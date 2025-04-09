I love to joke that I’ve tried all the brown hair colors in existence. From nearly black espresso to dimensional caramel, I’ve been bleaching (and re-dyeing) my brunette tone since seventh grade. That said, there’s nothing like finding the best, most flattering brunette hair color for you.

Some say blondes have more fun, but celebrity hairstylist Temur Hamilton begs to differ. “Brunette hair is effortlessly timeless, elegant, and natural. It has a classic and sophisticated appeal that never goes out of style,” adding that brunettes have the incredible perk of being lower maintenance than lighter colors while still looking “rich and luxurious.” Hairstylist Rogerio Cavalcante notes that, "brunette hair has a beautiful dimension that shifts in different lighting and throughout the day, which I find really cool.”

Countless celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid have recently joined the dark side, ditching their honey-blonde hair for more chocolate tones. Whether you're looking for a major hair transformation or just itching to add some subtle highlights as summer approaches, there are so many beautiful brunette shades and tones.

The never-ending brown options can feel overwhelming, but that’s what I’m here for! Not only have I tried out an array of brown shades myself, but I’ve also compiled a list of 35 luxurious brunette hair colors that you can use as inspo at your next salon appointment. Hamilton and Cavalcante also share their favorite shades, maintenance tips (you'll want a good toning shampoo and hair gloss), and how to know what shades will complement your skin tone best. Keep reading for a full breakdown on all things brunette hair color.

Deep Golden Brown

(Image credit: Instagram/@zendaya)

Let's be real: Zendaya could never look bad. However, Cavalcante points to her deep brunette bob with subtle pops of warm highlights as his all-time favorite hairstyle of hers. "This color is rich and chic," he says. "The golden undertones are gorgeous and work on most skin tones." He also shares that this shade is "great for those who can't decide if they want to go darker or lighter," since the level will vary depending on lighting.

Espresso Martini

(Image credit: Instagram/@kaiagerber)

This luxurious shade of dark brown is what Hamilton calls espresso. "This extremely deep brunette shade creates a rich, dramatic color similar to the dark tone of coffee," he says. "It’s definitely more intense than other shades of brunette and gives hair a bold and sophisticated edge."

Honey Latté Ombré

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileesteinfelf)

I'll never forget when ombré was all the rage circa the 2010s. But, according to Cavalcante, the shading technique is more timeless than you would think, especially with a warm brown ombré. "I love the warmth of this hair color and the very subtle dimension and playfulness that the highlights add," he says. "I personally like brown hair with lighter ends. A homogeneous full color usually looks too harsh and heavy."

Dark Chocolate

(Image credit: Instagram/@shaymitchell)

While many brunette shades lean warm, a cool or neutral-toned base can sometimes look incredibly natural and chic. Just take it from Hamilton, who says, "This cool-toned brown is incredibly luxurious and sleek. It's a timeless, classic shade that adds warmth to the skin, flattering almost everyone."

Deep Walnut

(Image credit: Instagram/@sophiethatcher)

Cavalcante says this near-copper shade is "definitely one of the most desired browns in my experience behind the chair." He even showed off this exact picture of Sophie Thatcher as inspiration. "I really like the richness and cool undertones. I would recommend this brown to anyone afraid of going dark. "

Caramel Drizzle

(Image credit: Instagram/@tatemcrae)

This sunkissed brunette color uses a blend of brown with hints of golden undertones, which Hamilton calls "caramel." He says, "This is achieved by applying warm highlights to add dimension to the hair." While beautiful, Hamilton does warn that this color will require more upkeep than most other brunette shades to maintain its vibrancy. Consider adding a hair toner to your shower routine.

Ash Brown

(Image credit: Instagram/@demimoore)

This ultra-dark brown teeters on black due to its lack of dimension and cool undertones. But who said all-over color can't be stunning? Just look at Demi Moore. "This is a more full color, with less dimension and the most natural look—it seems like she just let her hair grow out," Cavalcante says of the star's hair. "This works for people who have a natural high contrast beauty, but I would not recommend it for people with natural blonde hair or very fair skin because it can make them look washed out."

Cowboy Copper

(Image credit: Instagram/@kekepalmer)

Cowboy Copper was the ultimate hair trend in 2023, and Keke Palmer is bringing it back in full swing. It's the perfect mix of blonde, brunette, and red. Brown locks are toned with a deep red shade, shining bright when the light strikes—and giving the hair a brighter appearance overall.

Cinnamon Spice

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

The queen of cinnamon-themed nails, makeup, and peptide lip tints even rocks shiny cinnamon hair. Hailey Bieber's hair color combines a beautiful blend of a warm brown base with lighter warm brown highlights all throughout the hair. The dimension is out of this world and is sure to bring light to your face.

Cherry Cola

(Image credit: Instagram/@alexandradaddario)

This spunky shade of brown is super subtle—but don't underestimate its dimension. To achieve it, a dark brown base is toned with a deep red, almost purple-esque shade, which peeks through beautifully. The burgundy hue of the final product is unmatched.

Bronde Balayage

(Image credit: Instagram/@oliviawilde)

For the ultimate beachy vibes, a bronde balayage is the perfect choice. As opposed to typical highlights, balayage is a highlighting technique that involves hand-painting the hair without any foils. The result is a super natural, soft blend of bright highlights on the ends with a darker root.

Strawberry Brown

(Image credit: Instagram/@enmawatson)

We all know and love strawberry blonde, but take the brightness down a few levels, and you've got a gorgeous strawberry brown. The mix of a light brown base with bright pops of orange-toned highlights is unique and chic.

Teddy Bear Hair

(Image credit: Instagram/@oliviajade)

This light brown shade utilizes a blend as soft as your favorite stuffed animal. The extra subtle highlights create impressive dimension and lighter-looking hair overall. The golden tones pop in the sunlight, while deeper tones take over in the shade, providing quinetessential rich girl hair.

Mocha Milkshake

(Image credit: Instagram/@camilamorrone)

Mocha Milkshake is what you get when you combine a deep chocolate shade with streaks of warm highlights. Camila Morrone rocks this color so effortlessly, especially with her thicker, bright brown money pieces.

Smokey Cool Brown

(Image credit: Instagram/@dovecameron)

A cool-toned dark brown is so simplistic and never disappoints. It's a rich, full shade that's so bold it's sure to bring the drama. Plus, the stark color allows lighter features to really stand out—just look at Dove Cameron's bright green eyes!

Hazelnut Highlights

(Image credit: Instagram/@halleberry)

Hazelnut highlights are a three-color trifecta. The sunkissed brunette combines warm brown highlights with burnt hazelnut lowlights and a few blonde pops for a glowing contrast.

Old Money Brunette

(Image credit: Instagram/@jennadewan)

It doesn't get more luxe than this. The key to nailing an old-money brunette color is neutral tones and ultra-subtle highlights (maybe even baby lights?) that create an impressively natural look. While you may be in a salon chair for hours, the seamless blend of a deep, cool base with a mix of neutral and warm highlights comes across as absolutely effortless.

Amber Waves

(Image credit: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

Miley Cyrus and her go-to hairstylist Alexis Yoshico have perfected a brown hair color with an amber wash. The singer boasts stunning warm brown locks that are highlighted with a slightly brighter amber shade to frame her face.

Brownie Batter

(Image credit: Instagram/@annehathaway)

This fudgy brown color looks good enough to eat. Anna Hathaway has long worn dark brunette locks, and the all-over rich tone with barely-there ribbons of lighter swirls is timeless.

Creamy Latté

(Image credit: Instagram/@jessicaalba)

I want my lattés as creamy as Jessica Alba's brunette blend. Her medium brown hair is perfectly highlighted with swirls of neutral blonde pops to brighten up the look.

Chunky Blonde Ribbons

(Image credit: Instagram/@winnieharlow)

'90s fashion will always be iconic, and so will the decade's favorite hairstyles—chunky highlights included. Winnie Harlow's hair is the perfect example of a modern take on the look. The thick ribbons of blonde are ever-so-slightly blended into the rest of her chocolate brown hair.

Ashy Bronde

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

I've covered cool bases and warm highlights, but what about cool highlights? The streaks of ashy blonde pops can blend so nicely into a warm brown base. The end result is a true bronde tone that's super flattering on those with cooler skin tones.

Hot Cocoa

(Image credit: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)

Olivia Rodrigo is Miss Swiss Miss with dark brown hair straight from the chocolate powder packet. The cool undertone gives her hot cocoa hair a sophisticated, luxe vibe.

Golden Graham Cracker

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Before going platinum, Beyoncé was rocking a mane of golden highlights and warm brown locks. Her money pieces were the perfect gilded shade, while her all-over bronze highlights just melted into her base.

Basic Brunette

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Let's bring it back to the basics, because you truly can't go wrong with a classic dark brown. No fancy highlights and complicated toner combinations needed—just a neutral brunette color that's never out of style.

Subtle Warm Dimension

(Image credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian)

It doesn't take much to add dimension. Take Khloé Kardashian's brown bob, for example, which is ever so slightly highlighted with teeny warm blonde streaks around her face.

Sandy Beige Bronde

(Image credit: Instagram/@leightonmeester)

Blaire Waldorf may be one of the most iconic brunettes of all time, but Leighton Meester's sandy bronde hair is to-die-for. Her roots to mids boast a stunning neutral beige brown color, while her ends hold a brighter blonde-ish hue.

Barely-There Ombré

(Image credit: Instagram/@rachelbilson)

Rachel Bilson rocks a super faint ombré that ensures the trendy style stays timeless. Her roots are a super rich espresso—almost full-on black—while her ends are one to two shades lighter with a warmer undertone. This is a great option for a low-maintenance, easy hairstyle.

Deep Chestnut

(Image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez's dark brown color is incredibly rich and luscious. Her uniform locks hold an amber undertone that shines in just the right light.

"Undone" Brown

(Image credit: Instagram/@emrata)

Balayage and babylights are all fun and games, but undone, low-maintenance, natural brown hair is still very much in style. To barely spice up your natural color, you can add subtle streaks of nutmeg underneath and through the ends.

Suede Shades

(Image credit: Instagram/@zoesaldana)

You can add some life to your dark brown locks by adding a slew of chestnut highlights throughout. With a simple root smudge, the brightening streaks will look natural and blend seamlessly into your roots for months at a time.

Mocha Caramel

(Image credit: Instagram/@ashleyparklady)

This mocha caramel color is exquisite. The dark brown base is made super dimensional with streaks of warm caramel and pops of middle-toned mocha, creating a kissed-by-the-sun appearance.

Vibrant Chestnut

(Image credit: Instagram/@sarahhyland)

Vibrant chestnut is a bright brunette shade paired with subtle undertones in red or golden hues. Its extra warmth and chocolatey richness add extra oomph to a classic brown color.

Sunkissed Streaks

(Image credit: Instagram/@bellahadid)

If your hair naturally lightens after a day in the sun, lucky you! If not, you can easily emulate the sun-kissed look by adding a few warm blonde streaks throughout your head, especially around the front. Just look to Bella Hadid for inspo.

Steamy Cappuccino

(Image credit: Instagram/@sofiavergara)

Sofia Vergara's bombshell brown hair speaks for itself. The rich espresso tone is packed with neutral highlights for an ultra-dimensional appeal and gorgeous swirl of creamy color.

How to Find The Best Brunette Shade for Your Skin Tone

Finding a shade of brown that perfectly complements your skin tone can be tricky. Fortunately, Hamilton and Cavalcante break it down.

Those with warm undertones will want "warm shades like caramel brown, which enhance the golden undertones," Hamilton says. Cooler skin tones, on the other hand, "look best with deeper shades like espresso brown or ash-toned brunettes." He adds that neutral skin tones can pull off almost any brunette color.

How to Maintain Brunette Hair

While brown hair is much lower maintenance than blonde, there's certainly still upkeep. The amount of upkeep, however, depends on your natural hair color. "If your brunette shade is significantly different from your natural color or if you have a lot of grays, a root touch-up every three to five weeks helps keep it fresh," says Cavalcante. "But if your natural color is close to your chosen shade, you can go a few months without touching up—just adding a gloss in between for extra shine."

For color-treated brunettes, Hamilton recommends using color-safe shampoos and conditioners to prevent fading and help preserve vibrancy. He also suggests using color-enhancing hair masks like the Christopher Robin Shade Variation Mask to extend the color and enhance the shade vibrancy. "I really like that it nourishes and hydrates the hair while correcting unwanted tones," he says.

