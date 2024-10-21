Lady Kitty Spencer Reveals How Her Cousin Prince William "Inspires" Her
"His efforts have made a significant impact."
Lady Kitty Spencer has so much admiration for her cousin Prince William, which she has shared in a new interview.
While supporting the Prince of Wales at the Centrepoint Awards at the British Museum, Princess Diana's niece spoke to Hello! magazine. During the interview, she revealed how proud she feels regarding William's work with the organization that offers support to young people who are experiencing homelessness.
"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," she told the outlet.
"His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need," Lady Kitty explained. Kitty's father, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is the younger brother of Princess Diana.
During the same interview, Lady Kitty said of William, "Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."
Kitty also explained why she continues to support the organization. "I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that Centrepoint's support can have, turning lives around and providing a pathway to a brighter future," she told the outlet. "Each story shared at the awards is a testament to the strength and potential within every young person, reminding me why I am so passionate about this cause."
Prince William followed in his late mother's footsteps by deciding to support Centrepoint. Princess Diana became a patron of the charity in 1992, while William offered his support to the organization in 2005. Since then, he has committed himself to helping to end homelessness, even suggesting he'd like to turn properties in the Duchy of Cornwall into shelters.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
