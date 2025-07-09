I don’t shop on Amazon a ton these days, but when I do, I buy a luxe beauty device. The retailer has almost every tool I could dream of, and ships fast enough to get my purchase to me in under a week. My routine is due for an update, so I’m shopping for the best beauty tools and devices that are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

In case you missed it, Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sale event kicked off on Tuesday, July 8. From now until July 11, you can get massive discounts on thousands of products across the fashion and beauty categories (I’m talking about summer shoes, fashionable basics, a Kendall Jenner-approved tank top, and the nail colors celebs swear by), thanks to an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have one already, this is your reminder that it’s free to sign up.

Lumped in with the rest of the deals are some of my (and my fellow Marie Claire editors’) favorite beauty tools. There are thermal brushes that promise the look of a professional blowout, a Dyson hairdryer that I personally tested when it launched, and enough LED light therapy masks and laser hair removal devices to have your skin looking in tip-top shape for the rest of summer. Ahead, shop my hand-picked finds, read real-life reviews from the editors who love them, and more.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350) $249 at Amazon US Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger loves this hair tool. "My hair styling skills are basic at best, but the Shark Flexstyle makes me feel like a bona fide pro," she says. "It’s the only hair tool I need to dry, curl, and blow out my hair. It’s super simple to handle to use, too, so even a hair amateur like me can do a variety of styles."

Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger.)

E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla after using the Dyson Supersonic Nural. (Image credit: Future.)

CHI Spin N Curl (Was $119) $85 at Amazon US This under-$100 find comes with almost 4,000 five-star reviews under its belt. "If I could give this tool 100 stars, I would!" gushed one reviewer. Shark Speedstyle (Was $230) $150 at Amazon US It's rare to find Shark's dryers at this much of a discount—almost $100 off!

TheraFace Depuffing Wand (Was $170) $140 at Amazon US "I simply adore this TheraFace wand," says Ariel Baker, Marie Claire's Beauty Writer. "It has both cooling and warming settings (the former of which has been saving me during the New York City summer), and I can't tell you how handy it is if you're someone who gets injectables semi regularly. It stays cold so it's the perfect ice pack for post-procedure swelling. I can't rave about it more if I tried."

Beauty Writer Ariel Baker tests the Theraface Depuffing Wand. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

NuFACE Mini Classic Microcurrent Facial Device Kit (Was $220) $154 at Amazon US I used this device weekly before my wedding to snatch my jawline and cheekbones. I was skeptical about whether or not it would actually work, but trust me—it did. I even used it on the morning of my big day for an instant boost. Kitsch Ice Roller for Face (Was $18) $12 at Amazon US Instantly de-puff your face with this under-$20 tool that's even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale. Mount Lai Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool (Was $30) $24 at Amazon US TikTok is convincing me to get into gua sha, so this one from Mount Lai was an obvious addition to this list that you can pick up for less than $25. medicube Age-R Booster Pro (Was $228) $150 at Amazon US This tool is a favorite of both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. It helps your products to sink deeper into the skin, making every face serum that much more effective in the long run. Solawave 4-In-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand (Was $169) $118 at Amazon US This handy little device is one of our top LED masks because it can fit so easily into your routine. Emily, a Marie Claire tester, called it "a well-designed, compact tool that charges quickly and is easy to travel with."

Our tester found the device to be perfect for anyone who likes to travel without sacrificing their routine. (Image credit: Emily, A Marie Clair Tester)

PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Pro (Was $199) $139 at Amazon US Anyone who is interested in at-home microdermabrasion probably knows this tool. PMD Beauty Silksteam Pro Facial Steamers Home Facial Spa (Was $159) $113 at Amazon US Give yourself an at-home facial experience with this face steamer, which you can snagf for less. TheraFace Theraface Pro (Was $420) $280 at Amazon US I suffer from TMJ, so this little vibrating massager releases all the tension. HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (Was $699) $559 at Amazon US I bought this mat for my mom and she uses it weekly. She says it's the perfect way to destress her body after work (She works on her feet for hours at a time), and she says she feels less pain in her muscles.

Braun Ipl Silk·expert Pro (Was $380) $285 at Amazon US I was skeptical of laser hair removal devices—until I tested this tool from Braun. I saw a dramatic reduction in my hair growth after one use.

Image 1 of 4 I thought the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL was so easy to use. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) One charge lasts several uses. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) Here's the "before" shot of my leg. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla) And here's the after with reduced hair growth overall. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $50) $46 at Amazon US "My dentist recommended this toothbrush a year or two ago, and I’m never going back. I can feel and see the difference it makes on my teeth versus a regular toothbrush," says Knappenberger of this cult-favorite toothbrush. "I love how it automatically shuts off after two minutes, so I know exactly how long to brush for."

Brooke Knappenberger testing the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year's sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. Additionally, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals .

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is twice as long as previous sale events, running for four days from July 8 through July 11. That's four full days of deals!

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon typically hosts a major sale event twice a year. Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon's "Big Deal Days" occur later in the fall, usually in October. We don't know the exact dates just yet, so stay tuned!