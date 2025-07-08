Looking back, it's hard to believe I ever styled my hair without the Dyson Airwrap. Before I got my hands on the revolutionary hair tool, I struggled my way through plenty of blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Nowadays, however, I can take my hair from sopping wet to a big, bouncy blowout in 20 minutes flat. It's safe to say my haircare routine would be nothing without the Airwrap in my arsenal, so when word of a new-and-improved model—the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x—reached my ears, I was immediately game to try it.

Dyson's been known to one-up itself with its new beauty products, and its latest release is no different. The Airwrap Coanda 2x promises to be lighter, smarter, and more powerful than its predecessor, the Airwrap I.D., all for $700 ($100 more than its predecessor), but does it deliver? Ahead, get the full lowdown on the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x, including its new technology and attachments, how it compares to previous iterations, and my brutally honest review.

How Does the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x Work?

True to Dyson form, the brand's top engineers set out to create its most powerful and intelligent multi-styler to date, and it did just that. The Airwrap Coanda 2x is powered by a new motor that delivers twice the air pressure and 30 percent more power—to translate, that means you can dry hair faster and create smoother, frizz-free styles.

The new hair tool comes with six attachments to create a variety of styles, from undone waves to ultra-smooth strands (according to the brand, it's the only multi-styler on the market to include this many attachments with purchase). The AirSmooth 2x attachment is a new addition to the Straight to Wavy hair set—imagine it as a mini straightener, but rather than using plates to smooth and straighten hair, it uses high-velocity airflow. Additionally, its paddle brush attachment, aka the Loop Brush 2x, got an update with new bristles to reduce snagging.

The six attachments included in the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x for Straight and Wavy Hair. (Image credit: Catharine Malzahn)

Just like the old Airwrap, the Coanda 2x uses Bluetooth technology to connect with the MyDyson app. This allows you to customize your styling experience and curling sequence based on your hair type and preferences. The attachments also come with a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chip to automatically detect and remember optimal settings for your styling sessions. The cherry on top of the Coanda 2x is its intelligent heat sensors, which measure and adjust the temperature 1,000 times per second to prevent heat damage.

What Makes the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x Stand Out?

Straight away, you'll notice that the Airwrap Coanda 2x looks and feels different than its predecessors. That's thanks to a smaller, more ergonomic oval-shaped base, making it easier to hold (and less of an arm workout) when styling hair. It weighs in at just under a pound (0.9 of a pound, to be exact), whereas the Airwrap I.D. weighs 1.4 pounds in comparison.

Aside from the new AirSmooth 2x and revamped paddle brush attachments, the curling attachments also got a new look: they now feature a square-shaped tip and a rounded barrel (as opposed to conical) for an easier grip and more even curl. What makes the Coanda stand apart, however, is undoubtedly its new motor. It will blow you away with how much more powerful and speedy it is compared to older models—it certainly did for me, but more on that later.

Of course, I can't leave out the fact that the Coanda 2x is $100 more than the Airwrap I.D., making it Dyson's priciest hair tool to date at $700. Is the price bump warranted, though? My thoughts, below.

My Review

As a diehard Dyson Airwrap fan, I didn't think things could get much better than my treasured Airwrap I.D., but boy, was I wrong. With the Coanda 2x, I'm somehow able to dry and style my hair faster and easier. Essentially, it blows every other hair tool I own out of the water.

About my hair: I have long, fine, and color-processed hair, but lots of it. If I'm using a regular blow dryer, it takes at least 15 minutes to dry and another 15 to 20 minutes to straighten or curl. And because my hair is so fine, it doesn't hold a curl well, even with loads of hairspray.

My styling process starts fresh out of the shower with a few sprays of my favorite leave-in conditioner, which also doubles as a heat protectant. Once my damp hair is prepped, I pull out the Coanda 2x with the Fast Dryer attachment and get to work rough-drying my strands. The first time I used this attachment, I may have let out a curse in surprise—this device packs a punch of power. In fact, I only ever need to dry my hair on the lowest airflow and heat settings because it's so powerful.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Then the real fun begins once my hair is about 80 percent dry, which only takes about five minutes. After sectioning off my hair, I switch over to my favorite-ever attachment, the 1.2-inch Coanda 2x curling barrel. Once you get used to your hair auto-wrapping around the barrel, it takes virtually zero skill to achieve tight, bouncy curls in 10 minutes or less. As someone who never picked up how to use a curling iron, this is the Coanda 2x's biggest draw for me. The fact that I can achieve perfect curls that last all day long is an actual dream come true. That being said, both curling attachments only give a standard one-size-fits-all shape, so if you prefer more of a variety in your curls, a traditional curling iron may be a better fit for you.

All in all, the Airwrap Coanda 2x is, in my humble opinion, 100 percent worth its $700 price tag. Whether I'm going for a '90s supermodel blowout or a super sleek look, I can rely on my Coanda 2x to create nearly any style I desire. With its easy-to-use, auto-sensing attachments, it takes all of the guesswork out of styling. Most importantly, it drastically cuts down on my drying and styling time (even more so than the Airwrap I.D.). I know it's pricey, but foolproof styling in record times is worth every penny in my book.

The Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x is now available to shop on Dyson.com and Sephora in both pink and plum colorways. And if you're curious about what other Dyson devices have earned an editor stamp of approval, keep scrolling.

