Fashion's Fall 2024 Color Trends Are Already Going Viral

Prepare for a highly saturated season.

A collage of fall 2024 color trends, including pink, merlot, baby blue, gray, camel, and green at Prada, Khaite, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Carven
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Emma Childs
By
published
in Features

Color trends are powerful. With a sprinkle of marketing magic and the right internet appetite, a shade can evolve from just another speck on the color wheel to an all-consuming cultural phenomenon. Charli XCX's Brat Green, for instance, has gone so viral that chartreuse is selling out across retailers, and Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign has a lime-green glow. And lest we forget how the 2023 Barbie boom painted the whole world hot pink. Looking ahead, the fall 2024 color trends—which include classic autumnal neutrals and electric shades that lend themselves well to #FitChecks on fashion TikTok—are poised to make a mark on the masses.

For the chronically online, the color palette of the fall 2024 trends—first presented on the New York, London, Milan, and Paris runways earlier this year—will look similar to your Instagram feed and TikTok For You Page. The pops of baby pink seen across the four fashion capitals call on the sweetness of the internet's favorite girlhood aesthetic, and the heathered grays on Loewe and Louis Vuitton's runways are reminiscent of TikTok's office siren trend. Even Versace's café au lait light brown and Chloé's dark hunter green carried trace whispers of quiet luxury.

But cores and TikTok-endorsed aesthetics aside, the fall 2024 color trends possess just as much IRL appeal as they do online. The signature shades for the upcoming season are compelling enough to shop and wear now—even in August. As for which of fall's top shades will make its mark on the current zeitgeist, only time will tell.

50 Shades of Green

Burberry, Gucci, Chloé, Jason Wu, Fendi, Ferragamo, Carven, and Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Fall 2024 season showcased the whole gamut of green. Gucci's slime-green peacoat and McQueen by Seán McGirr's lime mini dress were sufficiently Charli XCX-coded. Ferragamo and Chloé leaned more unsaturated and integrated olive thigh-high boots and cozy coats in tartan army green throughout their collections.

Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic Crinkle Maxi Skirt

MICHAEL Michael Kors Cotton Anorak Jacket
MICHAEL Michael Kors Cotton Anorak Jacket

MM6 Maison Margiela Green Classic Triangle Crossbody Tote
MM6 Maison Margiela Green Classic Triangle Crossbody Tote

Ballet Slipper

JW Anderson, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, Simone Rocha, Prada, Alaïa, Carolina Herrera

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Prepare your pirouettes: soft pink in the color of ballet slippers and a fresh tutu, which was a shared color code across the fashion circuit. Blush bows filled Miu Miu and Coach's runways, and a cocooning coat in bright bubble gum pink turned heads during Dries Van Noten's runway show. You can also expect the rosy shade to soon pop up at future red carpet events: Alaïa, JW Anderson, Jil Sander, and Simone Rocha all featured baby pink evening gowns that the celebrity set is surely already competing over.

Nonstretch Denim Jumpsuit
Mango Nonstretch Denim Jumpsuit

Alohas Odette Ballet Flat
Alohas Odette Ballet Flat

Self-Portrait Embellished Knit Cardigan
Self-Portrait Embellished Knit Cardigan

Clear Skies

Miu Miu, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Chloé, Bally, and Jil Sander

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

According to the fashion forecast, fall 2024 will bring cloud-free and clear sky vibes. Bright blue was a clear favorite of Sabato de Sarno, whose Gucci Fall 2024 collection was filled with quilted jackets, midi dresses, and platform loafers in the color. Bottega Veneta, Chloé, and Prada were also on the sky-blue wavelength, relying on the serotonin-boosting shade as a playful pop throughout their shows.

Oval Mini Bag
St. Agni Oval Mini Bag

Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Open Edit Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Lydia Long Sleeve Shirtdress
A.L.C. Lydia Long Sleeve Shirtdress

Corporate Gray

Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu, Schiaparelli, Marni, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Brandon Maxwell

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The fashion community has long considered gray an underdog neutral, trailing black and white closely behind. But in the coming season, the in-between shade takes center stage and proves its statement-making power with a one-two punch of style. Conversation-starting coats were a hero: Miu Miu's slate peacoat covered in brooches and Loewe's steel-colored outerwear with an animal print collar were standouts. Marni, meanwhile, featured the color in its modern skirt suits made of micro-minis and felted blazers.

Banana Republic Siena Italian Wool Vest
Banana Republic Siena Italian Wool Vest

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

The Frankie Shop Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Mulled Wine

At Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Emilia Wickstead, Chloé, Erdem, Saint Laurent, Khaite, Ferragamo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fashion's long-standing interest in red as a color trend has been impossible to ignore. But fall 2024 ushers in a deeper, darker iteration of the punchy cherry color that has populated runways and red carpets in recent seasons. Saint Laurent and Ferragamo used oxblood to set the mood, sending out see-through tops and sheer skirts with sultry appeal. Khaite, meanwhile, deviated from its typically color-free palette with diaphanous tops draped in merlot-colored organza and burgundy leather jackets.

Lioness Kenny Bomber Jacket
Lioness Kenny Bomber Jacket

Loewe Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Brushed Suede Sneakers
Loewe Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Brushed Suede Sneakers

Nili Lotan Shon Stretch Cotton Pants
Nili Lotan Shon Stretch Cotton Pants

Toasted Sesame

The fall 2024 camel tan color trends at Fendi, Michael Kors Collection, Alexander McQueen, Ferragamo, Altuzarra, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Versace

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Classic camel took on a more forceful and dynamic appearance on the Fall 2024 runways. The light tan was furry at Alexander McQueen in a sculptural top, flirty at Versace in mini dresses, and fall-appropriate at Altuzarra in a series of phenomenal trench coats and dusters.

Cinq à Sept Kami Pleated Midi-Dress
Cinq à Sept Kami Pleated Midi-Dress

Double T Logo Loafer Pump
Tory Burch Double T Logo Loafer Pump

REISS Larsson Double Breasted Blazer
REISS Larsson Double Breasted Blazer

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she writes deep-dive trend reports, zeitgeisty fashion featurettes on what style tastemakers are wearing, long-form profiles on emerging designers and the names to know, and human interest vignette-style round-ups. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, where she wrote shopping e-commerce guides and seasonal trend reports, assisted with the market for fashion photo shoots, and assigned and edited fashion celebrity news.

Emma also wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When she's not waxing poetic about niche fashion topics, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking banana bread in her tiny NYC kitchen.

