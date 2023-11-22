Lady Amelia Spencer Makes Soft Punk Makeup Look Posh

Punk-inspired hair and makeup has had a red carpet resurgence—there's no denying it. But no one pulls off the look as well as Lady Amelia Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana and a beauty icon in her own right.

On Monday, November 20, Lady Amelia appeared at the Walpole British Luxury Awards, where she presented the historic jewelry house, Boodles, with the Luxury Brand of the Year award, wearing a beauty look that was a far cry from her typical, classic style. Celebrity makeup artist Maria Comparetto brushed out her brows and added a dark cut-crease smoky eye that would look right at home on the dance floor of a rock show. Comparetto also illuminated Lady Amelia's blue eyes perfect sweep of mascara.

With her blonde hair parted to the side and slicked back so it looked like a pixie (a closer inspection revealed a tight bun at the nape of her neck), the new bride showed off her look with an Instagram photoshoot from her hotel suite. In a second post, she used the baby-blue striped hallway as a runway to debut her entire outfit, which consisted of a black leather A-line Versace minidress and an impressive array of diamonds. While her sheer tights and black pumps added a touch of class, the model's arm-length leather gloves sealed the look as a posh-punk ensemble.

It appears Amelia is a punk rocker now—and we're here for it.