Zendaya's 2025 Met Gala Makeup Is Going on My Bridal Beauty Board
Feminine and edgy, all in one.
There are a handful of celebrities who capture the attention of even those not usually tapped into the fashion or beauty scene on Met Gala night, and Zendaya is at the top of that list. Last year, she made her grand return after a four-year hiatus with two standout looks, each paired with completely distinct glam. And this year? She's done it again. The look draws inspiration from Black dandyism through this year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Her Met Gala outfit delivered bridal glam in a sleek, white suit, but it's her makeup that truly deserves a closer look.
We weren't sure it could be done—how do you top a double red carpet moment? But this year, in what will be her seventh Met Gala appearance, Zendaya managed to do just that. Her makeup featured quite possibly the most flawless skin on the carpet tonight, with a perfectly angled blush application and soft, smoked-out eyes. For her hair, she pulled it back into a slicked-back, clean low bun to give space for her oversized, floppy hat. This combination proves, once again, that Zendaya is a Met Gala event in her own right.
When news broke that Zendaya would return to the Met steps this year—still styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, but walking separately—it was clear we were in for something different. Case in point: her '90s-inspired lip that featured contrasting lip liner and lipstick. Makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas used Charlotte Tilbury's Super Nudes Shapewear Lip Cheat Duo to contour and line her lips, and the Big Lip Plumpgasm in Nudegasm Diamonds for that glass-like shine and plump.
If you forgot last year's iconic beauty moments, let me paint a picture: First, she stunned with deep, sultry, smokey eyes paired with a netted fascinator. Then, in a dramatic shift, she embraced a lighter, more ethereal look with a bouquet headpiece and soft, peach-toned makeup. I think it's safe to say Zendaya solidifies herself again as the moment.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
-
Rihanna’s Met Gala Glam Is Highlighting Her Baby Bump
The singer’s look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed Out on the "Tailored" Met Gala
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Was MIA at the 2025 Met Gala
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
Rihanna's Favorite Met Gala Beauty Accessory? Her Baby Bump
The singer’s look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Of Course Nicole Kidman Would Be the First to Try Westman Atelier's Long-Anticipated Lip Liner Launch
And all the details on her new pixie.
-
Laura Harrier's Met Gala Makeup Stays Glowy-Not-Greasy Thanks to This $14 Setting Spray
Locked in "from the carpet to the dinner and to all the after parties."
-
Megan Thee Stallion's Met Gala 2025 Hair Is Giving Leaning Tower of Diamonds
Her Met Gala hairstyle reached new, sparkling heights.
-
It's (Pony) Cuffing Season at the 2025 Met Gala
Lorde, Mindy Kaling, and Megan Thee Stallion will convince you to get in on summer's lowest-maintenance hair trend.
-
Exclusive: Angel Reese's Met Gala Makeup Mantra? "Perfect, Flawless Skin"
The athlete is showing the beauty in Black dandyism.
-
Doechii Brought Her Voluminous Afro to the 2025 Met Gala and We Are All Grateful
The glam is next level.
-
All in Favor of the 2025 Met Gala Kiss Curl Resurgence Say "Aye"
The style goes hand-in-hand with vintage Black beauty.