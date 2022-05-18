Layered Haircuts to Pin to Your Mood Board

In need of a haircut—and some inspo? Allow us to suggest a layered hairstyle. Whether you’re in the mood to go bold with short hair cut in a choppy shag like Miley Cyrus or want to recreate Gwyneth Paltrow’s classic long hairstyle with face-framing layers, there’s a cut that’ll work for every face shape and hair texture. “I always say, go to a professional. Talk to them, let them see [what they’re working with],” says Justin Anderson, hairstylist and founder of dpHue. But as a rule of thumb, he suggests that those with round faces opt for longer layers, as it elongates the face, and those with more oval face shapes go with shorter, face-framing pieces.

While a layered hairstyle is the perfect way to emphasize certain facial features, it also makes styling easier than ever. Air-dried textures will look more polished, curly hair will stay defined and separated, and fine, thin hair will be blessed with volume. The best part? Grow out is as low-maintenance as it gets. “Everybody’s hair grows out differently, but if your hair is really dry on the ends, you want to go at least every two months to get a trim,” adds Anderson.

For all the inspiration you could ever need ahead of your next salon appointment, keep scrolling. We’ve rounded up the best 50 layered hairstyles of all time. From on-trend bangs to blended ringlet curls, here are the best celebrity looks.

Miley Cyrus’ Shaggy Style

(Image credit: Getty )

Spice up a shorter hairstyle with choppy layers like Cyrus. This cut lends itself perfectly to an air-dried wave or loose bend as it creates instant dimension and volume.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Long Layers

(Image credit: Getty)

Not quite sure how you feel about a layered look? Dip your toe in the water with a few long layers like Paltrow. It’s polished, but still adds a little personality to your cut. Plus, if you decide the look isn’t for you, the growout is insanely easy.

Amal Clooney’s Body-Boosting Cut

(Image credit: Getty )

Anyone that curls their hair on the regular should take a cue from Clooney. Her gradual layers ensure that each chunk remains defined. If you do switch between a center and side part though, just make sure your front layers aren’t too short.

Eva Longoria’s Face-Framing Look

(Image credit: Getty)

A layered look can be super subtle—just look to Longoria. While the majority of her shoulder-length cut is uniform, the two shorter pieces at the front draw extra attention to her facial features.

Shay Mitchell’s Angled Layers

(Image credit: Getty)

Asymmetric layers add unmatched excitement to any style—regardless of length, color, or texture. To achieve the Beis founder’s edgy updo, you’ll want to tell your stylist to add in some sharp angles as well.

Tyra Banks’ Voluminous Curls

(Image credit: Getty)

Layers and curls are a perfect match. They give the illusion of length and volume, while simultaneously giving the hair a thinner, less bulky feel. It’s a no-brainer summer hairstyle.

Jennifer Aniston’s Gradual Swoop

(Image credit: Getty)

To achieve Aniston’s iconic hairstyle, you’ll want to ask your stylist for jagged layers. Achieving her perfect inward bend will require a bit of heat styling though. You’ll Guide your flatiron through the ends of your hair with a round brush.

Simone Ashley’s Minimal Waves

(Image credit: Getty)

Test the layered hair waters with a look like Ashley’s. Her soft and expertly blended cut works great with all hair types and textures.

Kaley Cuoco’s Feathered Feel

(Image credit: Getty)

Balance out your bangs with choppy layers. This will give your bangs a messy, just-woke-up-like-this feel as opposed to something more structured and styled.

Kate Winslet’s Polished Chignon

(Image credit: Getty)

Focusing on layers toward the front is ideal for anyone who loves an updo. Similar to curtain bangs, this cut instantly ups the ante on any bun or ponytail.

Florence Pugh’s Surfer Girl Style

(Image credit: Getty)

If your hair texture falls on the wavy side, take a page out of Pugh’s playbook. A choppy cut (and dip dyed ends, if you feel like it), can add a little extra bounce to your texture.

Rihanna’s V-Shaped Layers

(Image credit: Getty)

A look that’s longer in the back and shorter in the front is a great option for those with thick, full hair. It helps keep structure, but doesn’t disrupt your natural texture.

Julia Roberts’ Barely-There Layers

(Image credit: Getty )

Add a little personality to your shoulder-length style by playing ever-so-slightly with the length of each strand. This look is especially great for thin or medium hair types searching for texture.

Heidi Klum's Sleek Style

(Image credit: Getty/Amy Sussman)

Long, eyelash-grazing bangs pair up with a feathered shelf of layers at collarbone-length, make Klum's straight style look extra chic.

Sofía Vergara's Voluminous Vibe

(Image credit: Getty/BG026/Bauer-Griffin)

With blunt ends and swishy layers, the Modern Family star's layered cut is perfect for getting a bouncy blowout.

Olivia Rodrigo's Crimped Curls

(Image credit: Getty/JMEnternational)

While the singer's strands are by and large one length, she adds a bit of movement with long layers.

Winnie Harlow's Angled Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

The models bob is a different take on a layered look. She has an A-line shape that moves from short to long, while still looking ultra crisp.

Rebel Wilson's Side Swept Bang

(Image credit: Getty/Christopher Willard)

With a chunky bang and voluminous layers throughout, Wilson's style is a great option for all face shapes.

Emma Stone's Side Part

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

Want to give your long layers a more dramatic feel? Change up your part to shorten where the front pieces fall.

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wavy Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Loccisano)

Short, choppy layers give a wavy, above-the-shoulder bob a jaunty bounce. The deep side part also creates a smart asymmetry.

Molly Sims' Graduated Layers

(Image credit: Getty/Steve Granitz)

Sims has a single mezzanine level of layers just along the collarbone, then snippy layers at the ends to break things up.

Jena Frumes' Layered Ringlets

(Image credit: Getty/Jamie McCarthy)

By piling shorter pieces on top and around the face, tight coils have a more defined shape and need little styling to look fresh and streamlined.

Jennifer Lopez's Razored Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Toni Anne Barson)

Long in the front, short in the back, and razored up and in throughout. Such a precise cut would look drab if not for the sliced-up ends.

Mindy Kaling's Long Layers

(Image credit: Getty/George Pimentel)

Layers needn't hit you in the face—in fact, they should do just the opposite. Here, Kaling's layers drift gently away from the face to shape your look.

Priyanka Chopra's Face-Framing Layers

(Image credit: Getty/Andreas Rentz)

To recreate Chopra's soft, loose, face-framing layers, use a round brush toward the crown to add volume that'll accentuate your chin area.

Jeanie Mai's Wavy Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Steve Granitz)

Mai went for a choppy layered bob with a subtle hint of color on her ends. Her hair looks even fuller thanks to a bit of texture and volume.

Brie Larson's Angled Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

Play around with the length of your lob by cutting a few angled layers.

Megan Fox's Long Brunette Layers

(Image credit: Getty/Rodin Eckenroth)

Fox's wavy brunette situation can easily be achieved with a medium barrel curling iron. Patiently curl your hair piece-by-piece and maintain the length by cutting layers past the shoulders.

Giuliana Rancic's Choppy Lob

(Image credit: Getty/David Crotty)

Jazz up a classic blunt bob with a bright hair color, like Rancic's sunny blonde shade, and lots and lots of layers for added texture.

Kerry Washington's Shoulder Length Waves

(Image credit: Getty/George Pimentel)

You can never go wrong with shoulder length curls and a middle part. Washington has the ability to pull off just about any style, and this shoulder-length staple is no different.

Regina Hall's Wispy Curls

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Loccisano)

To achieve a classic '70s0inspired look, subtly layer the front of your hair and curl the strands away from the face for a feathered curl effect.

Tessa Thompson's Asymmetrical Curly Bob

(Image credit: Getty/Ilya S. Savenok)

Thompson adds some personality to her blunt cut curly bob by cutting a few layers within the crown. Layering naturally curly hair is the perfect way to achieve additional volume.

Alanna Arrington's Curly Mane

(Image credit: Getty/Taylor Hill)

Curly bangs are a hit when done right! Arrington's bangs are slightly layered to keep the look full and voluminous but not too heavy.

Jennifer Lawrence's Fabulously Frizzy Curls

(Image credit: Getty)

A little frizz and humidity (thank you, summer) won't do any harm to layers, as Lawrence's natural curls showcase. With layers, the more volume the better.

Zendaya's Face-Framing Curls

(Image credit: Getty)

Cutting your curls may seem scary, but I promise you, curly bangs will not be a mistake. Layers will give your natural curls so much definition.

Bella Hadid's Brushed-Out Curls

(Image credit: Getty)

Don't fret if you have naturally fine hair like Hadid. Brushed-out curls and layers will add fullness.

Dua Lipa's Blunt Bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Who says your bob has to be one length? No one. If you're looking for a fun way to jazz up a simple bob, take Lipa's asymmetrical layers as inspo to experiment with length.

Ciara's Feathered Lob

(Image credit: Getty)

Modernize Farrah Fawcett-styled feathered hair with a center part like Ciara's. Parting your layers straight down the middle is a classic trick to accentuate your facial features.

Kate Mara's Asymmetrical Pixie

(Image credit: Getty)

Short hair serves layers well with lots and lots of volume. Mara's wispy side-bangs add a dimension of eccentricity to this choppy style.

Taraji P. Henson's Texturized Bob

(Image credit: Getty)

Henson opted for choppy layers and thick, side-swept bangs to create an anled bob that looks full, not frumpy.

Sarah Hyland's Subtle Texture

(Image credit: Getty)

Keep a lob from falling flat by cutting a bunch of long layers that start at the jawline and gradually thin out towards the ends. Lightly curl random sections around your head, raking through the curls while they're still warm, to add even more body and definition.

Dakota Johnson's Layered Bangs

(Image credit: Getty)

Wispy bangs that melt into long, face-framing layers automatically add definition to Johnson's face.

Gabrielle Union's Glossy Curls

(Image credit: Getty)

Long, thick hair can weigh down a lithe face, so make like Gabrielle Union and thin out the bulk with feathered layers that fall softly around your cheeks and shoulders.

Chrissy Teigen's Waterfall Layers

(Image credit: Getty)

Thicker hair plus longer layers makes for the perfect opportunity to curl them out in cascading mermaid waves.

Poppy Delevingne's Beachy Waves

(Image credit: Getty)

Beachy waves work especially well on long layers that start from the chin down. Just think of all the hair-flipping potential.

Kate Middleton's Spirals

(Image credit: Getty)

On gorgeous layers like Middleton's, use a medium barrel iron on your ends to achieve spirals of varying lengths.

Sienna Miller's Wispy Waves

(Image credit: Getty)

When you've got piece-y layers like Miller's, achieving this adorable, wispy style is as simple as wrapping hair lightly around a straightening iron for subtle waves.

Zoe Saldana's Windswept Hair

(Image credit: Getty)

On finer hair with super subtle layering, add some body by spritzing some texturing spray throughout your hair and scrunching at the roots.

Kate Hudson Dark Roots

(Image credit: Getty)

Hudson keeps this straight, layered look interesting with dark roots that draw the eye.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Getty)

Give your natural some dimension with layers that start past the shoulder. Smooth out your ends with an oil and you're good to go!