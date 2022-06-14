Between Charlize Theron’s dramatic hair color change and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley’s new chop, it’s clear that everyone’s getting the summer itch to switch up their hairstyle. Now Chrishell Stause is hopping on board. The Selling Sunset star turned to hairstylist Bradley Leake for a summer makeover, complete with curly bangs, ahead of the Critics Choice Reality TV Awards.

“I always love trying new looks because doing the same thing every time is boring to me🤷🏻‍♀️,” she captioned her Instagram post. "So I hope you love it! And if you don’t that’s ok too—maybe you will like the next one🤷🏻‍♀️ …Or maybe you hate follow me in which case, thanks for the follow I guess🤷🏻‍♀️😆😅😘.”

The realtor’s amazing fringe, which was shorter in the center and longer towards the sides, got a stamp of approval from the majority of The Oppenheim Group. Jason Oppenheim commented, “Love those stringers!” while Davina Portraz said, “Fun hair!!! You look beautiful.” Chelsea Lazkani, who attended the awards ceremony with Stause, also wrote, “LOVED popping my presenting virginity with you🍒. On another note the hair is a WIN, it looked smashing.”

If you’re in the mood to recreate Stause's low-maintenance bun this season, you’re in luck—Leake dropped the entire “how to.” He kicked off the reality’s star’s styling session by washing her hair with Nexxus shampoo and conditioner and then sprayed Color Wow’s Style on Steroids Spray throughout her damp hair for texture, heat protection, and volume. After getting her hair dried, Leake went in with the Hidden Crown Hair One-Inch Curling Iron to achieve a beachy texture. Using a smaller wand helped her curls stay separated and defined.

As for the updo of it all? It’s actually two ponytails stacked and wrapped up into a high bun. To finish off the look, Leake went in with two pumps of the Kérastase Ultimate Elixir Oil and a few sprays of Redken hairspray. If you’re in the mood to recreate this look, keep scrolling!

Shop Chrishell’s Hairstyle