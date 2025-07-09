I’m Giving My Beauty Routine a Tune-Up Thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s Mega Sale
There's a tool for skin, hair, nails—the works.
I don’t shop on Amazon a ton these days, but when I do, I buy a luxe beauty device. The retailer has almost every tool I could dream of, and ships fast enough to get my purchase to me in under a week. My routine is due for an update, so I’m shopping for the best beauty tools and devices that are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.
In case you missed it, Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sale event kicked off on Tuesday, July 8. From now until July 11, you can get massive discounts on thousands of products across the fashion and beauty categories (I’m talking about summer shoes, fashionable basics, a Kendall Jenner-approved tank top, and the nail colors celebs swear by), thanks to an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have one already, this is your reminder that it’s free to sign up.
Lumped in with the rest of the deals are some of my (and my fellow Marie Claire editors’) favorite beauty tools. There are thermal brushes that promise the look of a professional blowout, a Dyson hairdryer that I personally tested when it launched, and enough LED light therapy masks and laser hair removal devices to have your skin looking in tip-top shape for the rest of summer. Ahead, shop my hand-picked finds, read real-life reviews from the editors who love them, and more.
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best Hair Tool on Sale: Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350), Now $249
- Best Skincare Tool on Sale: Theraface Depuffing Wand (Was $170), Now $140
- Best Hair Removal Tool: Braun Ipl Silk·expert Pro (Was $380), Now $285
- Best Dental Tool: Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $50), $46
Hair Tools on Sale
Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger loves this hair tool. "My hair styling skills are basic at best, but the Shark Flexstyle makes me feel like a bona fide pro," she says. "It’s the only hair tool I need to dry, curl, and blow out my hair. It’s super simple to handle to use, too, so even a hair amateur like me can do a variety of styles."
On the other end of the price spectrum sits this Dyson Nural hair dryer. It's my personal dryer of choice because it leaves my hair ridiculously shiny in minutes.
Skincare Tools on Sale
"I simply adore this TheraFace wand," says Ariel Baker, Marie Claire's Beauty Writer. "It has both cooling and warming settings (the former of which has been saving me during the New York City summer), and I can't tell you how handy it is if you're someone who gets injectables semi regularly. It stays cold so it's the perfect ice pack for post-procedure swelling. I can't rave about it more if I tried."
Hair Removal Tools on Sale
Knappenberger tested this Nood device after being interested in it for so long. " I was pleasantly surprised by my results," she wrote in her review. "The treatments were by no means painful and, if anything, felt like a quick burst of heat on my skin."
I use electric razors like this one to trim my bikini line (sorry if that's TMI), but they're easier!
Dental Tools on Sale
"My dentist recommended this toothbrush a year or two ago, and I’m never going back. I can feel and see the difference it makes on my teeth versus a regular toothbrush," says Knappenberger of this cult-favorite toothbrush. "I love how it automatically shuts off after two minutes, so I know exactly how long to brush for."
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
This year's sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. Additionally, Prime members could help themselves to plenty of celebrity-favorite finds as early deals.
How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is twice as long as previous sale events, running for four days from July 8 through July 11. That's four full days of deals!
When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon typically hosts a major sale event twice a year. Amazon Prime Day is held sometime in July, and Amazon's "Big Deal Days" occur later in the fall, usually in October. We don't know the exact dates just yet, so stay tuned!
