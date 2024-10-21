Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Show Up Together at the Same Event as Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner proved once again that they've mastered the art of putting family first as they attended a casual evening event in LA's Brentwood neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 18. But the exes—who were accompanied by their 15-year-old child, Seraphina—narrowly avoided an awkward run-in with Affleck's other ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, who arrived just minutes later, per TMZ.

Page Six reported that J.Lo—who looked chic in a belted chambray jumpsuit—attended the unspecified event with her 16-year-old child, Emme, and several friends.

Affleck, who strolled alongside Garner, kept it cool and casual in a pair of jeans, topped with a film-themed burgundy graphic tee and a cozy maroon sherpa-lined jacket. Meanwhile, the Deadpool & Wolverine actress bundled up in a black scarf and jacket along with jeans and black Chelsea boots.

While TMZ noted that it was unclear whether the three exes had a conversation amid Affleck and Lopez's ongoing divorce, the former couple had a near run-in back in September when they were both working from the same office building where they have shared office space. However, a July report indicated that there's no bad blood between the Jens.

Lopez looked sleek in a jumpsuit and clear heels. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Garner and Affleck strolled next to each other on Friday night. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," a source told Us Weekly in July of Garner, who divorced Affleck in 2018.

As for Lopez, she filed for divorce from the Argo star on the couple's second wedding anniversary in August. Despite a difficult year for the Marry Me star, she seems to have her sights set on the future—and a major 2025 comeback.

"She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise," a source told the Daily Mail .

Apparently, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is also manifesting a big win at the Academy Awards. "She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," an insider added, noting that the actress "felt she deserved it" years ago for her role in Hustlers.