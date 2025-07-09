I’m Giving My Beauty Routine a Tune-Up Thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s Mega Sale

There's a tool for skin, hair, nails—the works.

Dyson Supersonic Nural; Theraface Depuffing Wand; NuFACE Mini; Medciube Age-R Booster Pro; PMD Personal Microderm Pro; Brooke Knappenberger
(Image credit: Emily; Theraface; Dyson; NuFACE; medicube; PMD; Brooke Knappenberger)
Jump to category:
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

I don’t shop on Amazon a ton these days, but when I do, I buy a luxe beauty device. The retailer has almost every tool I could dream of, and ships fast enough to get my purchase to me in under a week. My routine is due for an update, so I’m shopping for the best beauty tools and devices that are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.

In case you missed it, Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sale event kicked off on Tuesday, July 8. From now until July 11, you can get massive discounts on thousands of products across the fashion and beauty categories (I’m talking about summer shoes, fashionable basics, a Kendall Jenner-approved tank top, and the nail colors celebs swear by), thanks to an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have one already, this is your reminder that it’s free to sign up.

Lumped in with the rest of the deals are some of my (and my fellow Marie Claire editors’) favorite beauty tools. There are thermal brushes that promise the look of a professional blowout, a Dyson hairdryer that I personally tested when it launched, and enough LED light therapy masks and laser hair removal devices to have your skin looking in tip-top shape for the rest of summer. Ahead, shop my hand-picked finds, read real-life reviews from the editors who love them, and more.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Hair Tools on Sale

Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System, Powerful Hair Dryer Brush & Multi-Styler With Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator Attachment, Stone
Shark
Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350)

Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger loves this hair tool. "My hair styling skills are basic at best, but the Shark Flexstyle makes me feel like a bona fide pro," she says. "It’s the only hair tool I need to dry, curl, and blow out my hair. It’s super simple to handle to use, too, so even a hair amateur like me can do a variety of styles."

Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle

Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger.)

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler With Improved Motor – Easy Salon-Style Blowouts – Less Frizz, More Shine, and Reduced Heat Damage, for All Hair Types and Lengths (black)
REVLON
One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler With Improved Motor (Was $40)

You can't doubt a classic—the Revlon One-Step deserves its flowers. This revolutionary (and affordable) tool is perfct for guaranteeing your at-home blowout.

Wavytalk Thermal Brush, 1.5 Inch Blowout Express Ionic Heated Round Brush Creates Blowout Look Makes Hair Shinier & Smoother, Dual Voltage, Easy to Use (green)
wavytalk
Thermal Brush, 1.5 Inch Brush (Was $42)

This award-winning brush gives you the look of a blowout in less time.

Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set, Multi Curl, Curling Wand Set With Thermal Brush and 4 Interchangeable Ceramic Curling Wand(0.5”-1.25”), Instant Heat Up Wand Curling Iron (rose Gold)
wavytalk
5 in 1 Curling Wand Set (Was $49)

This is a great tool to have even if you're a hair styling newbie because of all the helpful attachments.

Hot Tools 24k Gold Professional 1" Extended Barrel Curling Iron With Clamp for Bouncy Curls - 24k Gold Technology for Long-Lasting Results & Longer Barrel for Easy Styling
Hot Tools
24k Gold Professional 1" Extended Barrel Curling Iron (Was $70)

Or, keep it classic with this iconic Hot Tools curling iron.

Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Jasper Plum
Dyson
Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Jasper Plum (Was $500)

On the other end of the price spectrum sits this Dyson Nural hair dryer. It's my personal dryer of choice because it leaves my hair ridiculously shiny in minutes.

E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla after using the Dyson Supersonic Nural

E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla after using the Dyson Supersonic Nural.

(Image credit: Future.)

Chi Spin N Curl, Curling Iron for Healthy & Shiny Effortless Curls & Waves, Provides Preset Temperature Settings for Each Hair Texture, Rose Gold
CHI
Spin N Curl (Was $119)

This under-$100 find comes with almost 4,000 five-star reviews under its belt. "If I could give this tool 100 stars, I would!" gushed one reviewer.

Shark Hair Dryer | Speedstyle | No Heat Damage Hair Styling Tool | 3 Styling Tools Included | Portable & Powerful Blow Dryer | Best for Straight & Wavy Hair | Silk | Hd331
Shark
Speedstyle (Was $230)

It's rare to find Shark's dryers at this much of a discount—almost $100 off!

Skincare Tools on Sale

Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand – Cold and Heat Skincare Treatment to Depuff and Glow; Beauty Wand, Face Roller and Eye Massager for Dark Circles and Radiant Skin (indigo)
TheraFace
Depuffing Wand (Was $170)

"I simply adore this TheraFace wand," says Ariel Baker, Marie Claire's Beauty Writer. "It has both cooling and warming settings (the former of which has been saving me during the New York City summer), and I can't tell you how handy it is if you're someone who gets injectables semi regularly. It stays cold so it's the perfect ice pack for post-procedure swelling. I can't rave about it more if I tried."

Beauty Writer Ariel Baker tests the Theraface Depuffing Wand.

Beauty Writer Ariel Baker tests the Theraface Depuffing Wand.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Nuface Mini Classic Microcurrent Facial Device Kit - Face Sculpting Tool & Neck Tightening Device to Contour, Lift, Smooth & Tone + Activating Aqua Conductive Gel for Microcurrent Treatment
NuFACE
Mini Classic Microcurrent Facial Device Kit (Was $220)

I used this device weekly before my wedding to snatch my jawline and cheekbones. I was skeptical about whether or not it would actually work, but trust me—it did. I even used it on the morning of my big day for an instant boost.

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face - Stainless Steel Ice Face Rollers for Women - Soothes Facial Puffiness, Sore Muscles, and Headaches | Self Care Gifts for Women - Terracotta
Kitsch
Ice Roller for Face (Was $18)

Instantly de-puff your face with this under-$20 tool that's even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Mount Lai Jade Gua Sha Facial Tools – the Stone of Eternal Youth – Face & Body Guasha Tools for Self-Care, Massager for Sculpting, Muscle Tension Relief & Puffiness Reduction
Mount Lai
Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool (Was $30)

TikTok is convincing me to get into gua sha, so this one from Mount Lai was an obvious addition to this list that you can pick up for less than $25.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink | 6-In-1 Real Glass Glow Beauty Massager | Looking Glass Skin | Korean Skin Care
medicube
Age-R Booster Pro (Was $228)

This tool is a favorite of both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. It helps your products to sink deeper into the skin, making every face serum that much more effective in the long run.

SolaWave Advanced Red Light Therapy Skincare Device
Solawave
4-In-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand (Was $169)

This handy little device is one of our top LED masks because it can fit so easily into your routine. Emily, a Marie Claire tester, called it "a well-designed, compact tool that charges quickly and is easy to travel with."

Emily, A Marie Clair Tester, tests the Solawave 4-In-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand

Our tester found the device to be perfect for anyone who likes to travel without sacrificing their routine.

(Image credit: Emily, A Marie Clair Tester)

Pmd Personal Microderm Pro - At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine With Kit for Face & Body,1 Count(pack of 1)
PMD Beauty
Personal Microderm Pro (Was $199)

Anyone who is interested in at-home microdermabrasion probably knows this tool.

Pmd Beauty Silksteam Pro Facial Steamers Home Facial Spa - Rapid Start-Up Face Steamer for Facial - Adjustable Nozzle With Oil Filters
PMD Beauty
Silksteam Pro Facial Steamers Home Facial Spa (Was $159)

Give yourself an at-home facial experience with this face steamer, which you can snagf for less.

Theraface Therabody Theraface Pro - Microcurrent Facial Device, 8-In-1 Compact Face Massager&facial Sculpting Tool With Light Therapy for Skin Tightening, Anti Wrinkle, Anti Aging & Skin Care (white)
TheraFace
Theraface Pro (Was $420)

I suffer from TMJ, so this little vibrating massager releases all the tension.

Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket - Personal Sauna to Relax & Detox Your Body and Mind - Portable Sauna Blanket for Home Sauna Therapy - Plush Thermal Blanket With Far Infrared Heat
HigherDOSE
Infrared Sauna Blanket (Was $699)

I bought this mat for my mom and she uses it weekly. She says it's the perfect way to destress her body after work (She works on her feet for hours at a time), and she says she feels less pain in her muscles.

Hair Removal Tools on Sale

Braun Ipl Silk·expert Pro 5 Pl5157 Latest Generation Ipl, Permanent Visible Hair Reduction, Holiday Gifts for Women and Men, At-Home Hair Removal System With Soft Pouch and Precision Head
Braun
Ipl Silk·expert Pro (Was $380)

I was skeptical of laser hair removal devices—until I tested this tool from Braun. I saw a dramatic reduction in my hair growth after one use.

Image 1 of 4
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla tests the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL
I thought the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL was so easy to use.(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

New Nood™ Flasher 2.0 Kit — Ipl Laser Hair Removal Device for Women & Men — Pain-Free & Permanent, Visible Results After First Use & Works Everywhere — Pre & Post Ipl Treatment Included — Gloss White
Nood
Flasher 2.0 Kit (Was $199)

Knappenberger tested this Nood device after being interested in it for so long. " I was pleasantly surprised by my results," she wrote in her review. "The treatments were by no means painful and, if anything, felt like a quick burst of heat on my skin."

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9, Hair Removal Device, Women Shaver & Trimmer, Pivoting Head, Wet and Dry Epilator, Includes Shaver Head and Trimmer Comb, Ses9-030
Braun
Epilator Silk-épil 9 (Was $150)

Epilators are another great way to remove the hair on your body if you so choose. This one tops our list.

Olov Electric Body Hair Trimmer - Groin Trimmer for Men - Bikini Trimmer Women - Wet/dry Shaver Groomer, Replaceable Ceramic Blade Heads, Usb Recharge Dock, Waterproof Hygiene Razor,purple
OLOV
Electric Body Hair Trimmer (Was $30)

I use electric razors like this one to trim my bikini line (sorry if that's TMI), but they're easier!

Meridian the Trimmer Original - Body Hair Trimmer for Men, Electric Shaver for Pubic Hair, Chest, Legs & Bikini, Waterproof & Rechargeable, Lava
Meridian
The Trimmer Original (Was $50)

This sleek silicone tool is waterproof, guarantees no cuts (which I can verify) and has guards included.

Dental Tools on Sale

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, With Pressure Sensor, 2 Intensity Settings, Smartimer and Quadpacer, 14-Day Battery Life, Deep Pink, Model Hx3681/26
Philips Sonicare
Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $50)

"My dentist recommended this toothbrush a year or two ago, and I’m never going back. I can feel and see the difference it makes on my teeth versus a regular toothbrush," says Knappenberger of this cult-favorite toothbrush. "I love how it automatically shuts off after two minutes, so I know exactly how long to brush for."

Brooke Knappenberger testing the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Brooke Knappenberger testing the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser for Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care With Travel Bag and 4 Tips, Ada Accepted, Rechargeable, Portable, and Waterproof, Blue Wp-583, Packaging May Vary
Waterpik
Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser (Was $100)

Upgrade your teeth routine with this Waterpik.

Oral-B Io Series 10 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush With Visible Pressure Sensor to Protect Gums, 2 Min Timer, 7 Cleaning Settings, 4 Replacement Toothbrush Heads, and Charging Travel Case, Black
Oral-B
Io Series 10 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $380)

On the toothbrush front, this fancy Oral B option protects your gums thanks to a built-in pressure sensor.

Crest 3d Whitestrips With Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack)
Crest
3D Whitestrips With Light (Was $70)

This sleek whitening device is now going for less than $50, so you'll have brighter-looking teeth before the end of the summer.

Moon Cordless Water Flosser for Teeth Cleaning, Plaque Removal & Gum Health - Water Pick With Gentle or Deep Clean Mode, 4 Interchangeable Tips & 8 Week Charge - Safe for Braces (1 Count)
MOON
Cordless Water Flosser for Teeth Cleaning (Was $70)

Don't add another cord to your bathroom lineup—this one will take care of cleaning your teeth without getting tanged up with everything else in your routine.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year's sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. Additionally, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is twice as long as previous sale events, running for four days from July 8 through July 11. That's four full days of deals!

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon typically hosts a major sale event twice a year. Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon's "Big Deal Days" occur later in the fall, usually in October. We don't know the exact dates just yet, so stay tuned!

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.