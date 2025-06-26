Few do a British high society event better than Amelia and Eliza Spencer. From Royal Ascot to the red carpet, Princess Diana's twin nieces—both models—are forever raising the fashion stakes. But they delivered a new level of glamour on June 25 as Tiffany & Co. celebrated its Blue Book High Jewelry Collections at The Harrods Helideck in London. Dressed in shimmering evening gowns, the twin daughters of Diana's younger brother, Earl Spencer, piled on plenty of diamonds at the exclusive event.

Eliza looked like a disco ball in a silver, mirror-covered Jenny Packham dress accented with Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry's Ocean Flora necklace. Per the brand, it took artisans approximately 1,500 hours to create the stunning platinum design, which includes "five unenhanced emeralds of over 10 total carats and 1,351 round brilliant diamonds of over 44 total carats."

The socialite paired the necklace with matching diamond and emerald earrings and a black Aspinal of London trunk bag, wearing her hair slicked back in an elegant updo. As for Amelia, she wore the same Tiffany High Jewelry necklace that Miranda Kerr wore to the 2025 Met Gala, showing off a platinum and 18k gold Akoya pearl and diamond choker featuring more than 50 total carats of gemstones.

Eliza (left) and Amelia Spencer dressed in glittering gowns for the Tiffany & Co. event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sisters both wore Tiffany & Co. diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her sister, Amelia also wore a Jenny Packham gown, sporting a strapless black dress covered in gold sequins. The model wore her hair pulled back in an identical style as her twin, showing off a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond cluster earrings and a tiny Aspinal of London Micro Hat Box bag.

Just a day before, the Spencer sisters hit the red carpet at the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, just days before the 31st anniversary of Princess Diana turning up at the same venue in her famous revenge dress.

As usual, the Spencer sisters dressed in coordinating looks, with both wearing bespoke red evening dresses by Anamika Khanna Couture and diamond jewelry by Chatila Jewellers.

The twins attended the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 24. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amelia and Eliza coordinated in white outfits and Aspinal of London bags at Royal Ascot on June 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And on June 20, Amelia and Eliza enjoyed yet another outing, heading to day four of Royal Ascot in matching white tailored outfits by The Fold London. Eliza chose a crisp white trouser suit, while Amelia dressed in a structured blazer and skirt reminiscent of a look her late aunt would have worn.

The twins again sparkled in Chatila jewelry, carrying matching Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bags—a favorite style of cousin Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales.