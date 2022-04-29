Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald go way back. The Selling Sunset stars met 20 years ago, instantly clicked, and went on to date for six months—even moving in together for a short period of time. “I remember seeing Mary, and she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen in my life,” Oppenheim tells Marie Claire of their first encounter. While their romance was fleeting, the two have remained best friends for over a decade.

The lovers-to-friends trope is something you’d be more likely to find on scripted TV, but, as Oppenheim describes it, “When you go through the things that we’ve gone through—the public pressure, the show, working together—I think it’s just brought us even closer.” So, in celebration of season five of Selling Sunset, we decided to put their closeness to the test, challenging the duo to Marie Claire's trivia game, "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"

Let’s start by saying: They didn’t go easy on the questions. Fitzgerald quizzed Oppenheim on her proudest moment as a realtor (how could he pick just one?), while Oppenheim took the deep-cut route, asking Fitzgerald what his first car was (she aced it—even down to the color). As a matter of fact, Fitzgerald went so far as to guess (correctly!) Oppenheim's (incorrect) answer to one of her questions. That should count as at least one-and-a-half points, no?

The BFFs covered all the bases—celebrity run-ins, rattlesnake consumption, hidden tattoos—while also taking time to speak to the parts of their bond that can’t be measured in a quiz score. In a rare, emotional moment, Oppenheim shared a recent example of Fitzgerald being there for him. “Just last week we were at Coachella together, and everyone went to this neon party. I stayed home to watch the last few episodes of Selling Sunset because I knew that would be difficult to do and I didn’t want anybody around,” he explains. “I was very emotional and I called Mary at midnight when I finished... She calmed me down. She let me know that everything would be okay. And I was able to go to sleep and wake up feeling better.”

Watch "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" and then catch season five of Selling Sunset, streaming now on Netflix.