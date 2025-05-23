Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Take Mirror-Imaging Dressing to Cannes in the Same Vera Wang Dress
Meanwhile, big sister Kitty Spencer went for regal purple.
Twinning is winning, especially for the Spencer sisters. Princess Diana's twin nieces, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, often dress alike at red carpet events and society parties, and this week, they took their double act to the South of France. The twins joined their older sister, Kitty Spencer, at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22—and they proved two is better than one in the same sweeping peplum gown, but in contrasting colors.
Amelia and Eliza, 32, walked the red carpet at the premiere of La Venue De L'avenir in strapless corseted Vera Wang Bride x Pronovias dresses featuring a peplum top and flowing tulle train. Amelia dressed in a white version of the gown while Eliza wore the exact style, but in black.
"Wearing the Fanel gown from the Vera Wang Bride xPronovias 2025 collection," the twins jointly posted on Instagram. "For us, this isn’t just about fashion, it’s about legacy, reinvention, and bold femininity at Cannes Film Festival 🤍🖤."
Both sisters wore their hair in sleek buns and accessorized with Sartoro Genève High Jewelry, choosing different diamond chokers and sparkling drop earrings. Kitty, 34, also wore statement diamonds from the jeweler, but added a punch of color to the red carpet in a purple sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown.
The twins are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken, and like big sis Kitty, both work as models.
This isn't the first time Amelia and Eliza have coordinated in black and white outfits. The sisters attended Richard Quinn's February London Fashion Week show in black dresses with white bow trim, although Eliza wore a floor-length gown while Amelia sported a matching minidress. And all three Spencer sisters stepped out in icy blue gowns as they supported cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards last fall.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
