Charlize Theron Looks Like a Completely Different Person With Jet Black Hair

She’s been platinum blonde, rocked a honey hue, and even experimented with some chunky highlights, but it's safe to say that Charlize Theron has spent majority of her time in the spotlight as a blonde. That in mind, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the internet kind of, sort of, lost it when the Atomic Blonde star debuted jet black hair this weekend.

Theron made the grand reveal at her namesake Africa Outreach Project Summer Block Party, which seeks to establish HIV and AIDS prevention programs. Naturally, the dramatic change in color was what caught everyone’s attention, but it appears the Mad Max actress also gave her lob a choppier cut and shaggy bangs. Dare we say it borders on mullet territory? When all was said and done, The Old Guard star looked pretty unrecognizable.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/Getty )

While this might be her most dramatic hairstyle switch up (it seriously sent our jaws to the floor), it’s certainly not the first time Theron has played with her cut and color. With the help of longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel, she’s tried out her fair share of looks. From the brunette bob she debuted at the 2019 Oscars after seven years as a blonde to her now-infamous bowl cut (yes, she went there), nothing seems to be off limits.

In fact, she’s even gone for a run as a redhead thanks to her role in Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, which will be released this fall. While Abergel shared a sneak peak of Theron’s transformation into Lady Lesso during filming in May 2021, the movie’s trailer was *just* released last week. While it’s only a few seconds long, Theron’s fiery (and curly!) look is on full display.

"Every wonder where every great fairytale beings...? Welcome to the #schoolforgoodandevil," Theron captioned an Instagram post last week. "So pumped to share a very first look of this magical film I had such a blast being a part of. @TheSchoolforGoodandEvilMovie comes to Netfix this fall!"

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The fantasy film also stars Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Ann Caruso, and Sofia Wylie.