Lady Kitty Spencer Reveals How Her Cousin Prince William "Inspires" Her

Lady Kitty Spencer has so much admiration for her cousin Prince William, which she has shared in a new interview.

While supporting the Prince of Wales at the Centrepoint Awards at the British Museum, Princess Diana's niece spoke to Hello! magazine. During the interview, she revealed how proud she feels regarding William's work with the organization that offers support to young people who are experiencing homelessness.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," she told the outlet.

"His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need," Lady Kitty explained. Kitty's father, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is the younger brother of Princess Diana.

Amelia Spencer, Kitty Spencer, and Eliza Spencer attend the Centrepoint Awards 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same interview, Lady Kitty said of William, "Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."

Kitty also explained why she continues to support the organization. "I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that Centrepoint's support can have, turning lives around and providing a pathway to a brighter future," she told the outlet. "Each story shared at the awards is a testament to the strength and potential within every young person, reminding me why I am so passionate about this cause."

Prince William followed in his late mother's footsteps by deciding to support Centrepoint. Princess Diana became a patron of the charity in 1992, while William offered his support to the organization in 2005. Since then, he has committed himself to helping to end homelessness, even suggesting he'd like to turn properties in the Duchy of Cornwall into shelters.