Name a more iconic duo than Hailey Bieber and her longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt—I'll wait. Every manicure the Rhode founder gets seems to inspire a new trend cycle, from her signature glazed donut nails to subsequent foodie-inspired iterations like butter yellow, cherry blossom, and farmers market nails. Needless to say, the best Hailey Bieber nails don't grow on a tree—they come straight from Ganzorigt's celebrity-favorite Los Angeles studio.

That's why, when the opportunity to interview Bieber about Rhode's Barrier Butter big launch cropped up, I couldn't help but ask the mother of one about the fall nail trends she's loving most. Graciously, the beauty mogul didn't hesitate to spill the tea.

"I had these brown maple-y colored nails right after I had the baby," Bieber recalls over Zoom, in reference to the maple syrup-inspired manicure she flashed on Instagram shortly after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August.

On her professional page, Ganzorigt later revealed that Bieber's particular shade of fall leaf brown would be hard to replicate, given that it was created through a mixture of five different shades. But the nail artist has demonstrated a similar technique for blending multiple polishes before, in a post about espresso-inspired nails shared in May. In that tutorial, Ganzorigt can be seen whipping up a combination of four polishes—including "Purrrride," "Lookin’ Cute-icle," "As Real as It Gets," and "Bare My Soul"—from OPI.

Hailey Bieber shows her autumn leaves manicure in front of a wooden post with two big rings including a 'Mom' ring

Hailey Bieber shows off her maple syrup manicure as well as her new 'Mom' ring.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Opi Nail Lacquer - Purrrride 0.5 Oz - #nls032
OPI Nail Lacquer in Purrrride

My Me Era Nail Lacquer Collection - Lookin' Cute-Icle
OPI Nail Lacquer in Lookin' Cute-icle

As Real as It Gets
OPI Nail Lacquer in As Real as It Gets

Two weeks later, in mid-September, Bieber reappeared on Instagram with a freshly painted set of navy tips, or as I've previously dubbed them: blackberry nails. The move was perhaps a tribute to her infant son's middle name.

"Then I went into navy," Bieber recaps. "Definitely the second it was fall, I was like, 'I'm ready for fall nails.'"

According to Ganzorigt, the exact shade of dark blue polish used on Bieber was "Midnight Mantra" from OPI, but the look is very reminiscent of "Russian Navy," an even darker OPI shade that was all the rage with beauty bloggers circa the 2010s.

Hailey Bieber with navy blue nails on Instagram

Hailey Bieber flashes her navy blue nails with a ribbon-pink Rhode Lip Case.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Opi Nail Polish - Midnight Mantra - 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI Nail Polish in Midnight Mantra

The hue currently gracing Bieber's fingertips is a light brown riff on her signature glazed donut manicure. "Now I have this glaze-y latte color on my nails," she explains. "I mean, I really do love anything that's pretty and neutral."

Ganzorigt has yet to reveal her recipe for recreating the look, but we do know her formula for classic glazed donut nails: a sheer beige polish from OPI called "Bare My Soul" layered beneath a dusting of the brand's "Tin Man Can" chrome powder. (Sadly, the metallic powder is sold directly to salons only, but a similar look can be achieved with Daily Charme's "Magic White" chrome powder.)

Hailey Bieber shows her glazed latte manicure in a manicure

Hailey Bieber pairs her glazed latté light brown manicure with an espresso brown Rhode Lip Case.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Bare My Soul Nail Lacquer
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bare My Soul

Daily Charme - Magic White Chrome Powder
Daily Charme Magic White Chrome Powder

Bieber also hinted at the classic fall manicures she hopes to revisit in the coming months. "I love to play with the deep reds and the browns," she muses. "I love a merlot color on the nails for the fall. A nice deep gray is always really cool to me."

Her picks align perfectly with the moody red manicures that are already trending on TikTok, and the Tumblr-esque taupe manicure fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner debuted on Instagram last month. To catch the same wine-colored vibe, you can't go wrong with shades like Essie Wicked or OPI In the Cable Car. And as for gray nail polishes, Stone from Nailberry has quickly become my holy grail.

Hailey Bieber with merlot red nails

Hailey Bieber's love of merlot-colored nails is well-documented.

(Image credit: Instagram/@nailsbyzola)

Hailey Bieber wearing a gray manicure with a long coat

Bieber considers cloudy gray nail polish a perennial favorite for fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone
Nailberry Nail Lacquer in Stone

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish - Wicked
Essie Nail Lacquer in Wicked

But frankly, I'll be taking beauty cues from Bieber no matter what shade of nail polish she tries next. Wherever her manicure leads, trends are sure to follow.

