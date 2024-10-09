Hailey Bieber Dishes On Her Favorite Fall Manicure Trends, from Maple Syrup Brown to Merlot Red
The Rhode founder tells us she's already found another delectable new shade.
Name a more iconic duo than Hailey Bieber and her longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt—I'll wait. Every manicure the Rhode founder gets seems to inspire a new trend cycle, from her signature glazed donut nails to subsequent foodie-inspired iterations like butter yellow, cherry blossom, and farmers market nails. Needless to say, the best Hailey Bieber nails don't grow on a tree—they come straight from Ganzorigt's celebrity-favorite Los Angeles studio.
That's why, when the opportunity to interview Bieber about Rhode's Barrier Butter big launch cropped up, I couldn't help but ask the mother of one about the fall nail trends she's loving most. Graciously, the beauty mogul didn't hesitate to spill the tea.
"I had these brown maple-y colored nails right after I had the baby," Bieber recalls over Zoom, in reference to the maple syrup-inspired manicure she flashed on Instagram shortly after giving birth to her son, Jack Blues Bieber, in late August.
On her professional page, Ganzorigt later revealed that Bieber's particular shade of fall leaf brown would be hard to replicate, given that it was created through a mixture of five different shades. But the nail artist has demonstrated a similar technique for blending multiple polishes before, in a post about espresso-inspired nails shared in May. In that tutorial, Ganzorigt can be seen whipping up a combination of four polishes—including "Purrrride," "Lookin’ Cute-icle," "As Real as It Gets," and "Bare My Soul"—from OPI.
Two weeks later, in mid-September, Bieber reappeared on Instagram with a freshly painted set of navy tips, or as I've previously dubbed them: blackberry nails. The move was perhaps a tribute to her infant son's middle name.
"Then I went into navy," Bieber recaps. "Definitely the second it was fall, I was like, 'I'm ready for fall nails.'"
According to Ganzorigt, the exact shade of dark blue polish used on Bieber was "Midnight Mantra" from OPI, but the look is very reminiscent of "Russian Navy," an even darker OPI shade that was all the rage with beauty bloggers circa the 2010s.
The hue currently gracing Bieber's fingertips is a light brown riff on her signature glazed donut manicure. "Now I have this glaze-y latte color on my nails," she explains. "I mean, I really do love anything that's pretty and neutral."
Ganzorigt has yet to reveal her recipe for recreating the look, but we do know her formula for classic glazed donut nails: a sheer beige polish from OPI called "Bare My Soul" layered beneath a dusting of the brand's "Tin Man Can" chrome powder. (Sadly, the metallic powder is sold directly to salons only, but a similar look can be achieved with Daily Charme's "Magic White" chrome powder.)
Bieber also hinted at the classic fall manicures she hopes to revisit in the coming months. "I love to play with the deep reds and the browns," she muses. "I love a merlot color on the nails for the fall. A nice deep gray is always really cool to me."
Her picks align perfectly with the moody red manicures that are already trending on TikTok, and the Tumblr-esque taupe manicure fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner debuted on Instagram last month. To catch the same wine-colored vibe, you can't go wrong with shades like Essie Wicked or OPI In the Cable Car. And as for gray nail polishes, Stone from Nailberry has quickly become my holy grail.
But frankly, I'll be taking beauty cues from Bieber no matter what shade of nail polish she tries next. Wherever her manicure leads, trends are sure to follow.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
