail using elastic bands.