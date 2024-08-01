Fashion's Fall 2024 Color Trends Are Already Going Viral
Prepare for a highly saturated season.
Color trends are powerful. With a sprinkle of marketing magic and the right internet appetite, a shade can evolve from just another speck on the color wheel to an all-consuming cultural phenomenon. Charli XCX's Brat Green, for instance, has gone so viral that chartreuse is selling out across retailers, and Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign has a lime-green glow. And lest we forget how the 2023 Barbie boom painted the whole world hot pink. Looking ahead, the fall 2024 color trends—which include classic autumnal neutrals and electric shades that lend themselves well to #FitChecks on fashion TikTok—are poised to make a mark on the masses.
For the chronically online, the color palette of the fall 2024 trends—first presented on the New York, London, Milan, and Paris runways earlier this year—will look similar to your Instagram feed and TikTok For You Page. The pops of baby pink seen across the four fashion capitals call on the sweetness of the internet's favorite girlhood aesthetic, and the heathered grays on Loewe and Louis Vuitton's runways are reminiscent of TikTok's office siren trend. Even Versace's café au lait light brown and Chloé's dark hunter green carried trace whispers of quiet luxury.
But cores and TikTok-endorsed aesthetics aside, the fall 2024 color trends possess just as much IRL appeal as they do online. The signature shades for the upcoming season are compelling enough to shop and wear now—even in August. As for which of fall's top shades will make its mark on the current zeitgeist, only time will tell.
50 Shades of Green
The Fall 2024 season showcased the whole gamut of green. Gucci's slime-green peacoat and McQueen by Seán McGirr's lime mini dress were sufficiently Charli XCX-coded. Ferragamo and Chloé leaned more unsaturated and integrated olive thigh-high boots and cozy coats in tartan army green throughout their collections.
Ballet Slipper
Prepare your pirouettes: soft pink in the color of ballet slippers and a fresh tutu, which was a shared color code across the fashion circuit. Blush bows filled Miu Miu and Coach's runways, and a cocooning coat in bright bubble gum pink turned heads during Dries Van Noten's runway show. You can also expect the rosy shade to soon pop up at future red carpet events: Alaïa, JW Anderson, Jil Sander, and Simone Rocha all featured baby pink evening gowns that the celebrity set is surely already competing over.
Clear Skies
According to the fashion forecast, fall 2024 will bring cloud-free and clear sky vibes. Bright blue was a clear favorite of Sabato de Sarno, whose Gucci Fall 2024 collection was filled with quilted jackets, midi dresses, and platform loafers in the color. Bottega Veneta, Chloé, and Prada were also on the sky-blue wavelength, relying on the serotonin-boosting shade as a playful pop throughout their shows.
Corporate Gray
The fashion community has long considered gray an underdog neutral, trailing black and white closely behind. But in the coming season, the in-between shade takes center stage and proves its statement-making power with a one-two punch of style. Conversation-starting coats were a hero: Miu Miu's slate peacoat covered in brooches and Loewe's steel-colored outerwear with an animal print collar were standouts. Marni, meanwhile, featured the color in its modern skirt suits made of micro-minis and felted blazers.
Mulled Wine
Fashion's long-standing interest in red as a color trend has been impossible to ignore. But fall 2024 ushers in a deeper, darker iteration of the punchy cherry color that has populated runways and red carpets in recent seasons. Saint Laurent and Ferragamo used oxblood to set the mood, sending out see-through tops and sheer skirts with sultry appeal. Khaite, meanwhile, deviated from its typically color-free palette with diaphanous tops draped in merlot-colored organza and burgundy leather jackets.
Toasted Sesame
Classic camel took on a more forceful and dynamic appearance on the Fall 2024 runways. The light tan was furry at Alexander McQueen in a sculptural top, flirty at Versace in mini dresses, and fall-appropriate at Altuzarra in a series of phenomenal trench coats and dusters.
