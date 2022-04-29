Mary and Jason From 'Selling Sunset' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The docusoap's dynamic duo prove that they really are BFF goals.
Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald go way back. The Selling Sunset stars met 20 years ago, instantly clicked, and went on to date for six months—even moving in together for a short period of time. “I remember seeing Mary, and she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen in my life,” Oppenheim tells Marie Claire of their first encounter. While their romance was fleeting, the two have remained best friends for over a decade.
The lovers-to-friends trope is something you’d be more likely to find on scripted TV, but, as Oppenheim describes it, “When you go through the things that we’ve gone through—the public pressure, the show, working together—I think it’s just brought us even closer.” So, in celebration of season five of Selling Sunset, we decided to put their closeness to the test, challenging the duo to Marie Claire's trivia game, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"
Let’s start by saying: They didn’t go easy on the questions. Fitzgerald quizzed Oppenheim on her proudest moment as a realtor (how could he pick just one?), while Oppenheim took the deep-cut route, asking Fitzgerald what his first car was (she aced it—even down to the color). As a matter of fact, Fitzgerald went so far as to guess (correctly!) Oppenheim's (incorrect) answer to one of her questions. That should count as at least one-and-a-half points, no?
The BFFs covered all the bases—celebrity run-ins, rattlesnake consumption, hidden tattoos—while also taking time to speak to the parts of their bond that can’t be measured in a quiz score. In a rare, emotional moment, Oppenheim shared a recent example of Fitzgerald being there for him. “Just last week we were at Coachella together, and everyone went to this neon party. I stayed home to watch the last few episodes of Selling Sunset because I knew that would be difficult to do and I didn’t want anybody around,” he explains. “I was very emotional and I called Mary at midnight when I finished... She calmed me down. She let me know that everything would be okay. And I was able to go to sleep and wake up feeling better.”
Watch "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" and then catch season five of Selling Sunset, streaming now on Netflix.
Lucia Tonelli is the Social Media Editor at Marie Claire, where she oversees and creates content across the magazine’s social platforms. When she’s not sleuthing the internet, she can be found tending to her sourdough starter or placing bids on vintage furniture she doesn’t need. Prior to Marie Claire, Lucia held positions at Town & Country and ELLE Decor.
-
The 50 Best Feel-Good Movies to Curl Up With
PJs, a glass of wine, and these films.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
This Mutual Fund Firm Is Helping to Create a More Sustainable Future
Amy Domini and her firm, Domini Impact Investments LLC, are inspiring a greater and greener world—one investor at a time.
By Sponsored
-
Last-Minute Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts for Every Type of Mom
Spoil mom with skincare, makeup, and more.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Ending of 'Selling Sunset' Season 5, Explained
The season finale saw romance, broken hearts, and plenty of unfinished business.
By The Editors
-
So, Are Emma and Micah From 'Selling Sunset' Together Now?
The property developer and the 'Selling Sunset' newbie hit it off in the show's fifth season.
By The Editors
-
How 'Pachinko' Uses Beauty to Create a Timeless Period Piece
The series’s showrunner and hair and makeup designers on the show’s braids, less-is-more makeup, and creating “honest portraits.”
By Helen Li
-
Bridgerton's Hair and Makeup Designer Reveals the Beauty Products Fit for Royalty
Erika Ökvist takes us behind the scenes of the Netflix hit.
By Faith Cummings
-
What's 'Bridgerton' Without the Sex?
Season 2 of the Netflix show betrays its romance roots by barely acknowledging or indulging women’s sexual desires that the genre is celebrated for.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Gossiping With DeuxMoi, the Internet's Lady Whistledown
The woman behind social media's "Society Papers" dishes on being the keeper of Hollywood's secrets and names her Diamond of the Season.
By Neha Prakash
-
Luke Kirby on Finally Breaking Lenny and Midge's Sexual Tension
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor unpacks the season 4 finale, including taking Lenny and Midge's relationship to the next level and why he's always been Team Benjamin.
By Neha Prakash
-
Jarrette and Iyanna From 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The happy couple aced our trivia challenge.
By Marie Claire Editors