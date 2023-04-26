In a perfect world, we'd all indulge in a blowout from a pro on a daily basis. But who has the time (or budget) for that? Fortunately, there are salon-quality blow dryers that will provide a similar look from the comfort of your own bathroom—and I’ve scoured the internet to find the best blow dryer for you at any price point. From the most sought-after luxury blow dryers to the high-performance, budget-friendly options, our curated list is here to address every texture and hair care need.

I also spoke to celebrity stylists about the dryers—and tips!—that make styling a breeze. Because even with the launch of hair dryer brushes and the resurgence of Velcro and hot rollers, figuring out how to master a blowout was, for years, little more than an elusive pipe dream. I would simply load up my hair with heat-protectant products and rough-dry away, leaving me with frizz and flyaways.

How We Chose Blow Dryers

The blow dryers on this list have been tested, reviewed, and selected by Marie Claire's Commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla (a.k.a. yours truly), Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, Beauty Director Deena Campbell, our team of expert editors, and celebrity hair stylists who use them on a daily basis. While the *best* blow dryer for you will vary based on your hair type and desired result, you can't go wrong with one of the items on this list. For a more personalized recommendation, or if you have any concerns, check with your hair stylist.

What To Look For

The blow dryers on this list aren’t the same ones your mom or grandma used. Modern dryers come with tons of promises these days, from shorter dry times to higher-shine finishes, while others promise to be virtually silent. Regardless of your hair type and texture, there are a few key features to look out for.

High Wattage: "Wattage corresponds to the amount of power in your blow dryer," says New York City-based stylist Alexandra Efstratiou. "Ideally, your hair dryer should have 1600 watts, at least. I think high wattage is absolutely critical—I personally hate the type of dryer that gets super hot but doesn’t have a strong wind flow. Both are important but air pressure is a non-negotiable in having a quick, smooth blow dry."

Type of Dryer: There are three common types of hair dryers that you’ll see on the market right now—ceramic, tourmaline, and titanium ionic—and they’re all great for different reasons. Ceramic hair dryers “allow for a frizz-free blowout” says stylist Venner James, who has worked with Megan Thee Stallion and Nathalie Emmanuel. James says that ceramic dryers are better for thick or coarse hair because it can be “smoothed out with ease without changing the integrity of the hair” and “dries hair fast without causing damage.” These machines also have the technology to set a style using the cool shot feature. Meanwhile, tourmaline dryers use negative ions to emit heat, making them gentler on the hair and providing a shinier finish. Titanium ionic dryers maintain an even temperature and provide an even dry that takes less time.

Adjustable Heat Settings: Three heat settings—low, medium, and high— are generally the standard for dryers in 2023. Having several allows you to customize your experience as you go. High heat settings are great for rough drying and can shorten your drying time.

Several Speed Settings: Just like with heat settings, having several speed settings allows you to get the most out of your blow dryer. Dryers will most commonly have three speed settings: low, medium, and high.

A Cold Shot Function: If you're like me, you never really considered the cool shot button your dryer. But, they're actually incredibly important when it comes to setting your style. "Think about it like taking your clothes out of the dryer: if they sit in there until they cool off all the way they will be extremely wrinkly," says Efstratiou. "If you take them out and fold or hang them while they’re still hot, they’ll take the shape of whatever position you put them in. Hair is a fabric in a way, and it follows those same principles. I always use a cool shot over the entire head of hair after finishing the style whether it be sleek and straight or curly and bouncy. It just gives the hair the opportunity to lock in the desired outcome before destructive elements like humidity, wind, and even it bending and resting on your own shoulders changes the look."

Attachments: Attachments like diffusers and concentrators are the key to achieving a versatile array of styles at home. The former is usually used with curly and wavy hair types to maintain your original curl texture by—as the name might suggest—diffusing the hot air throughout a larger area. Concentrators, on the other hand, are great for sleeker, straighter styles.

Deals on Blow Dryers

(opens in new tab) Ga.Ma Italy Professional IQ Perfetto, Rose Gold, $400 $320 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Style Editor Emma Childs loves this blow dryer from Ga.Ma Italy Professional because "it's the lightest hairdryer on the market at only 0.65 lbs" and iss designed to dry your hair 30% faster. Shop it now for $80 off.

(opens in new tab) INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Hair Dryer with Diffuser, $47 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want to spend less than $50 on a dryer, try this best-selling option from INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR. As one Amazon reviewer put it: "This dryer is really powerful for being 1/2 the size of a regular blow dryer. My hair is nice and smooth after. I have thick wavy hair and like to use the blow dryer to straighten. This dryer worked great. It’s not as light as I expected but it is much lighter than a full size. I like that it’s small with all the power of a full size."

The Best Blow Dryers

Best All-Around Blow Dryer (opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer $429 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $429 (opens in new tab) at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) $429.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This best-selling hair dryer is "the best overall blow dryer for all hair types with four precise heat settings and three airflow settings as well as five styling attachments," says stylist Frankie Calire. "I feel as though this is the fastest dryer I’ve ever used when it comes to styling clients," he continues. Venner James also says that it has "ceramic and ionic technology," which are "all about keeping the curls soft, voluminous and intact; it is an all in one diffusing and hair drying tool. The airflow is amazing."

Pros: Stylist-approved; Great for all hair types; Comes in several colors; Comes with five attachments; Cons: Filter can get clogged over time. Customer Review: "I've owned a few professional hair dryers, so was a bit skeptical at how much better it could get than the ones I've used in the past. I have pretty average hair: in the middle of thick and thin, wavy, and can go about 3 days without washing before it gets oily. This hair dryer has significantly cut down my drying time, and is so powerful! I think some of the reviews that mention it makes their frizzy probably aren't brushing or using one of the head attachments to achieve the results they want. I've also noticed my hair is much healthier after a half of year using this dryer vs. my old ones and I think it has everything to do with Dyson's heat control." — Sephora

Best Sleek Blow Dryer Olivia Garden SuperHP Hair Dryer $399 at Oliva Garden (opens in new tab) "When I travel the last thing I want is to use a hotel’s old hairdryer that I know will inevitably burn my hair and scalp. I also want to cut down on the clutter on my vanity. The new Olivia Garden SuperHP Hair Dryer somehow packs professional-grade hair drying and styling into a lightweight tool that weighs less than a pound. And as you can see it is compact and won’t take up too much space in your travel bag. It comes with easy controls for heat and power, a concentrator nozzle, and a diffuser. But most importantly it gets the job done safely and effectively in minutes, without the bulk and hassle of a traditional heavy hairdryer." — Tanya Benedicto Klich, Senior Editor

Pros: Editor-approved; Small size; Comes with a concentrator and a diffuser nozzle; Sleek size. Lightweight. Cons: Louder than other devices. Customer Review: None available.

Best Under-$50 Hair Dryer (opens in new tab) INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Hair Dryer with Diffuser $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "On a recent trip to my parent's house, I had to borrow my sister's blow dryer and was immediately blown away (pun intended) by the quality of it. This blow dryer packs a mighty punch—so much so that my hair completely dried in minutes. It's also lightweight, comes with two heat settings, a cool setting, and two attachments. When my sister told me she had gotten it for $30 on Amazon, I was even more shocked and immediately added it to my cart." — Brooke Knappenbeger, Editorial Fellow

Pros: Editor-approved; Costs under-$100; Good for curly hair; Good for thick hair; Top-rated. Cons: Some reviewers said it's too heavy. Customer Review: "I needed a new dryer with a diffuser so I randomly bought this and I'm so glad I did. This dries my hair so much quicker than my old dryer. It doesn't get super hot so my hair feels soft after drying. For reference, I have very thick hair, past shoulder length." — Amazon

Best Fast Blow Dryer (opens in new tab) ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer $279 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "My favorite blow dryer is the GHD Helio Dryer," says Ellis. "It is super powerful and has different heat settings to ensure the right temp for any hair type." Available in three colors, this GHD dryer is a fan favorite. It uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and add shine, and blows hot hair at a top speed of 75 mph through the concentrated nozzle. And Ellis isn’t its only die-hard fan—this dryer also has over 300 glowing five-star reviews on Sephora’s website to boot.

Pros: Stylist-approved; Comes in several colors; Has a top speed of 75mph; Top-rated; Speeds up drying time on longer hair; Good for thick hair; Lightweight. Cons: Some reviewers say that it's louder than others on the market. Customer Review: "Beautiful hair dryer and leaves my hair shiny and silky smooth. Cuts my styling time in half - which says a lot for my thick haired girlies. Looks professional each time I use it and I’m not great with styling my hair by any means!" — Sephora

Best Lightweight Blow Dryer (opens in new tab) Ga.Ma Italy Professional IQ Perfetto Hair Dryer $400 at Ulta (opens in new tab) "I am very lazy with my hair—a roll-out-of-bed, call-it-messy-à-la-Chloë-Sevigny kind of girl. But when I need to make a smidge more effort, I use GAMA Italy Professional's iQ Perfetto Hairdryer. It's the lightest hairdryer on the market at only 0.65 lbs, and its compact design makes it the ideal gadget for those living in small spaces with limited storage (someone like me, for instance, who's in an NYC shoebox). And not only does its air flow-optimized design dry hair 30 percent faster, but it emits active oxygen with anti-bacterial properties while in use to make your hair shinier." — Emma Childs, Style Editor

Pros: Editor-approved; Lightweight; Good for long hair. Cons: Some reviewers say that the on-off switch is very touchy. Customer Review: "This is seriously the best hair dryer ever made. I first saw it used at a salon where I get my hair done. It was quiet, light weigh and dried my hair so fast and it didn't feel dried and crispy the way some hair dryers do. Now I wash my hair once a week, have bleached, thin, fine, straight hair down to my lower back, and almost never use heat on my hair. With that being said, I threw away all my other hair drying devices for this one, the rare occasion I do heat style my hair, this is all I want to use." — Ulta

(opens in new tab) BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab) BaBylissPRO is known for its high-performing straightening tools, and their blow dryer is no different. It has six different heat and speed settings (plus a cold lock button!) to give you a smooth salon-worthy blowout, this best-selling bright blue titanium dryer checks all my boxes. Priced at just under $100, it’s a great mid-point option for those looking to invest in a quality device without splurging. The nine-foot-long power cord also guarantees easy styling, no matter where the outlet is placed in your bathroom.

Pros: Has a 9-foot chord; Has 6 heat and speed settings; Best-selling; Costs under $100; Top-rated. Cons: Some reviewers say that the attachments fall off as you use; Some reviewers say it gets too hot. Customer Review: "Every blower I've tried either doesn't get hot enough, isn't strong enough or leaves my hair frizzy. This is the first one I've tried that I didn't have to iron my hair afterwards. No frizz and dried quickly. Plenty of power and lightweight. Try it!" — Amazon

(opens in new tab) T3 Afar Lightweight Travel Size Hair Dryer $180 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "There's nothing more I hate than getting to a hotel room and realizing there's no blow dryer—or a weak one at that. To avoid bad hair days (and irritation) I always sneak this T3 into my carry-on. It's super compact so I don't have to worry about it taking up a lot of space. But don't let the small size throw you off—this is still extremely powerful. My whole head is dried (and frizz-free) in no more than 15 minutes" — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Pros: Travel-sized; Editor-approved; Powerful for its size; Has dual-voltage capability; Great for short to length hair; Comes with a travel pouch. Cons: Doesn't have attachments. Customer Review: "PERFECT! The color is beautiful, the perfect rose gold tone! It is the perfect travel size to fit in any luggage or duffle bag. Most importantly it gets the job done, hair is super sleek and voluminous." — Sephora

(opens in new tab) Sedu Revolution Pro Tourmaline Ionic 4000i Hair Dryer $230 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "The Sedu has become a favorite among the Mark Ryan Salon stylists," says Trygstad. "The two things we always look at are how compact the dryer is and how powerful it is (without causing significant damage through its power). This is a great blow dryer for someone with a lot of hair that wants to blow their hair out quickly.” This sleek tool also promises to cut frizz by 90 percent and to dry your hair in 70 percent less time.

Pros: Stylist-approved; Great for thicker or those with a lot of hair; Cuts frizz; Protects against heat damage. Cons: Some reviewers say that it doesn't get as hot as other dryers. Customer Review: "This is a very powerful dryer that cut my hair drying time down by a significant amount of time. Additionally, it gives me a sleek, no frizz look that I barely have to use any product. The ionic setting is pretty incredible. I was initially hesitant about the price of this dryer and justified using much cheaper hair dryers for a long time and finally decided to go for it. And my expectations were exceeded - I’d recommend this dryer to anyone!" — Amazon

(opens in new tab) CHI Lava Pro Hair Dryer $337 at CHI (opens in new tab) "My 4C curls require a lot of time to dry—it’s incredibly thick and heavy, so when I tell you the CHI Lava Pro is a beauty game changer, I mean it. Because the body of the CHI Lava Pro is made of a volcanic-lava-and-ceramic heater, it provides gentle, consistent heat; that means it affords me the ability to dry my curls at lower temperatures. Sure you could spend half the cost on a typical, garden-variety hair dryer, but if you want precise heat and reduced drying time, the CHI Lava Pro hair dryer will quickly become your holy grail hot tool, too." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

Pros: Editor-approved; Lightweight; Has 4 heat settings; Some reviewers say it was quieter than others on the market. Cons: Some reviewers say it takes a long time to dry thicker hair. Customer Review: "Just had the chance to try this new dryer out in our salon and the power to weight ratio is amazing! Cord doesn't tangle and with the added digital LCD display, you've got the total package in this LAVA PRO!" — CHI

Best Versatile Blow Dryer (opens in new tab) Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer with IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator & Styling Brush Attachments $150 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you've spent any time on TikTok, you'll no doubt have seen this versatile dryer from Shark. Reviewers say it's both lightweight and quieter than other dryers on the market, and cuts down drying time. Plus, the hard bristles on one of the attachments make blow-drying curly hair a breeze. Plus, the concentrator attachment is great if you're looking for a super sleek look. There are several options available to purchase with different attachments, including a wider diffuser.

Pros: Comes with several attachment options; Quieter than other options; Lightweight; Great for tighter curls. Cons: Reviewers say it gets too hot on their head. Customer Review: "This is an awesome dryer. I decided to treat myself and it really does the trick. I have curly hair and when I use this dryer it makes it nice and straight I don't even have to use a flat iron." — Best Buy

Best Long-Lasting Blow Dryer (opens in new tab) Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryer $199 at Sephora (opens in new tab) $169.15 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $169.15 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) You'll know this is a salon-quality hair dryer, thanks to the fact that it has an extra-long cord and the many mix-and-match concentrators that fit the nozzle. The bright yellow pro tool is beloved by hair stylists and us normal folk alike for its shine capabilities (thanks to the fact that it’s an ionic dryer), and the fact that the heat settings (three of them) don't scorch hair. It features three heat and two speed settings for a customizable drying experience.

Pros: Reviewers say it's great for adding volume; Adds shine; Dries quickly. Cons: Some reviewers say the attachments don't stay on. Customer Review: "After 7 years of use it finally gave up. This is the best blow dryer I've used and I've used many. I will be repurchasing again maybe I'll get the new one. It was well loved. This dryer gives amazing volume and a smooth style." — Sephora

Best Blow Dryer for Curly Hair (opens in new tab) DevaCurl Dryer & Diffuser Combo $180 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Blow-drying your curls straight or shaping them without creating frizz is no easy feat, but DevaCurl has the solution. When it comes to this best-selling dryer, it’s all about the different accessories: The hand-shaped diffuser works to dry curls from root to tip, revealing fluffy and defined waves and curls thanks to the help of positive ions. The concentrator nozzle helps achieve a sleek finish with minimal effort. The dryer also uses negative ions to reduce the look of frizz.

Pros: Good for curly hair; Comes with several attachments. Cons: Some reviewers say that the hand diffuser attachment is too big. Customer Reviews: "I am absolutely In love with this hair dryer. I have always struggled with finding the right hair dryer for my curls. It helps keep the frizz down. It was a little pricey but money well spent." — Ulta

How To Blow Dry Your Hair

Sure, you could just rough-dry your hair, but mastering the perfect at-home blowout is key to amazing hair days. The most important tip? Use tension with going in with your round brush. “Tension is your best friend,” says Calire. “The style and brush size also are a huge factor here! I love using the Y.S. Park G series Styler Round Brush this is a boar bristle, great for the perfect smooth blowout.” Ahead, James shares his tips for blow-drying at home.

After shampooing your hair, remove excess moisture. This not only reduces drying time but minimizes frizz due to less heat needing to be used.

Leaving the hair damp, section your hair out.

Use a heat protector spray and brush through to make sure hair is detangled,

Then you can start round-brushing your hair section by section [with the dryer]

To finish, you can use a lightweight hair oil, evenly distributing it throughout the hair.

Spray with a humidity spray, avoiding moisture and the use of too much product thereafter is a key step in making sure your blowout will last.

Tips for Your Best Blow Dry

“The best way to reduce frizz is making sure that you have enough tension when you’re using the brush to smooth the hair out,” explains Glenn Ellis, a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Olivia Wilde and Chloe Fineman.

Also key to achieving your best hair day: Taking your specific hair texture into consideration as you blow dry. “Someone with finer and straighter hair can rough dry their hair 70 percent before going in with a brush,” continues Ellis. “If you have curly hair, you want to go in straight away with a brush from towel-dried hair to ensure no frizz,” he says. Your technique should be tailored for your hair type: Ryan Trygstad, the co-owner of the Mark Ryan Salon in New York City, says that “you may be able to go rough-dry until 90 percent of the moisture is out of the hair” if you have a finer hair texture.

Finally, make sure that you use the devices and tools that your dryer comes with. ”Concentrators and diffusers make a world of difference when using them to blow dry,” says Trygstad. “They really help focus the air how you want, making it easier to get to your end goal of a nice shiny blowout!”

Meet The Experts

Ryan Trygstad Social Links Navigation Ryan Trygstad, Co-Owner of Mark Ryan Salon BIO: Michigan native Ryan Trygstad has become one of the country’s most in-demand precision stylists. His innovative cuts and trend-setting styles have won him a devoted celebrity clientele –– including Laura Dern, Emma Roberts, Penn Badgley, and Kelly Ripa –– as well as editorial recognition in Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Vanity Fair, and Vogue. Ryan spent his formative creative years at the Illinois School of the Arts and the Aveda Institute before developing an impressive repertoire of experience, education, and personal styling. He then honed his craft at the iconic John Frieda Salon and became one of the brightest in the business after assisting the legendary Sally Hershberger. He is best known for his mastery of hair cutting, as well as an ability to translate trends and harness texture to create customized looks. As Mark Ryan Salon opens its doors, Ryan is excited for the new opportunity to help clients live life beautifully.

Venner James Social Links Navigation Founder, Venner-James and Celebrity Stylist Venner James is an internationally - acclaimed celebrity and personal stylist the founder of the Venner-James Brand. After many years in the industry starting off and better known to be a Loctician, Venner-James developed a interest in hair loss and in October 2018 became a certified hair loss practitioner. Venner-James has worked with a number of celebrities including- Precious Mustapha, Priscilla Anyabu, Emma Katherine McDonald, Solea, Kenya Moore, and Kelvin Harrison Jr, to name a few. With the skill set of wig making and application prior to this training Venner-James has incorporated the classic male toupe as a premium private service and is now one of the leading male non surgical hair replacement unit stylist in London. Alongside installing custom female units. Venner-James has an extensive portfolio which includes, short cuts, relaxers, Locs, custom wigs, barbering, braiding and much more.

Alex Efstratiou Social Links Navigation Hair Stylist and Colorist Alex Efstratiou is a hair stylist and colorist in New York City. Hailing from the Hudson Valley, after graduating from hair school she quickly found herself in Soho immersed in an intensive apprenticeship at Arrojo. After many years of traveling the country as a sought out haircutting educator, she decided to shift her focus and incorporate hair coloring into her salon repertoire. With over 14 years in the industry, she is known for her dynamic haircutting skills and sun-kissed hair colors.

Glenn Ellis Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hair Stylist Originally from Southern California, hair stylist Glenn Ellis is praised for his ability to adapt to different hair types and textures. Glenn is just as skilled at taming the most rebellious curls as he is at creating voluminous manes out of lifeless hair. Glenn’s talent and versatility has garnered the attention of the film, fashion, television, and music industries. He has earned accolades within the hairstyling community for his work featured in CR Fashion Book, Vogue, and Nylon Magazine, and he has had the privilege of working with renowned personalities, including Olivia Wilde, Tinx, Sara Paulson, Meg Ryan, Jane Fonda, Sienna Miller, and Sia.