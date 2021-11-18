The Best Hair Dryer Deals for Black Friday, Period

Like many of us, I stock up on all of my favorite beauty tools and gadgets over Black Friday weekend. I’m always on the hunt for a good deal, and the discounts that pop up during the last week of November are truly second to none. And, while you may not even realize it, you should probably pick up a brand-new hairdryer this year. If you've upgraded all of your other hair tools and still use the same blow dryer from five years ago, this is your personal call to keep scrolling and find something new.

Take it from me. I have literally used the same exact blow dryer since I was in high school—and it’s definitely seen better days and is in major need of an upgrade in 2021. And what better time to splurge on a new styling tool than when they’re all majorly discounted? Now that Black Friday is only a few days away, so many sales have officially begun, including ones at places like Sephora and Nordstrom. The latter is offering up to 50 percent off a massive selection of products and tools until November 26, for instance. With so many sites to browse, use this list as a guide. Now you can have all the facts once before you begin scrolling. Black Friday shopping isn’t for the faint of heart, and I want to make sure that you make the right choice.

From trendy blow dryer brushes that will cut your styling time in half to classic options from Revlon, Conair, and the like, the below list has everything you need to achieve a salon-perfect blowout at home. Or, if you just need your hair to be dry in a matter of minutes, I’ve included a few options that do just that. And be sure to watch this space: New deals will be added as they crop up, so it's worth bookmarking. You can also check out the quick links below.

Kaleep Professional Tourmaline Hair Dryer $55.99 on Amazon If you have roommates, this blow dryer is for you. Why? Because it’s designed to be quieter than most other models. Also, the bright red color lets everyone in your house know that it’s yours, and you’ll definitely spot it if it ever goes missing!

MHU Professional Lightweight Hair Dryer with Diffuser $31.99 at Amazon More than just dry your hair, this tool protects it, too. Specifically designed ceramic ionizers create more than double the amount of negative ions that other models produce, which means that you hair will look twice as shiny and smooth once you’re done.

Eva NYC Spectrum Far-Infrared Dryer $53.99 at Ulta This adorable baby pink dryer from Eva NYC is bound to become your new go-to based on looks alone. But, it also has a powerful engine (like, 1875 watts-type powerful), plus two speeds and three different heat settings for fast and easy styling.

T3 Fit Hair Dryer $112.49 at Sephora If this blowdryer looks little, that's because it is—it's actually designed to be 30 percent smaller than most other models! But don't think that its smaller size means that it's less powerful. It delivers an ion-infused airstream thanks to T3's IonAir technology, leaving you with smooth, shiny hair.

T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer $183.75 at Sephora This blow dryer from T3 is specifically designed to give you the bounciest hair of your life. The wide nozzle promises extra volume at the root, while the use of negative-ions guarantee that your hair will look super shiny after you're done.

Foxybae White Marble Rose Gold Professional Hair Dryer $69.95 at Walmart This stunning marble-printed blowdryer from Foxybae deserves a spot in your bathroom. It’s also currently on sale from an original price of $160 at Walmart right now.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer $59.98 at Walmart This 2000-watt ionic blow dryer uses far-infrared light to penetrate deep into the hair for a quicker drying time. This means that your hair is actually exposed to less heat during styling! Even better, it’s currently on sale for $60 from an original price of $85.

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $179.00 at Walmart If you're in a pinch and you need your hair to dry quickly, consider this pick from Shark. It uses HyperAIR IQ Technology, which means that your hair gets hit by a blend of high-speed heated and ionized air. It also measures heat 1,000 times per second, so your hair won’t get exposed to as much damage.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush $34.88 at Amazon $34.88 at Walmart $34.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond This two-in-one hair dryer brush will effectively cut your styling time in half. It curls your hair and adds volume as it dries your strands, meaning that your hair is exposed to less direct heat damage as you style.

InfinitiPro BY Conair 1875 Watt Salon Performance AC Motor Hair Dryer $22.49 at Amazon This affordable dryer from Conair has garnered over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Users claim that it makes their hair easier to style, and takes less time than other options on the market.

InfinitiPro By Conair Luxe Series Natural Texture & Curl Styling Dryer $29.99 at Ulta This high-powered blow dryer from Conair surrounds your hair with a gentle air flow that protects your delicate curls. The diffuser attachment also claims to reduce frizz by 75 percent, so here’s to having glossy, healthy-looking strands.

Devacurl DevaDryer & DevaFuser $99 at Ulta This blow dryer is the first one to be specifically designed for wavy and curly hair. The patented diffuser nozzle is shaped like a hand and is designed to make even the curliest of hair types look smooth and bouncy after you're done drying.