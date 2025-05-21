These On-Sale Dyson Hair Tools Won’t Be in Stock at Nordstrom Next Week

As a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, I've learned there's no other tool that consistently gives me big, bouncy curls like my Dyson Airwrap does, and don't even get me started on the new Dyson Supersonic R blow dryer and its shine-enhancing abilities. That's why you need to act fast whenever a Dyson tool goes on sale. Fortunately for you and your haircare routine, two of Dyson's cult-favorite tools are currently at a major discount during Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale.

Firstly, there's the Dyson Supersonic Nural dryer, which I predict will sell out quickly. It has all the bells and whistles you could ever want in a blow dryer, and it's compatible with every hair type.

Unlike its predecessor, the Supersonic, this tool uses new intelligent heat sensors to automatically optimize your best styling routine. What's more, it includes a new scalp protect mode that automatically adjusts air temperature to ensure a healthy, happy scalp. If that wasn't enough to convince you of this device's genius, it also has pause detection so it shuts off every time you stop moving, and LED lights that change color to indicate your heat settings.

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Jasper Plum (Was $500) $400 at Nordstrom

After it launched in 2024, Marie Claire's e-commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, put it to the test and was wowed by her results. "My hair was shiny in an I-just-went-to-the-salon way," she says. "It was like I had applied a fresh coat of my favorite clear hair gloss ." She also gushed that she had hardly any frizz and her hair looked like it had been freshly trimmed—consider me sold.

Another Dyson device you can score for $100 off at Nordstrom is the Dyson Airstrait. For those who love pin-straight hair, this revolutionary hair straightener takes hair from wet and straggly to smooth and silky in a matter of moments. This is all thanks to the brand's plateless technology, which uses high-speed airflow to dry, smooth, and straighten hair with less damage and breakage—and it dries your hair in 25 percent less time.

Dyson Limited Edition Airstrait™ Wet-To-Dry Straightener in Jasper Plum (Was $500) $400 at Nordstrom

Both hair tools come in a new colorway: a pretty deep purple and light pink. However, I'll leave you with a fair warning—these devices are limited-edition and, judging by past Dyson sales, they will be snatched up lightning fast. I recommend grabbing your favorite tool ASAP.

